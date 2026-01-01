Aussie Ringwood

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Ringwood, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Ringwood pride themselves on providing excellent service to new and existing clients and seek to obtain the best outcome to suit clients needs. You can be assured that any enquiry will be dealt with efficiently.   Open 5 days a week Aussie Ringwood caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan.   We can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that is right for you.   Drop into Aussie Ringwood today or call 03 9870 4451 to arrange an appointment. Or we can come to you at a time and place that´s convenient.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Ringwood 3134
  • Ringwood North 3134

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 98704451

Fax: 03 - 98704497

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Aussie Ringwood

Eastland Shopping Centre Corner Ringwood Street and Civic Place, Ringwood, VIC 3134

Phone: 03 - 98704451

Fax: 03 - 98704497

Follow:

What our customers say

We thought buying a house would be a stressful and confusing experience. But Luke made the whole process really easy to understand, and pretty enjoyable! There is a lot to learn and understand, but Luke happily answered all our questions, responded to all our phone calls and emails, and explained things to us so we never felt like we didn't know what we were doing. I would definitely recommend Luke to anyone who was looking for a broker for their first (or any) home!

Alyce S.

Excellent team of Luke and Heather. Looked after my complex loan requirements and made it easy and hassle free. Have used Aussie Ringwood for my last three home loans and would not go anywhere else.

Kizz V.

Amazing service, absolute legends down at Aussie Home Loans, Ringwood. - Always called me back as soon as they could - Always gave the correct information and explained things clearly so we understood - Had a laugh in every meeting - Most importantly, took all the stress away and made 'what could of been a very stressful experience', incredibly enjoyable. Thanks again and you guys definitely have Roslyn and i as long term customers.

Ryan H.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.