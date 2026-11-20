Key takeaways:

Local signals matter: Days on market can differ sharply between suburbs, property types and buyer pools, so broad headlines may not describe the property you are considering.

Fast does not mean risk-free: A property that sells quickly may have attracted a strong match, but buyers should still check its price, condition, contract and finance.

Slow does not mean cheap: A longer campaign may reflect pricing, a smaller buyer pool or an issue that needs investigation. It is a prompt to ask questions, not a guarantee of negotiating power.

Finance still matters: Pre-approval, borrowing capacity, repayments, buying costs and the property’s valuation can all affect what you can safely offer.

A buyer can spend weeks looking at properties that seem to be sitting unsold, then find a home in the same state that attracts an offer within days. That difference can make it tempting to treat days on market as a simple scorecard: fast must be desirable, while slow must mean overpriced.

The reality is more local and more personal. Days on market can help show how quickly listings have sold in a particular area, but it does not tell you what a specific property is worth or whether it suits your budget.

That matters as Australians weigh up whether to buy, keep looking, sell one home before buying another , or make an offer in a market where the pace can vary sharply from one suburb to the next.

Why a state-wide headline may miss what is happening near you

An Aussie analysis of HTAG Locality data covering August to October 2026 compares the fastest-selling and slowest-selling suburbs by state and property type. Its examples show a widespread rather than one uniform national market.

Several home and unit markets recorded 10–20 days on market in this dataset, while the slowest-selling examples often took more than 100 days.

For example, the fastest-selling Victorian unit suburb in the report was Ivanhoe East , at 10 days on market, while the slowest-selling was Narre Warren South , at 172 days.

NSW houses ranged from 20 days in the fastest suburbs listed to 169 days in Woodstock . Queensland houses ranged from 15 days in Anstead to 145 days in Mount Pleasant .

State Property type Fastest suburbs (lowest DOM) Slowest suburbs (highest DOM) ACT House Weetangera (22), Theodore (24), Kaleen (26) Deakin (90), Franklin (81), Braddon (79) ACT Unit Mawson (42), Turner (49), Greenway (52) O'Connor (95), City (93), Macquarie (87) NSW House Gladstone (20), Hillsdale (20), Lapstone (20) Woodstock (169), Uki (152), Eugowra (131) NSW Unit Wallsend (13), North Turramurra (14), Caringbah South (17) Casuarina (131), Windang (129), Brunswick Heads (119) NT House Bees Creek (23), Virginia (24), Leanyer (30) Braitling (128), Katherine (119), Coconut Grove (97) NT Unit Rapid Creek (24), Stuart Park (32), Parap (47) Karama (170), Ludmilla (115), Gillen (71) QLD House Anstead (15), Kalinga (17), Yeerongpilly (17) Mount Pleasant (145), Advancetown (139), South Nanango (138) QLD Unit Slacks Creek (12), Stratford (12), Oxenford (15) Wongaling Beach (103), Bargara (103), Kooralbyn (91) SA House Linden Park (13), Glenelg South (14), Kingswood (18) Carey Gully (150), Penfield (139), Renmark West (127) SA Unit Everard Park (14), Payneham South (14), Aberfoyle Park (15) Underdale (79), Ovingham (71), Salisbury Downs (70) TAS House Pipers River (12), Trevallyn (17), Howden (18) Yolla (150), Swansea (139), Winnaleah (136) TAS Unit Legana (12), Prospect (15), Longford (26) South Hobart (83), Lutana (71), Summerhill (69) VIC House Launching Place (17), Newcomb (18), Langwarrin (19) Deans Marsh (162), Jamieson (146), Nyora (129) VIC Unit Ivanhoe East (10), Brown Hill (14), Diamond Creek (15) Narre Warren South (172), Heathcote (126), Yarram (106) WA House West Swan (18), Darling Downs (20), Joondanna (22) Port Denison (128), Millendon (114), South Fremantle (107) WA Unit Parkwood (13), Carlisle (14), Thornlie (18) Broadwater (91), Beresford (82), Dalkeith (81)

Note on data The data provided is sourced from HTAG Locality data (August to October 2026). Days on market (DOM) is a directional market heat indicator only and not a complete measure of property demand. Figures are based on the most recent month of data available and can be volatile in suburbs with low sales volumes. This information is general in nature and should not be treated as a valuation or a guarantee of future property performance. These figures compare the fastest and slowest suburbs, not typical selling times in Victoria, NSW or Queensland, and suggest how a state or capital-city average can hide big differences between suburbs.

For a buyer, the practical meaning is simple: use days on market as a question starter. Research how many comparable properties have actually sold recently, how similar they were, and whether the local result is based on enough sales to be a reliable signal.

Source: HTAG Locality data, November 2026

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What a long or short campaign may be telling you

A listing may sell quickly because it offers a combination that is hard to find, such as a particular block size, school catchment, layout, condition or location. It may also be priced in a way that attracts immediate interest.

A slower campaign may reflect a higher asking price, a smaller buyer pool, an unusual property, seasonal timing or a matter that needs closer inspection.

Tyson Clarke, a real estate agent at Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty , says buyer fit is central to the result.

