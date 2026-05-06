Why falling clearance rates could be the signal investors have been waiting for

Auction clearance rates have softened nationally , reflecting a shift in buyer competition and sentiment

Lower competition can create more room to negotiate , particularly when properties pass in at auction

Investor lending remains strong , suggesting continued activity despite softer market conditions

Key takeaway: falling clearance rates don’t always signal falling prices, but they can indicate a shift in conditions investors may want to understand

If you’ve been watching the property market lately, you’ve likely seen the headlines. Clearance rates are easing. Buyer sentiment appears cautious. Auctions aren’t drawing the same level of competition they once did.

At first glance, it can feel like the market is losing momentum.

But stepping back from the headlines and looking at the data more closely tells a more nuanced story, one that experienced investors tend to pay attention to.

Periods like this aren’t new. Australia’s property market has moved through similar phases before, where sentiment softens, activity slows, and uncertainty rises. However, what follows has not always matched the tone of the headlines at the time.

For investors, the key question isn’t whether the market feels uncertain. It’s whether the underlying conditions are changing, and what those changes might mean for decision-making.

What the latest clearance rate data is showing

Auction clearance rates are often used as a real-time indicator of buyer demand and competition.

When rates are high, it typically reflects strong competition and urgency. When they fall, it can signal a shift in behaviour.

Recent data highlights that shift clearly:

Metric Latest data Context National clearance rate 60.3% Week ending 25 April 2026 Sydney clearance rate 62.3% Down from 73.6% same week last year Sydney final clearance rate 48.8% Lowest since April 2020

Source: Cotality , Property Update , MacroBusiness (April 2026)

A national clearance rate sitting just above 60% suggests a softer auction environment compared to recent years.

In Sydney, the drop is more pronounced, particularly when looking at final clearance rates. However, this doesn’t point to a single outcome. Clearance rates don’t operate in isolation; they reflect behaviour, not necessarily outcomes.

As Aussie Buyer’s Agent Patrick Boyce explains: “Auction clearance rates have softened, and buyers, particularly investors, are taking a more cautious and considered approach.”

This distinction matters. It reveals that demand hasn’t disappeared, it has changed.

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What’s actually changing at auctions

One of the clearest shifts in the current market is how auctions are playing out on the ground.

Where auctions previously attracted multiple aggressive bidders, many are now seeing fewer active participants. In some cases, properties are passing in rather than selling under the hammer.

A passed-in auction doesn’t necessarily mean a failed sale. In many instances, it simply marks the start of a negotiation.

Buyer’s agent insights support this shift. As noted in market observations, fewer bidders don’t mean a lack of demand, it often means buyers are less willing to compete emotionally and more focused on value.

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Brent Compton, Aussie Buyer’s Agent, sees this clearly: “Clearance rates easing isn’t surprising, it’s typically one of the first indicators that buyer urgency is softening and negotiation power is starting to rebalance.”

This rebalancing could change the dynamic for investors in several ways. Buyers may feel less pressure to make immediate decisions. There may be more room to negotiate prices and terms.

And importantly, there’s often more time to assess whether a property aligns with an investment strategy.

Why falling clearance rates don’t always mean falling prices

It’s common to assume that lower clearance rates will lead directly to falling property prices. In reality, the relationship is more complex.

Prices are influenced by a range of factors beyond auction outcomes, including supply levels, borrowing capacity, population growth, and rental demand.

In the current environment:

Some properties are still selling shortly after auction through private negotiation

Sellers may adjust expectations rather than withdraw entirely

Supply constraints in many areas continue to support pricing

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Patrick Boyce reinforces this point: “While clearance rates have eased, that doesn’t necessarily mean prices are falling. In many cases, properties are still selling shortly after via private negotiation.”

This highlights an important takeaway for investors.

A softer auction market doesn’t automatically mean a declining market. It can indicate a transition where pricing may stabilise, and negotiation becomes more common.

We’ve seen similar conditions before

To understand what falling clearance rates might mean, it helps to look at how similar conditions have played out in the past.

Two of the most relevant examples are the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008 and the early stages of COVID-19 in 2020.

During the GFC, financial markets experienced significant volatility. The ASX fell 40.4% in 2008, yet Australian property values increased by 7.5% over the same period.

Source: Properties & Pathways

At the time, sentiment was extremely negative. However, property markets proved more resilient than many expected, supported by interest rate cuts and underlying demand.

A similar pattern emerged during COVID-19.

