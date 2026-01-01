I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself and explain briefly the services that I can offer to you. My name is Vu, I am a senior mortgage broker at Aussie Home Loan in SUNSHINE Victoria 3020. I am fully qualified Credit Advisor with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). Between my team and I, we have a combined of 35 years’ experience in finance industry. As an experienced mortgage broker, my extensive knowledge can assist you, or someone you know, to seek the right deal and make the dream of home ownership a reality. I can help you work out what you can afford to borrow and then find you the right home loan, leaving you to hunt for that perfect place.

Being in finance industry for my whole career, I enjoy working through payslips and tax returns of medical workforce and self-employed customers with my clients to ensure we're maximising their options. Plus, to help you with your home purchase, I can give you a free CoreLogic property report at your appointment with me. This report gives you a comprehensive assessment of property values in the area you are considering. Did I mention that my Melbourne VICTORIA Australia mortgage broker appointments with you are FREE! So, what are you waiting for? Give me a call to arrange an appointment.

Contact me, Vu, on 0402 844 279 (email vu.du@aussie.com.au) or alternatively please call my assistant, Yulinda, on 0413 056 282 (email Yulinda.tanuhalim@aussie.com.au). You can also find me on Facebook Aussie Sunshine or Instagram @aussie_home_loans_sunshine3020.

I work locally, but my team and I will always just around the corner for home loan assistance at our store in SUNSHINE MARKETPLACE 80 Harvester Road SUNSHINE Victoria 3020, shop 53A, between National Australia Bank (NAB) and Commonwealth Bank Australia (CBA). Appointment can be arranged through phone meeting or face-to-face at Aussie Home Loan in SUNSHINE Victoria 3020 or around Western area, or at a place that is convenient for you (i.e., at surrounding suburbs in Melbourne VICTORIA 3000 Australia).

As a Melbourne Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Broker, I bring all of lending tools with me including Aussie Home Loans' software which is a unique mortgage broking home loan comparison software that is constantly updated with the latest rates and loan offers from a range of lenders including the BIG 4 banks (i.e., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank, and Westpac Group). This ensures you will not miss out on any new Melbourne rates or special deals from the mortgage lenders we represent.

After filling in an application, as an Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Broker in Melbourne, I can help you arrange a letter of Pre-approval from the lender you have selected. This conditional approval, many Melbourne customers find, can give you an edge when negotiating your best deal with Melbourne real estate agents. Our Melbourne mortgage broking team will follow up the valuation and loan with the lender for you and advise you as soon as your application has attained unconditional home loan approval and finally settled when you get keys! It's important that your home loan application experience; is as painless and stress-free as possible while ensuring that you achieve the right home loan for your needs. The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business and I'm proud to acknowledge that Melbourne customer satisfaction is our highest priority.

Aussie Home Loans Melbourne VICTORIA Australia also has full commercial accreditation so if you are looking at buying a commercial property in Melbourne VICTORIA Australia, buying an existing Melbourne VICTORIA Australia business, would like start-up capital and need an Aussie Mortgage Broker in SUNSHINE or surrounding suburbs in MELBOURNE area, or if you just want to grow your existing business, we can also help.

Surrounding Suburbs:

Sunshine 3020

Sunshine north 3020

Braybrook 3019

Maidstone 3019

Tottenham 3012