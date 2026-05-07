Contract warning signs may appear in the contract of sale, even when the property looks fine during inspection.

Common red flags include missing disclosure documents, pressure to sign, unclear inclusions, title issues and broad “as-is” clauses.

Verbal reassurances from agents should not replace written contract terms or independent professional advice.

Cooling-off rules and buyer protections vary by state, territory and contract type.

Professional advice before signing helps clarify risks, obligations and next steps before you proceed.

Before signing a contract of sale, buyers should understand what they’re agreeing to, not just the purchase price. Why? Because the contract can flag potential issues with the property, the vendor or the terms of the transaction.

Some warning signs are easy to identify. Others are less obvious, such as missing disclosure documents, unclear inclusions, added pressure from an agent or contract terms that place more risk on the buyer. Knowing what to check before you sign can help you pause, ask the right questions and get legal advice where needed.

In this article, we explain common contract red flags to check before signing a property contract, why they matter and when to get professional advice.

Why the contract of sale deserves a closer look

Buyers often spend more time inspecting a property than reviewing the contract of sale. But the contract can be just as important as the property itself. It sets out the terms of the transaction, including the price, deposit, settlement date, inclusions, exclusions and any special conditions.

The property shows what you can inspect. The contract can reveal what is harder to see, such as title restrictions, disclosure issues, unclear inclusions, settlement conditions or terms that shift risk to the buyer. In some cases, one clause may not be the issue. The bigger concern may be a pattern of missing documents, vague wording, rushed timing or pressure to sign before getting advice.

A red flag does not always mean you should walk away. It means you should investigate further, ask direct questions and have the contract reviewed before you sign. Some issues may be clarified or negotiated. Others may affect your finance approval, settlement timing or legal position.

Use these questions as a pre-signing checklist:

Has any key information been left out, delayed or vaguely worded?

Are you being asked to sign before legal review?

Do the contract terms match what the agent or vendor told you?

Are there title, disclosure or settlement issues that need explaining?

If something is unclear, get independent professional advice before you commit. A conveyancer or solicitor can review the contract terms, explain your legal obligations and flag issues that may affect the transaction.

Making an offer? Check the contract first. A quick scan with Aussie Contract Analyser can help you understand what to review before a formal legal check. Upload your contract

The 8 contract red flags to check before you sign

Before signing a property contract, check for red flags that could affect your legal position, finance timeline, settlement or plans for the property.

1. You’re being pressured to sign without legal review.

Be cautious if you’re told to sign a contract of sale before a conveyancer or solicitor has reviewed it. The pressure may sound like:

“The vendor needs an answer today”

“This offer won’t last”

“You can get the legal review done later”

“It’s a standard contract”

Urgency is sometimes part of negotiation. It should not replace proper due diligence. Once a contract is signed, your ability to withdraw or renegotiate may be limited. Before signing, ask for enough time to have the contract reviewed by a licensed conveyancer or solicitor. They can explain the terms, identify issues and advise whether any clauses should be clarified or negotiated.

What to check before signing

Have you received the full contract and disclosure documents?

Has a conveyancer or solicitor reviewed the contract?

Do the written terms match what you were told verbally?

Are you clear on the deposit, settlement date and any special conditions?

Do you understand whether a cooling-off period applies?

If the agent or vendor refuses a reasonable time for legal review, treat it as a warning sign. Get professional advice before you commit.

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2. Vendor disclosure documents are missing, incomplete or late.

Treat missing, incomplete or last-minute vendor disclosure documents as a contract red flag.

Vendor disclosure documents are designed to provide buyers with key information before they sign a contract of sale. These papers may include details about the property title, easements, encumbrances, zoning, council notices, owners' corporation matters, rates, planning restrictions or other known issues affecting the property.

Late or incomplete disclosure may be an administrative issue. It may also mean important information has not been made clear before you commit. Timing matters.

Depending on the state or territory, these disclosure documents may include a Section 32 vendor statement in Victoria, a Form 1 in South Australia, a Form 2 seller disclosure statement in Queensland, or another required disclosure document. Requirements vary by location, so buyers should check the rules that apply in their state or territory.