Auction clearance rates dropped sharply during the early stages of COVID-19 as uncertainty affected buyer and seller activity across major markets. Despite this, the property market recovered relatively quickly, followed by a period of strong growth.

These examples don’t guarantee future outcomes, but they do highlight a recurring pattern: Periods of uncertainty can coincide with shifts in buyer behaviour, and those shifts don’t always lead to long-term declines.

As Brent Compton puts it: “This isn’t a ‘falling off a cliff’ scenario, it’s more of a normalisation after an extended period of strong competition.”

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The fundamentals investors are watching closely

While auction conditions provide useful signals, many investors look beyond short-term sentiment and focus on underlying fundamentals.

Several key factors are shaping the current market environment.

Rental demand remains strong across much of the country. National vacancy rates are sitting at 1.0%, well below the 2.5% to 3.5% range typically associated with a balanced market.

In some cities, conditions are even tighter. Brisbane and Darwin are at 0.6%, while Hobart is at 0.5%. These figures suggest ongoing pressure in rental markets, with demand continuing to exceed supply.

Source: SQM Research, March 2026

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At the same time, housing supply remains constrained.

Australia fell short by around 62,000 homes in the 2023–24 financial year alone, contributing to an estimated undersupply of approximately 150,000 homes nationally.

Building approvals have also declined, with total approvals down 7.2% and apartments and townhouses down 24.5% in January 2026.

Sources: PropTrack / REA Group and API Magazine / Oxford Economics Australia , 2026

For investors, these conditions are relevant because they influence both rental income potential and longer-term price dynamics. Investor lending trends also provide insight into market behaviour.

Despite softer sentiment, investor lending is up 31.8% year-on-year, with investors making up 39.7% of all lending activity.

This indicates that while some buyers may be sitting on the sidelines, others continue to engage with the market based on longer-term considerations.

Sources: PropTrack , Domain , CBRE , Cotality – 2026 forecasts

What a softer market can offer investors

One of the key differences between strong and soft auction markets is how much control buyers have in the process.

In highly competitive markets, buyers often face:

Limited time to make decisions

Strong competition from multiple bidders

Pressure to increase offers quickly

In softer conditions, the dynamic can shift. There may be fewer bidders at auction. Properties may take longer to sell. And sellers may be more open to negotiation.

Brent Compton highlights this shift: “There’s more room to negotiate on price and terms… better access to stock… and less pressure, allowing for smarter asset selection.”

He also notes that in some cases, properties are already being negotiated below the asking price.

For investors, this doesn’t necessarily mean better deals across the board. But it can mean more opportunities to assess value carefully and structure offers strategically.

You might also be interested in: Understanding the conveyancing process in Australia

Where investors are focusing right now

Not all markets are experiencing the same conditions. While some areas are softening, others continue to show strong demand.

Markets with strong fundamentals continue to attract investor attention.

Western Australia , for example, has seen significant price growth, supported by population increases and limited supply. Brisbane continues to attract attention due to tight rental conditions and long-term infrastructure investment.

Adelaide has maintained relatively strong clearance rates, while parts of Melbourne are presenting opportunities for buyers willing to take a longer-term view.

Patrick Boyce notes: “Regional markets remain tight, with strong competition on well-priced properties despite broader market sentiment softening.”

This highlights the importance of looking beyond national averages. Property markets are highly localised. Conditions can vary significantly between cities, suburbs, and property types.

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Taking a disciplined approach in a changing market

While softer conditions can create opportunities, they also require a disciplined approach.

Investors may want to consider:

Whether their borrowing capacity remains comfortable under higher interest rate scenarios

Whether they are prioritising rental income, capital growth, or a combination of both

Whether the property aligns with long-term investment goals

Property investment is typically a long-term decision. Short-term fluctuations in clearance rates or sentiment may not have the same impact as underlying fundamentals over time.

As Patrick Boyce puts it: “It’s less about timing the market and more about understanding where demand is strongest and acting accordingly.”

What this means for investors

Auction clearance rates are easing, and that’s changing how the market behaves. Competition is softer, negotiation is becoming more common, and buyers are approaching decisions with more discipline.

At the same time, underlying factors, including rental demand, supply constraints, and ongoing investor activity, continue to shape the market.

For investors, this doesn’t point to a single outcome. But it does imply conditions are shifting in a way that may offer more flexibility and control than in recent years.

The key is not to react to short-term sentiment, but to understand where opportunities may exist and how they align with your long-term strategy.

That’s where the right support can make a difference. An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing options, while an Aussie Buyer’s Agent can guide you through local market conditions and negotiation.

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