About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Ringwood 3134
- Ringwood North 3134
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We thought buying a house would be a stressful and confusing experience. But Luke made the whole process really easy to understand, and pretty enjoyable! There is a lot to learn and understand, but Luke happily answered all our questions, responded to all our phone calls and emails, and explained things to us so we never felt like we didn't know what we were doing. I would definitely recommend Luke to anyone who was looking for a broker for their first (or any) home!
Alyce S.
Excellent team of Luke and Heather. Looked after my complex loan requirements and made it easy and hassle free. Have used Aussie Ringwood for my last three home loans and would not go anywhere else.
Kizz V.
Amazing service, absolute legends down at Aussie Home Loans, Ringwood. - Always called me back as soon as they could - Always gave the correct information and explained things clearly so we understood - Had a laugh in every meeting - Most importantly, took all the stress away and made 'what could of been a very stressful experience', incredibly enjoyable. Thanks again and you guys definitely have Roslyn and i as long term customers.
Ryan H.