Buying a relisted property: What to check when a house sale falls through

Key takeaways:

Ask why it fell through: Establish whether the reason relates to the previous buyer or an issue that could affect your purchase.

Check what has changed: Review current documents and investigate any concerns identified during the earlier transaction.

Revisit your finance: A lower lender valuation could increase the cash you need to complete the purchase.

Assess the new terms: A relisting does not automatically mean a discount or a change in the seller’s expectations.

The home you thought you had missed out on is back online. Perhaps you inspected it, made an offer or had already started imagining where the furniture would go.

A second opportunity can bring a different kind of uncertainty: why didn’t the earlier sale proceed, and could the reason affect your purchase?

Real Estate Buyers Agents Association of Australia president Zoran Solano recently described instances of deals falling through and properties returning to market.

Meanwhile, Cotality’s October Housing Chart Pack shows homes took a median of 41 days to sell nationally in the three months to September 2026, compared with 26 days a year earlier. Neither the industry observations nor the selling-time figures establish a national trend in failed sales.

For buyers revisiting a property, the more useful question is what happened with that particular home. The answer may point to circumstances specific to the previous purchaser, or an issue worth investigating before making your own offer.

Returning to a property you previously considered? An Aussie Broker can help review your borrowing position and explore loan options based on your circumstances. Talk with an Aussie Broker

Find out why the earlier sale didn’t proceed

Blackshaw Manuka real estate agent Ahmad Souweid said buyers should ask whether the earlier transaction ended because of the purchaser’s personal circumstances, finance or concerns relating to the property.

“A failed sale doesn't necessarily indicate an issue with the property,” he said.

“The important distinction is understanding whether the circumstances were specific to the previous purchaser or something a future buyer should independently investigate.”

Start with direct questions:

At what stage did the transaction stop: negotiations, a conditional contract or closer to settlement?

What reason can the agent provide for it not proceeding?

Were any building, pest, title or other property concerns raised?

If finance was involved, is there any known issue relating to the property?

Have the contract, disclosures, property condition or proposed sale terms changed?

An explanation such as “finance fell through” is a starting point. Ask whether the real estate agent knows more, without expecting access to the previous buyer’s private financial information.

Your conveyancer or solicitor can advise what supporting information to request and whether any unresolved issue could affect your purchase. If a previous contract was signed, ask them to confirm whether it has ended before you commit.

If the explanation remains unclear, consider what you still need to establish before proceeding.

Check the home again, even if you inspected it before

Familiarity can make a relisted property feel easier to assess. You may already know the layout, the street, and the asking price.

If concerns emerged during the earlier sale process, your previous inspection may not have addressed them.

Souweid encouraged buyers to undertake their own independent due diligence, regardless of what the previous purchaser completed.

“What was acceptable to one purchaser may not necessarily be acceptable to another,” he said.

Request the current contract and disclosure documents , and have your legal adviser identify any changes. If the agent says a defect has been repaired, ask for supporting records and consider whether a qualified inspector needs to assess the work.

Treat an earlier inspection report as information to evaluate. Check its date, scope, exclusions and whether you can rely on it. Requirements and practices differ between jurisdictions.

Factor any repairs into your upfront budget. Covering the work may leave less available for purchase costs , moving expenses or an emergency buffer.

You may also be interested in: Eight warning signs to look for before you sign

Recheck your borrowing position before reviving your offer

A previous buyer’s finance outcome does not determine yours. Your lender assesses your circumstances and the property.

Equally, the borrowing figure you worked with when you first inspected the home may need updating.

If you already have pre-approval , check that it remains current and understand what conditions still need to be met. Pre-approval does not guarantee final finance approval.

An Aussie Broker can help you revisit your borrowing power, compare loan options and identify what remains outstanding in the approval process. Let them know about changes to your income, debts, expenses or available deposit since you last discussed the property.

You may also be interested in: Pre-approved but still searching? Why some buyers are taking longer to find a home

What if the lender values the home below your offer?

A lender’s valuation can differ from the agreed purchase price, potentially affecting the loan amount and the cash required to proceed. The available options depend on the lender and your circumstances.

Loan-to-value ratio (LVR) expresses the loan amount as a percentage of the property value accepted by the lender.

Consider this hypothetical example, which does not describe the reason for any actual failed sale:

Purchase calculation Valuation matches price Lower lender valuation Agreed purchase price $800,000 $800,000 Lender’s valuation $800,000 $760,000 Loan at an assumed maximum 80% loan-to-value ratio $640,000 $608,000 Buyer’s contribution towards the price $160,000 $192,000

What to check when a house sale falls through In this example, the lower valuation increases the buyer’s contribution towards the purchase price by $32,000. Purchase costs are additional. This is a hypothetical example for illustrative purposes only and does not represent an actual individual's circumstances or a specific loan product. The calculation assumes the lender limits borrowing to 80% of its valuation and the buyer otherwise meets its lending criteria; actual requirements and interest rates vary. Repayments will change if interest rates or loan terms differ from this example.

An Aussie Broker can help assess whether a different loan structure may be available and explain the costs and requirements.

A higher loan amount remains subject to approval and could increase repayments . Depending on the lender and loan structure, lenders mortgage insurance may also apply.

Other options may include negotiating the price or continuing the search, depending on your contractual position. A lower valuation does not automatically give you a right to withdraw; your legal adviser needs to explain the protections and deadlines in your contract.

Making an offer? Check the contract first. A quick scan with Aussie Contract Analyser can help you understand what to review before a formal legal check. Upload your contract

Negotiate around the seller’s priorities and your own limits

A failed sale does not automatically reduce the price a seller is prepared to accept.

Steve Walsh, an Aussie Buyer’s Agent working in Queensland and Victoria, said understanding the seller’s circumstances can help buyers assess where there may be flexibility.

“You could have a couple of properties in the same street on the market for the same money. But one vendor’s got to sell, and it mightn’t be financial pressure,” he said.

“It might just be they’ve got a new job interstate, and they’ve got to sell.”

Another owner may be testing the market and feel comfortable waiting. The failed sale alone does not reveal whether the seller’s price expectations or preferred terms have changed.

Souweid said flexibility may also involve settlement dates or contract conditions.

“Ultimately, the strongest negotiating position comes from understanding the seller's priorities rather than assuming a failed sale creates an opportunity to purchase at a discount,” he said.

Ask what the seller now values most, then assess whether you can accommodate it affordably.

For a next-home buyer, a requested settlement date may clash with the sale of their current home. For a first-home buyer, an earlier move could create overlapping rent and mortgage costs. An Aussie Broker can help model the funding implications before you agree to a timetable.

If the agent refers to the previous agreed price, assess it against current comparable sales and your own budget rather than treating it as the amount you need to match.

You may also be interested in: Property listings are on the rise. What it means for home buyers

Decide what needs to be resolved before you offer

Returning to a property can be worthwhile if it still suits your needs. Give yourself a clear basis for that decision: establish why the earlier deal ended, investigate relevant concerns and update the full cost of buying and owning the home.

If important questions remain unanswered, seek further information before committing. If the numbers no longer work, reconsider the price, property or timing.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power and explore what may be achievable for your circumstances.