In Victoria, the Section 32 vendor statement must be provided before the purchaser signs the contract, and failure to provide required information may give the purchaser rescission rights in some circumstances. In Queensland, the seller disclosure scheme, which started on 1 August 2025, generally requires sellers to provide buyers with a signed Form 2 and prescribed certificates before the buyer signs, with termination rights applying in certain circumstances.

Before signing, check that you have received the disclosure documents required for your state or territory. If anything is missing, ask what has not been provided and why. Then, ask a professional to confirm whether the documents are complete, current and consistent with the contract.

What to check before signing

Have you received the required vendor disclosure documents?

Are all attachments, certificates and searches included?

Are the documents current?

Do the documents match the contract terms?

Has a conveyancer or solicitor reviewed them?

Remember, to always get professional advice before signing if any disclosure material is missing, unclear or provided late. A conveyancer or solicitor can explain what is required in your state or territory and whether the issue may affect your legal position.

3. The inclusions list is vague, missing or disputed.

A vague inclusions list is a contract red flag. The contract should clearly state what is included in the sale and what will be removed before settlement.

Phrases such as “as inspected” or “items as agreed” can create uncertainty, particularly if the property is furnished or recently renovated. They may sound practical, but they can be difficult to rely on later if there is a dispute. Verbal promises from the agent or vendor should be written into the contract before you sign.

This matters because fixtures, fittings and movable items are not always treated the same way. Disputes can arise over items such as dishwashers, curtains and blinds, light fittings, garden sheds, pool equipment, security systems, wall-mounted televisions and freestanding appliances.

“As inspected” can be especially unclear. It assumes both parties agree on what was present at the property during the inspection. If an item is removed before settlement, it may be harder to resolve unless the item was listed in the contract or properly documented.

Before signing, compare the inclusions list with what you saw during the inspection. If the vendor or agent has said an item will stay, ask for it to be added to the contract in writing. Dated photos may also help create a record of key inclusions, but they should not replace clear written terms.

What to check before signing

Are all the agreed-upon inclusions listed in the contract?

Are any exclusions clearly stated?

Do the written terms match what you were told verbally?

Are high-value or disputed items described clearly?

Has your conveyancer or solicitor reviewed the wording?

Get professional advice before signing if the inclusions list is unclear, incomplete or different from what you expected. A conveyancer or solicitor can review the contract and explain whether the wording reflects what you believe you are buying.

You might also be interested in: Special conditions: What they mean and what to watch for

4. Caveats, encumbrances or easements appear on the title.

A caveat, encumbrance or easement on the property title is not always a deal-breaker. The red flag is when it is unexplained, unresolved or different from what you were told.

The title shows who owns the property and whether another party has a registered interest or right affecting it. This may include:

A caveat , which can indicate that another party is claiming an interest in the property

A mortgage , which is common and is usually discharged at settlement

An easement , which may give another person, neighbour, council or utility provider access to part of the land

Another encumbrance, which may restrict how the property can be used

Easements can be particularly important because they often remain attached to the land after the sale. For example, an easement may affect access, drainage, sewerage, power infrastructure or where you can build or renovate.

Remember, the issue is not simply that an easement or encumbrance exists. The key issue is whether it has been clearly disclosed and properly understood before you commit.. An unresolved caveat or undisclosed encumbrance may delay settlement, affect transfer of title or limit how you can use the property.

Before signing, ask your conveyancer or solicitor to review the title search and any related disclosure documents. If anything appears in the title, ask for a written explanation. If the issue may affect access, future renovations or development plans, get advice before proceeding.

What to check before signing

Has a current title search been reviewed?

Are any caveats, easements or encumbrances listed?

Has the vendor explained them in writing?

Could they affect access, renovations or future use?

Could they delay the settlement or transfer of title?

Note: Get professional advice before signing if anything in the title is unclear. A conveyancer or solicitor can explain what the title entry means and whether it may affect the transaction or your plans for the property.

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Not sure what your contract means? Start with Aussie Contract Analyser to understand key sections before speaking with a conveyancer. Get a quick overview

5. The settlement date is unusually tight or long.

A very short or very long settlement period should be checked before you sign, especially if the vendor has not explained why.

A short settlement may leave limited time for loan approval, valuation, title searches, legal checks and pre-settlement steps. If you cannot settle by the agreed date, you may be in default under the contract. Meanwhile, a long settlement can create different risks. Your loan approval may expire, your financial position may change, or your moving plans may be affected. A longer settlement may be reasonable in some cases, but it should be clearly explained.

