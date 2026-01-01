Aussie Williamstown

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Williamstown, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Williamstown is home to successful Mortgage Brokers Matt Wynd and Ben Frawley. Matthew Wynd is a fully qualified accountant who has been in the finance industry over 20 years. Our Customer Service Philosophy The customer service philosophy at Aussie Williamstown is simple; treat your customer the way you expect to be treated. The team at Aussie Williamstown pride itself on the end-to-end service it provides to clients and endeavours to exceed customer expectations throughout the whole loan process. This includes sourcing the right loan for your specific needs, managing the settlement process and becoming a personal mortgage manager after settlement. Best of all you don't pay for their service. How much for the service? An appointment is at no cost to you. There are no fees, no shaded interest rates for using Aussie to arrange your finance. What loans? - Home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors) - Refinances - Land Loans &Construction Loans - Commercial Loans - Small Business Loans - Insurance Why choose Aussie? - Aussie has won the Best Mortgage Broker Award for 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 as well as the Best Non-Bank Lender Award in 2008 and Innovative Product of the Year Award in 2009 for our Loan Cover offering, and in 2010 for our own Aussie Classic mortgage product, at the Australian Banking and Finance Magazine annual awards.  - All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia  - Exclusive Toolbox technology  - Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our clients expectations in service standards and professionalism.  Open 5 days a week and available by appointment on weekends and after office hours, Aussie Williamstown caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you´ve still got a great deal on your existing home loan. Drop into Aussie Williamstown today or call  03 9397 0803  to arrange an appointment. Or we can come to you at a time and place that´s convenient.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Newport 3015
  • South Kingsville 3015
  • Williamstown 3016
  • Williamstown North 3016

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 93970803

Fax: 03 - 93970747

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Aussie Williamstown

44 Ferguson Street, Williamstown, VIC 3016

Phone: 03 - 93970803

Fax: 03 - 93970747

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