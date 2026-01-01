Aussie Shepparton

We're your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage brokers, servicing Shepparton and the Greater Shepparton area covering areas such as Tatura, Numurkah, Cobram, and Yarrawonga and everywhere in between.

We find you the home loan that's suits your needs from the hundreds available on our panel of lenders.

In less than a few minutes, our mortgage brokers will compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders. As your local home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner.

First Home Buyers - Refinance - Property Investing or Refinancing: should you put the effort in?

We have many customers ask this question. Possibly, you'll need to weigh up the financial benefits against the costs and risks involved. We'll help you understand the pros and cons.

Guarantors, Housing Affordability & First Home Buyers.

Most first-time borrowers aren't aware their family members, usually their parents, can act as guarantors for a home loan. This is an option that allows family members to provide a guarantee in support of a borrower's home loan application by using equity in their own property as security for the loan. It is targeted at those with the ability to repay a home or investment property loan but who lack the sufficient equity to secure the additional funds they need to meet up-front loan costs and associated expenses. We can also assist in processing the First Home Owners Grant on your behalf.

First time investors keen to make the most of it.

Investors are starting to make the most of the current market. Rising rental prices, limited vacancies, competitive interest rates and relatively stable property prices all spell good news for those wanting to climb the property ladder. To create wealth through investment first time investors need to do their homework.

A few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property, include:

- Suburb reputation and location e.g., close to the city, waterways, and parks.

- Proximity to transport, shops, cafes and other entertainment.

- Proximity to child minding facilities, schools, or other educations institutions.

- If it needs any repairs or renovations now or in future, for tenant's comfort and for resale.

- If it is a unit, the trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level.

- The type of neighbours.

- Infrastructure planned for the area.

How can I use the equity I've built up in my home?

As you pay off your home loan your debt decreases and over the years the value of your property may increase. If you find yourself in this situation, as many living in the local area do, you may have equity which you can draw upon for a range of reasons. These can include investing in property, upgrading to a bigger place, or renovating your existing home.

If any of this sound interesting to you, you'll need to sit down and assess your home loan. It makes sense to review your loan when moving home. If you're considering moving home, then you'll need to review your finances. The home loan that you first took out when you purchased your current home loan may have been right for your situation at the time. However, with so many new products entering the market all the time, you'll want to make sure your home loan is still working hard for you in the future.

Reassessing your situation will give you peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes.

Thought about refinancing ahead of further rate rises?

Rising interest rates will impact minimum repayments for variable rate home loan borrowers and could make budgeting a challenge, which is why moving to another loan may save money, time and stress. Regularly reassessing your situation provides peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes.

What can we assist with?

- Home Loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers & Investors)

- Mortgage Broking of Refinances

- Land Loans & Construction Loans

- Commercial Lending Mortgage Broker services

- Small Business Loans

- Life, Home and Car Insurance

Why choose Aussie?

- All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia

- Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our client's expectations in service standards and professionalism. Shopping around now can pay off in the long run!

Where do we meet?

We're flexible with our home loan appointments:

- At your home, work, or our office at 118 Wyndham Street, Shepparton

- Day or in the Evening

-Aussie Home Loans Shepparton office at 118 Wyndham Street, Shepparton today or call 03 4804 6708 to arrange a free appointment and one of our local team will come to you