Ask why the proposed settlement date is needed. Then check whether the timing works for your finance, legal review and moving plans.

What to check before signing

Is the settlement period unusually short or long?

Has the vendor explained the reason?

Can your loan approval be completed in time?

Will your loan approval still be valid at settlement?

Could the timing affect your current living arrangements?

Does the contract need a condition about vacant possession?

Don’t forget to get professional advice before agreeing to a settlement date that feels rushed or uncertain. A conveyancer or solicitor can explain your obligations under the contract, while your lender or broker can confirm whether the finance timeline is realistic.

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6. Broad “as-is” clauses limit the vendor’s responsibility.

Be cautious if the contract says the property is sold “as-is”, “with all faults”, or “without warranty as to condition”.

Some condition-related wording can be standard in property contracts. The concern is when the wording is broad, unclear or added as a special condition. It may shift more risk to the buyer and limit your ability to raise issues after signing.

This can be crucial if the property has been recently renovated, extended or cosmetically updated. New paint, flooring or fittings may make defects harder to see during an inspection. The risk is higher again if you are also being asked to skip, waive or rush a building and pest inspection.

Before signing, confirm whether the clause is standard for your state or territory, or whether it goes further than expected. If the wording is unclear, have it explained in writing.

What to check before signing

Does the contract include “as-is”, “with all faults” or similar wording?

Is the wording part of the standard contract or a special condition?

Have you completed a building and pest inspection?

Does the clause limit your ability to raise defects later?

Has your conveyancer or solicitor explained the risk?

A conveyancer or solicitor can explain whether the clause affects your rights, obligations or ability to respond if defects are found later.

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7. Off-the-plan contracts can include broad sunset clauses or price variation rights.

Off-the-plan contracts need close review before signing. Be cautious if the contract grants the developer broad rights while offering you limited certainty as the buyer.

Common warning signs include:

A long sunset clause

Broad rights for the developer to change finishes, specifications or layouts

Price variation clauses

Wording that allows the developer to end the contract in certain circumstances

Unclear details about completion, registration or settlement timing

A sunset clause allows a contract to end if a key event, such as plan registration or completion, has not happened by a set date. These clauses can be legitimate, but the details matter. Rules and buyer protections vary by state and territory, so seek advice on how this applies to your contract.

Price variation clauses also need careful review. They may allow the final purchase price to change before settlement. Specification variation clauses may allow changes to materials, fittings, dimensions or floor plans. Some changes may be minor. Others may affect the property’s value, liveability or suitability for your plans.

Off-the-plan purchases can also create finance timing issues. A long construction period may mean your loan approval expires before settlement, your financial position changes, or the completed property is valued differently from the contract price.

Before signing, have an experienced property solicitor review the contract. Ask whether the sunset clause, price variation rights and specification changes are reasonable, clearly drafted and consistent with the rules in your state or territory.

What to check before signing

How long is the sunset clause?

Can the developer change the price?

Can the developer change finishes, inclusions, layout or size?

Are the agreed specifications listed clearly in the contract or annexure?

What happens if completion is delayed?

What happens if your finance approval expires before settlement?

Has a property solicitor reviewed the contract?

Tip: A solicitor can explain the legal risks, while your lender or broker can help you understand whether the finance timeline is workable.

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8. The contract has handwritten changes that are not clearly initialled.

Handwritten changes, crossed-out wording, or added terms should be carefully checked before you sign. The red flag is when both parties do not clearly initial those changes.

This also applies if you receive a different version of the contract from the one your conveyancer or solicitor reviewed, with no clear explanation.

Every version of the contract should be clear and complete. If a change has not been properly acknowledged, it may create uncertainty about what was agreed. That can become a problem if there is a later dispute about price, settlement timing, inclusions, access, special conditions or other key terms.

Version control also matters for digital contracts. A missing page, extra clause or small wording change can affect your position. Do not assume the contract sent for signing is the same document you previously reviewed.

Before signing, compare the final contract against the version reviewed by your conveyancer or solicitor. If there are handwritten changes, ensure each is clear and initialled by both parties. If a new version arrives without explanation, do not sign until your conveyancer or solicitor has reviewed the updated document.