“It really comes down to a match: how long the buyer has been looking in the market, how familiar they are with the market, and how much the property suits what they’re looking for,” he said.

Clarke points to Kalinga , where he has seen properties sell in as fast as 5 days, and others take as long as 75 days.

Kalinga houses were among Queensland’s fastest-selling suburbs at 17 days, but even within one suburb, the property itself and the buyer it attracts can make a difference.

His own sales illustrate why the number needs context. Clarke described the properties as “two completely different houses”:

“One was a new home on a small block, and the other was an older home on a larger block. The older home on the larger block sold more quickly on that occasion because the right buyer was there looking for a larger block,” Clarke said.

The property at 8 Nelson Street, Kalinga , for instance, sold in less than a week. The five-bedroom house on more than 600 square metres attracted two buyers who had been waiting for that combination of location and land size. Both made offers after the first open home.

That distinction matters when interpreting a slower campaign: buyers may be assessing a property against very different needs, budgets and priorities. As Clarke puts it, “there’s a difference between buyers looking for a home and buyers looking for a deal.”

A quick sale doesn’t prove a listing is worth its asking price, and a long campaign doesn’t guarantee a discount.

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One seller’s experience shows why the local picture is not enough

Reema Katrib is an Aussie Mobile Broker who helps customers navigate property decisions. She also experienced the current market firsthand while selling her own properties.

Her experience shows how sharply days on market can vary between properties: her Melbourne house in Carlton sold in two weeks during a four-week campaign, while her Sydney duplex took about 10 weeks and required a price revision.

“I was concerned about selling my Melbourne property because Melbourne was difficult, but it turned out Melbourne sold very quickly compared with Sydney. I was shocked,” Reema said.

The properties were also different. The Melbourne home was a small, heritage two-bedroom house close to the city. The Sydney property was a three-bedroom duplex in Revesby Heights.

After the advertised price was lowered, the campaign attracted renewed interest and the property eventually sold for $1.53 million

Her experience is not evidence that one city or suburb is always faster than another. It is a reminder that days on market can reflect the interaction between the property, its price, its presentation, the campaign and the buyers looking at that time.

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How buyers can turn a local signal into a decision checklist

1. Compare the property with genuinely similar sales

Look for recent sales of properties with a similar location, property type, land size, bedroom count, condition and parking arrangements. A state-wide figure, a nearby but dissimilar property or an advertised price may not be a useful comparison.

Days on market can add context, but it should not replace comparable sales, an independent assessment of the property or professional advice where needed. It also should not be treated as a valuation or a guarantee that a seller will accept a lower offer.

2. Ask why the property has not sold

For a unit or townhouse, review the strata documents and ask about planned works, special levies, defects, insurance, and the building’s financial position.

Reema says she recently worked with a customer who walked away from a Darlinghurst unit after reviewing its strata report.

Her advice was direct: “Make sure you check the strata report because there could be something in there as to why people aren’t buying it.”

That is a useful prompt, rather than a complete diagnosis. A long campaign can have several explanations, so buyers should investigate the contract and property rather than rely on the listing history alone.

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3. Test the full cost, not just the purchase price

Before making an offer , work through the deposit , stamp duty and other upfront costs, conveyancing , inspections, moving costs, insurance, body corporate or strata costs, council rates and ongoing maintenance.

Then test the loan repayment against the household budget. Reema says customers are increasingly asking questions such as: “What is my monthly repayment if I do this? If I add $200,000, what will happen?”

Your comfortable budget may be lower than the maximum a lender will consider once you account for regular expenses, debts, savings goals and a financial buffer.

You might also be interested in: Could your household budget handle higher costs?

4. Arrange finance before you need to move quickly

A pre-approval may help a buyer understand their borrowing position before they spend time negotiating . It does not guarantee formal approval, and the lender may still need to assess the property, contract, and updated financial information.

Reema says having pre-approval in place can reduce last-minute uncertainty: “If we can have a pre-approval in place, half the work is done for me as a broker.”

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5. Decide your comfort limit before an open home or auction

A maximum borrowing amount is not the same as a comfortable purchase price. Buyers may wish to set a walk-away figure that considers repayments , cash reserves, future plans and how much flexibility they want after settlement.

Reema says she asks customers: “What’s your comfort? What would you spend? What’s going to help you sleep at night?”

That question can be more useful than trying to predict whether a property will attract another buyer. If the campaign becomes competitive, knowing the limit in advance may help a buyer make a deliberate decision rather than react emotionally.

Could days on market affect borrowing power?

Days on market itself is not a lender’s measure of how much you can borrow . Borrowing capacity is generally shaped by factors such as income, living expenses , existing debts, credit commitments, deposit, loan structure and the lender’s assessment criteria.

However, the property’s sale price and valuation can affect the amount of cash a buyer needs to complete the purchase. A buyer who offers above comparable sales or stretches to secure a home may also have less money left for upfront costs and an emergency buffer .

An Aussie Broker can help you understand what may be achievable, compare loan options, check how a proposed purchase fits your household budget and consider a plan B if the valuation or contract raises an issue.