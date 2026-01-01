Aussie Kalamunda

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Kalamunda, Aussie Store

About us

Pop into the Aussie Kalamunda store to meet and chat with our friendly team. The right mortgage starts with the right people and the team at Aussie Kalamunda are here for all of your home lending needs.      We cater to first home buyers, investors, next home buyers or those looking to upgrade their current property. We can also provide home loan health checks to ensure you have a great deal on your existing home loan. Our team of fully qualified mortgage brokers can search from thousands of loans to find the one that is right for you.   At Aussie Kalamunda, we also cater for medium sized purchases, so if you are thinking of buying a new car or looking at asset finance for your business, drop in for a chat or call to book a free appointment.   We service Kalamunda and the surrounding hills area from Gooseberry, to Forrestfield, Carmel and Lesmurdie, to name a few. We are happy to meet at a time and location that suits you if you can?t get to the store.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Maida Vale 6057
  • Boya 6056
  • Piesse Brook 6076
  • Darlington 6070
  • Lesmurdie 6076
  • Hacketts Gully 6076
  • Kalamunda 6076
  • Helena Valley 6056

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 - 92571686

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Aussie Kalamunda

2 Barber Street, Kalamunda, WA 6076

Phone: 08 - 92571686

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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.