What to check before signing

Are there handwritten changes, crossed-out terms or inserted clauses?

Have both parties initialled each change?

Is this the same version your conveyancer or solicitor reviewed?

Are all pages included, and are they in the correct order?

Have any special conditions been added or changed?

Has the final signing version been checked before you sign?

Seek professional help before signing if the contract has unexplained amendments or changes. A conveyancer or solicitor can confirm whether the document reflects what you agreed to.

Remember, if anything in the contract is unclear, missing, rushed or inconsistent with what you were told, pause before signing and get advice from a qualified professional.

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Already received a contract? Start with a quick check. Aussie Contract Analyser can help you spot key terms before your conveyancer reviews the details. Start your contract check

What to do if you spot a red flag

A contract red flag does not always mean you should walk away. It means you should pause, check the details and get advice before taking on more risk. Use this sequence:

Identify the issue: Note exactly what is unclear, missing, rushed or unusual.

Raise it with your conveyancer or solicitor: Ask what it could mean in your state or territory and for this specific property.

Request clarification in writing: Do not rely only on verbal reassurance from the agent. Any response from the vendor’s solicitor should be documented.

Decide your next step: Depending on the advice, you may proceed, negotiate changes, request more information or withdraw.

Timing matters. If you are already in a cooling-off period, act quickly. Cooling-off rules, penalties and withdrawal rights vary by state, contract type and personal circumstances. Once a contract becomes unconditional, withdrawing may become more difficult and costlier.

If something in the contract does not look right, Aussie Contract Analyser is a free tool that can help identify clauses that need closer review before you speak with a conveyancer or solicitor. It can be a useful starting point, but it should not replace independent legal advice.

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Get clarity before signing

A property contract red flag is not always a reason to walk away, but it is a reason to slow down. Missing documents, vague wording, rushed timing, or inconsistent information can point to issues that may affect your legal position, finance timeline, settlement or future use of the property.

Before you sign, make sure the contract reflects what you have agreed to, not just what you were told verbally. Ask questions, request clarification in writing and get independent professional advice if anything is unclear.

If you are still reviewing the contract, our Aussie Contract Analyser can help identify clauses that may need closer attention before you speak with a conveyancer or solicitor.

For help better understanding how your finance and settlement timing may fit together, book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker.

Understand your property contract in minutes. Upload your contract to get AI-powered insights and understand key terms before signing. Upload your contract

Property contract red flags: Common buyer questions

What are the biggest red flags in a property contract? Common property contract red flags include missing or incomplete vendor disclosure documents, pressure to sign before legal review, vague inclusions, unexplained caveats or easements on title, broad “as-is” clauses and unclear settlement terms. If any of these appear, pause and ask a conveyancer or solicitor to review the contract before you sign. Can a vendor legally hide issues in a contract of sale? Vendors must disclose certain information before a sale, but the rules vary by state and territory. Not every issue will be covered by vendor disclosure, so buyers should not rely solely on the contract. A title search, building and pest inspection, and legal review can help identify issues that may affect the property or transaction. What should I do if I’ve already signed a contract with a red flag in it? Contact your conveyancer or solicitor as soon as possible. If a cooling-off period applies, you may have a limited time to act, and withdrawal may involve a cost. If the contract is already unconditional, your options may be more limited and will depend on the contract terms, the issue and the rules in your state or territory. Is it normal for a contract to have handwritten changes? Handwritten changes can happen during negotiations, but they should be clear and properly acknowledged by both parties. Do not sign a contract with unclear, unexplained or uninitialled changes. Ask your conveyancer or solicitor to confirm which version is the final agreed contract before signing. What does it mean if a vendor will not allow a building inspection? A refusal to allow a building inspection should be treated carefully. The vendor may have a reason, but buyers should understand the risk before proceeding. Ask your conveyancer or solicitor whether a building and pest inspection can be added as a contract condition, or whether the refusal affects your decision to continue. Do red flags in a contract mean I should walk away? Not always. A red flag means you should take a step back, ask questions and get professional advice before committing. Some issues can be clarified or negotiated. Others may affect your legal position, finances, settlement or plans for the property. Decide with professional guidance, not under pressure.

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