Aussie Geraldton

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Allanooka 6525
- Beachlands 6530
- Beresford 6530
- Binnu 6532
- Bluff Point 6530
- Buller 6532
- Cape Burney 6532
- Dongara 6525
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Paul was wonderful to deal with I found him very professional and courteous. During a recent purchase of property he organized all the paperwork extremely efficiently and even redid my existing mortgage to my benefit with a lower interest rate. I would be happy to deal with him again should the situation arise.
Bradley.C
My wife and I worked for the past 17 years in Halls Creek WA, with a not for profit organisation helping Indigenous people to overcome addiction and supporting them in life. When we went to our own bank that we have been with for over 30 years, they just dismissed us and without saying it up front, ?there is no way you will get a Home loan.? We went away very disappointed and thinking we will never be able to buy our own home. We were in Geraldton for only 2 days and when looking in a real estate businesses window the agent talked to us about a few properties but we had to tell him that we would be able to get a Home loan. He suggested that we visit Aussie next door, (which we did), and Gerard immediately made us feel welcome and approached our application with positivity right from the start. No question was off limits and we felt confident to ask about anything to do with purchasing a home. He said he had institutions that were favourable towards not for profits which put us at ease and gave us some hope that we might be able to get our first home. The whole process was relaxed and Gerard was very professional and he went out of his way to help us secure a loan, which he did and within weeks we were moving into our own home. Without Aussie it wouldn?t have happened so thank you Aussie.
Brett.W