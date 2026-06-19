How does stamp duty work in South Australia?

Key takeaways

Eligible first home buyers purchasing a new home, eligible off-the-plan apartment or vacant land may pay no stamp duty regardless of property value.

South Australia uses a progressive nine-bracket stamp duty scale , with the highest marginal rate applying to property values above $500,000.

Stamp duty can significantly affect upfront buying costs, so it's important to factor it into your budget early.

Unlike some other states, South Australia does not currently offer a stamp duty concession for first home buyers purchasing established homes .

If you're buying property in South Australia, one of the biggest upfront costs to plan for is transfer duty (commonly known as stamp duty), which is administered by RevenueSA.

Stamp duty is a state government tax charged when property ownership changes hands. In most cases, the buyer pays the duty, and the amount depends on factors including:

the property's dutiable value (the purchase price or market value, whichever is higher)

whether you're eligible for first home buyer relief

whether a foreign ownership surcharge applies

Understanding how stamp duty works may help you budget more confidently before you buy.

Current South Australia stamp duty rates (2025–26)

South Australia uses a progressive nine-bracket stamp duty scale. The same standard rate generally applies to owner-occupiers, investors, and first home buyers purchasing established homes.

Property value Duty payable Up to $12,000 $1.00 for every $100 or part of $100 $12,001 – $30,000 $120 plus 2% of excess over $12,000 $30,001 – $50,000 $480 plus 3% of excess over $30,000 $50,001 – $100,000 $1,080 plus 3.5% of excess over $50,000 $100,001 – $200,000 $2,830 plus 4% of excess over $100,000 $200,001 – $250,000 $6,830 plus 4.25% of excess over $200,000 $250,001 – $300,000 $8,955 plus 4.75% of excess over $250,000 $300,001 – $500,000 $11,330 plus 5% of excess over $300,000 Over $500,000 $21,330 plus 5.5% of excess over $500,000

Source: RevenueSA – Rate of stamp duty

What could your stamp duty costs look like? Get your home buying budget sorted by figuring out stamp duty costs. Calculate now

How much is stamp duty in South Australia?

The amount of stamp duty you pay depends on the property's dutiable value and your eligibility for any exemption.

Here's a simplified example using the standard South Australian stamp duty rates.

Property price Estimated stamp duty* $600,000 Approx. $26,830 $750,000 Approx. $35,080 $1 million Approx. $48,830



*These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Stamp duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable exemptions. Readers should refer to RevenueSA for current rates and calculations.

Source: RevenueSA – Stamp duty calculator

You can also use the RevenueSA calculator or speak with your conveyancer for a more tailored estimate.

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When do you pay stamp duty in South Australia?

In South Australia, transfer duty is typically paid as part of the settlement process, with your conveyancer or solicitor usually arranging payment to RevenueSA.

Are there stamp duty exemptions for first home buyers in South Australia?

Yes. Eligible first home buyers purchasing a new home, eligible off-the-plan apartment or vacant land may be exempt from stamp duty regardless of the property's value.

Source: RevenueSA – First home buyer relief

New homes, eligible apartments and vacant land

Eligible first home buyers may receive a full stamp duty exemption when purchasing a new home, eligible off-the-plan apartment or vacant land, subject to RevenueSA eligibility requirements.

Eligibility criteria and relief settings have changed over time. Buyers who entered into contracts under earlier schemes should check the rules that applied at the time of purchase.

Established homes

First home buyers purchasing an established home pay the standard rate of stamp duty.

South Australia does not currently offer a first home buyer stamp duty concession for established homes .

Eligibility requirements

RevenueSA updated the first home buyer relief rules from 13 February 2025, including changes to prior ownership requirements and eligibility criteria. Buyers and their partners must satisfy the current eligibility requirements at the time of purchase.

Before relying on any exemption, buyers should confirm the latest eligibility criteria directly with RevenueSA before purchasing.

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Stamp duty calculator for South Australia Calculate your estimated stamp duty costs as a first home buyer in South Australia today. Calculate now

Is there a First Home Owner Grant in South Australia?

Yes. The South Australian First Home Owner Grant (FHOG) is separate from stamp duty relief.

Eligible first home buyers purchasing or building a new home may receive a $15,000 grant, subject to the current eligibility criteria. Established homes are not eligible for the grant.

The First Home Owner Grant and first home buyer stamp duty relief are separate entitlements. Eligible buyers may be able to access both on the same new home purchase.

Before relying on any grant amount or eligibility criteria, buyers should confirm the latest information directly with RevenueSA before purchasing.

Foreign ownership surcharge

Foreign persons acquiring residential land in South Australia may be liable for a foreign ownership surcharge in addition to standard stamp duty. The current surcharge rate is 7% of the dutiable value of the property.

Eligibility for first home buyer relief depends on the purchaser's circumstances and RevenueSA's current requirements. Buyers should check the latest eligibility criteria directly with RevenueSA before purchasing.

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What other costs should buyers plan for?

Stamp duty is only one part of the upfront costs involved in buying property.

Other costs may include:

lender fees

conveyancing or legal fees

pest and building inspections

loan establishment costs

Land Titles Office registration fees

strata reports (if applicable)

moving costs

For many buyers, these expenses can add up quickly, which is why it can help to understand your borrowing power and buying costs early in the process.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved and explore home loan options that may suit your needs.

What grants and schemes you could be eligible for? Chat to an Aussie Broker to see how much you could save. Get in touch

Can stamp duty be added to a home loan?

In some situations, buyers may be able to borrow enough to help cover stamp duty costs as part of their total loan amount.

Whether this is possible depends on:

the lender

your deposit size

your loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

your overall financial position

Borrowing additional funds may also increase interest costs over the life of the loan.

Planning ahead for stamp duty costs

Before buying property in South Australia, it may help to:

estimate your stamp duty early using the RevenueSA calculator

check whether you qualify for first home buyer relief

factor all upfront buying costs into your savings plan

understand how stamp duty may affect your borrowing power

speak with a broker or conveyancer before making an offer

Because stamp duty exemptions and eligibility rules can change over time, it's important to check the latest government guidance before purchasing property.

If you're preparing to buy a home, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, upfront costs, and home loan options so you can make more informed decisions throughout the buying process.

Disclaimer **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^Lender-charged fees will apply. *Estimated stamp duty figures are indicative only and based on publicly available South Australian stamp duty rates as at 2026. Actual costs may vary depending on your circumstances, eligibility for exemptions, concessions, surcharges or other applicable charges. **Eligibility criteria, relief settings, surcharge rates and grant amounts may change. Buyers should confirm the latest information directly with RevenueSA before making financial decisions. ©2025 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861, Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd ACN 648 681 654, is the ultimate holding company for the Aussie business. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision.

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