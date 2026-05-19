How interest rates are shaping housing affordability in Australia

• National dwelling values rose 8.6% across 2025, adding around $71,400 to the median home value.

• Housing affordability remains stretched, with mortgage repayments now taking 45% of median household income.

• Renters are also under pressure, with Australians spending a record 33.4% of pre-tax income on rent.

• Limited housing supply, rising construction costs and labour shortages continue to affect affordability across Australia.

• Understanding interest rates, borrowing capacity and housing supply can help buyers make more informed decisions.

Australia’s housing market has changed significantly over the past few years. Since 2022, Australians have experienced one of the fastest interest rate tightening cycles in decades, followed by three rate cuts in 2025 and renewed rate rises in 2026.

For many Australians, the impact has been personal. Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing, investing, renting or managing existing repayments, interest rates continue to affect borrowing power , housing costs, and overall affordability.

While some experts expected higher rates to cause property prices to fall sharply, the reality has been more complex.

Housing demand has remained resilient, supply shortages continue to put pressure on prices, and affordability challenges are now affecting both buyers and renters across the country.

This article explains what’s happened since rates began rising, why affordability remains stretched in 2026, and the factors continuing to shape Australia’s property market.

Why are Australia’s house prices so high?

Housing affordability has been a challenge in Australia for many years, but several factors have intensified pressure on buyers and renters in recent years.

National dwelling values rose 8.6% across 2025, adding approximately $71,400 to the national median dwelling value.

At the same time, Australian home values have climbed roughly 47.3% since March 2020, adding about $280,000 to the median dwelling value.

Regional markets have also continued to outperform many capital cities. Cotality’s January 2026 Home Value Index found regional dwelling values rose 9.7% in 2025, compared to 8.2% across combined capital cities.

Thinking about buying but unsure what you can afford? An Aussie Broker can help you understand property prices or loan options could affect your repayments and borrowing capacity. Book your appointment

Several key factors continue to influence housing affordability across Australia.

1. Interest rates and borrowing conditions

Interest rates play a major role in housing affordability because they affect how much borrowers can comfortably repay and how much they may be eligible to borrow.

During periods of lower interest rates, repayments may become more manageable for some borrowers, which can increase buyer demand. When rates rise, borrowing capacity may reduce because lenders assess borrowers against higher repayment thresholds.

However, the relationship between interest rates and property prices is not always straightforward. Even while rates increased sharply between 2022 and 2024 , strong demand and limited housing supply continued to support property values in many markets.

You might also be interested in: What is serviceability buffer and how does it affect your home loan?

2. Borrowing capacity

A buyer’s borrowing capacity is influenced by several factors, including:

Interest rates

Household income

Existing debts

Living expenses

Lending policies

Deposit size

As interest rates rose, many borrowers found their maximum borrowing amount reduced. This meant some buyers adjusted their expectations by:

Looking at different suburbs

Purchasing smaller properties

Delaying upgrades

Entering the market with apartments or townhouses instead of detached homes

Even so, demand has remained strong in many parts of Australia, particularly in markets with tight housing supply and strong population growth.

Knowing your borrowing power early may help you act with more confidence when the right property comes up. An Aussie Broker can help you explore your options. Talk to your local broker

You might also be interested in: What to do if your mortgage repayments increase

3. Credit availability

Access to credit also affects housing affordability.

When lending conditions are more accessible, more buyers may enter the market, increasing competition for available properties. Conversely, tighter lending standards can reduce borrowing activity.

Australian lenders also apply serviceability buffers when assessing home loan applications. This means borrowers are assessed on whether they could continue repayments if interest rates were higher than current rates.

These measures are designed to support responsible lending, but they can also reduce how much some borrowers are able to borrow.

You might also be interested in: How to boost your borrowing power before buying your next home

4. Supply and demand imbalance

One of the biggest drivers of housing affordability in 2026 is the imbalance between housing supply and housing demand.

Australia’s population growth, migration levels and household formation continue to create demand for housing, while new housing supply has struggled to keep pace.

Low listing volumes, construction delays, and limited new housing stock have contributed to competition among buyers and renters alike.

Market conditions vary by city. Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide have recorded stronger growth, while Sydney and Melbourne have shown softer momentum as affordability pressures weigh on buyers.

You might also be interested in: Priced out of Sydney? Here’s where the market is actually moving

What happened to housing affordability after rates rose?

When interest rates began rising in 2022 , many experts predicted Australian property prices would decline significantly.

Instead, housing prices continued to rise in many parts of the country, particularly in markets with limited supply and strong demand.

Even after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates three times in 2025 , affordability remained stretched because property prices continued increasing faster than the relief provided by lower interest rates.

Today, the cost of servicing a new home loan requires around 45% of median household income. This is well above the 30% threshold commonly associated with housing stress.

This means many Australians are dedicating a larger share of their income to housing costs than previous generations.

The impact on buyers

For buyers, affordability challenges may include:

Higher mortgage repayments

Reduced borrowing capacity

Larger deposit requirements

Increased competition for affordable properties

Longer saving timeframes

Many borrowers are also prioritising flexibility and budgeting strategies to manage changing interest rate conditions.

You might also be interested in: What is mortgage stress and how can you manage it?

The impact on renters

Renters are also under significant pressure.

