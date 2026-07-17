Buying your first home in 2026? Why some buyers are feeling less pressure

Key takeaways:

Buying conditions are changing, with some first-home buyers experiencing less competition and more opportunities to negotiate than they did a year ago.

Homes are taking longer to sell, giving some buyers more time to inspect properties, compare options and make informed decisions.

Affordability remains the biggest hurdle, with borrowing capacity and cash flow continuing to shape what buyers can realistically purchase.

Preparation still matters, with brokers saying understanding your borrowing power before house hunting may help you move with confidence.

Buying your first home has rarely been easy, but for many Australians, the past few years have felt especially challenging.

Rapid price growth , crowded inspections and intense competition left many first-home buyers feeling as though they were constantly one step behind. Missing out at auctions or losing properties to stronger offers became a familiar experience.

While affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to home ownership, brokers across Australia say the buying experience itself is beginning to change.

Rather than racing to make split-second decisions, some buyers are finding they have more time to inspect properties, negotiate with vendors and make decisions that align with their budget .

It doesn't mean buying a home has suddenly become easy, but for some buyers the process appears to be feeling less frantic than it did during the peak of competition.

The pressure hasn’t disappeared, but the pace has changed

Cotality’s Monthly Chart Pack for July suggests housing markets across many capital cities have become more balanced, with national dwelling values falling 0.7% over the June quarter and combined capital city values declining 1.3%.

At the same time, homes are taking longer to sell and vendor discounting across the combined capital cities has risen to 3.6%, up from 3.0% in the March quarter, giving some buyers greater scope to negotiate.

For first-home buyers, these changes may not dramatically improve affordability, but they can change the buying experience.

Instead of feeling pressured to make immediate decisions or compete with multiple buyers on every property, some purchasers may have more opportunity to compare homes , ask questions and negotiate on price or settlement terms , depending on local market conditions.

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Some buyers are spending less time competing and more time negotiating

Lisa Maxwell of Aussie Ryde said she's continued to see strong interest from first-home buyers, with many encouraged by signs competition has eased.

“I think it's largely because people feel they have an opportunity to buy now that prices have come back a little,” she said.

“I think [there] is a glimmer of hope for some people. They don't believe everything is out of reach.”

Maxwell said some vendors also appear to be adjusting their expectations.

“Some properties are sitting on the market for a while. To my mind, that's reflecting that vendors aren't prepared to meet the market,” she said.

“There are definitely buyers out there, but if a vendor still wants last year's prices this year, they need to readjust their expectations to meet the market.”

For buyers, that doesn't necessarily mean securing a bargain. Instead, it may mean buyers have greater scope to negotiate or discuss settlement terms that may not have been possible when competition was stronger.

Understand your borrowing budget Use our borrowing power calculator to estimate how much you may be able to borrow before speaking with an Aussie Broker about your options Calculate your borrowing power

For some buyers, confidence is replacing panic

Vicki Fraser, an Aussie Broker , said one of the biggest changes she's noticed is how quickly many prepared buyers are now moving once they receive pre-approval.

"The vast majority of people are getting a pre-approval and then buying a house really quickly," she said.

Rather than repeatedly missing out, Fraser said many first-home buyers are simply negotiating with vendors and agreeing on a price.

“They're just calling agents, negotiating, and buying a property without all of the stress,” she said.

“As their broker, I'm still with them through the process, but I'm not having to do it to the same extent because they aren't facing those insane challenges anymore.”

While every market is different, Fraser said many buyers are finding the process more straightforward than it was during the height of competition.

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Preparation still matters more than timing the market

Despite changing market conditions, brokers say preparation continues to make the biggest difference.

That includes understanding borrowing capacity, obtaining pre-approval and having realistic expectations about repayments.

Maxwell encourages buyers to “practice” owning a home before taking on a mortgage.

“What I suggest to my customers is, before you get a mortgage and discover it's a bit too much, save the difference between what your rent is currently and what your mortgage repayments are going to be,” she said.

“Do that for a few months and you'll quickly work out whether you're comfortable with it.”

She also said buyers shouldn't wait until they've found the perfect property before organising finance.

“As soon as you're starting to look at property, you really need to have a pre-approval in place,” she said.

Affordability is still the biggest reality check

Although buying conditions may have become less competitive, affordability remains the biggest challenge for many first-home buyers.

Alya Manji of Aussie Hurstville said borrowing capacity continues to be the biggest reality check during initial conversations with clients.

“A lot of them come in and say they've got $100,000 in savings and want to buy something worth $1.2 million, but the capacity just isn't there,” she said.

Manji said many first-home buyers need to adjust their expectations once they understand how borrowing capacity is assessed, even if they've worked hard to build a substantial deposit .

She encourages buyers to focus not only on what they can borrow, but also on what they can comfortably afford over the long term.

“I really like to talk to first-home buyers about not becoming overcommitted,” she added.

Understanding those trade-offs early may help buyers make more confident decisions and avoid stretching beyond what's comfortable for their circumstances.

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What this may mean for first-home buyers

While today's market still presents affordability challenges, the buying experience appears to be evolving.

While affordability remains a challenge, some first-home buyers may be finding the process less pressured than it was a year ago. For buyers who are financially prepared, that could mean more time to compare properties, negotiate and make informed decisions.