Australian households are now dedicating a record 33.4% of pre-tax income to rent. This is significantly above the long-term average. The National Housing Supply and Affordability Council (NHSAC) State of the Housing System 2025 report also found:

More than half of lower-income renter households are experiencing rental stress

Around 60% of those households have been in rental stress for two or more consecutive years

Limited rental supply, population growth, and rising property costs have all contributed to higher rents across many regions.

Need more help with your deposit? Book a chat with an Aussie Broker. Get in touch

Understanding the rate cycle: what’s happened since 2022

To understand where rates are today, it helps to look at what has happened over the past few years.

After reaching a peak cash rate of 4.35% in November 2023, the RBA cut the cash rate three times during 2025, in February , May and August , bringing it down to 3.60%.

However, persistent inflation pressures led the RBA to increase the cash rate again to 4.35%, as of March 2026.

How does the cash rate affect home loan interest rates?

The cash rate is the interest rate set by the Reserve Bank of Australia. It influences the cost of borrowing money across the economy, including home loans.

When the RBA changes the cash rate, lenders may adjust their own interest rates in response. This can affect:

Variable home loan rates

Borrowing capacity

Mortgage repayments

Consumer spending

Housing demand

The RBA generally adjusts the cash rate to help manage inflation and economic activity.

For example, when inflation rises too quickly, higher interest rates may be used to slow spending and reduce inflationary pressure. When economic growth slows, lower rates may help support borrowing and spending activity.

Back in March 2022, inflation reached 5.1% , which was significantly above the RBA’s target range. This contributed to the rate rises that followed throughout 2022 and 2023.

Why interest rates matter to borrowers

Even relatively small rate changes can affect mortgage repayments over time. For example, if a borrower has a large loan balance, a rate increase may significantly increase monthly repayments.

This can affect household budgets, savings goals, and borrowing decisions. Rate movements may also influence buyer confidence and overall housing demand.

Home loan interest rates are rising. Could you be getting a better deal? Find out what other deals are on the market. Book your free^ no-obligation chat with an Aussie Broker today. Let's talk

You might also be interested in: See the latest cash rate and what it means for you

Why isn’t more housing being built?

A major reason housing remains expensive is that Australia is not building enough homes to keep up with demand.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, only 128,924 dwellings were completed in the first three quarters of 2025, a 2.73% decline compared to the same period the year before, according to Global Property Guide (February 2026) .

The National Housing Supply and Affordability Council projects a net shortfall of approximately 79,000 dwellings over the government’s Housing Accord period.

The Council estimates total housing output will reach around 938,000 dwellings over the five-year Accord period, falling roughly 262,000 dwellings short of the government’s 1.2 million target.

So why can’t Australia simply build more homes?

Tradesperson shortages

Australia is facing shortages across several construction trades, including:

Bricklayers

Roofers

Tilers

Carpenters

The issue is often more severe in regional areas. The NHSAC also reports that productivity in residential construction has fallen by around 12% over the past 30 years, while productivity across the broader economy increased by approximately 49% over the same period.

High building costs

Construction costs remain elevated following pandemic-related disruptions.

According to Cotality data cited by Global Property Guide , residential land prices have risen 37% since 2020, increasing the cost of delivering new housing projects. Builders are also facing ongoing pressure from:

Material costs

Labour costs

Financing costs

Supply chain disruptions

These pressures can affect the viability of new developments.

Builder collapses

A number of construction companies have exited the market in recent years due to rising costs and narrowing profit margins.

When builders collapse, projects may be delayed or cancelled altogether, reducing overall housing supply and affecting buyer confidence.

Planning system delays

Planning approvals for new housing developments can be complex and time-consuming, particularly for higher-density projects.

Approval requirements also vary significantly between states and local councils.

The NHSAC has identified planning reform as one of the most important long-term measures needed to improve housing supply.

Competition for workers and materials

Residential builders are also competing with large infrastructure projects for workers, equipment, and construction materials.

This competition may further increase costs and slow housing delivery across the country.

Thinking about building your own home? Learn more about the possibilities on your budget by getting in touch. Speak to an Aussie Broker

What will happen to home loan repayments?

Interest rate changes can directly affect mortgage repayments, particularly for borrowers with variable-rate home loans.

Even relatively small rate changes may affect monthly repayments and borrowing capacity over time.

The impact can vary depending on factors including:

loan size

loan term

repayment type

lender policies

whether a loan is fixed or variable

For some borrowers, reviewing their budget or comparing home loan options may help them better understand their current position and repayment costs.

How borrowers may manage higher repayments

Borrowers may consider several strategies to help manage changing repayment conditions, including:

Reviewing household budgets regularly

Building a savings buffer

Comparing home loan features and rates

Making additional repayments when possible

Speaking with a mortgage broker about refinancing options

Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing, investing or managing existing repayments, a mortgage broker can help borrowers understand available loan features, compare lenders, and assess whether refinancing could suit their circumstances.

Wondering how much your home loan repayments could change? Get a better idea with our interest rate change calculator. Calculate now

Could housing affordability improve?

Housing affordability may improve over time if housing supply increases, and income growth catches up with housing costs.

Several government initiatives are also aiming to increase housing supply and improve accessibility for buyers and renters, including:

However, affordability outcomes will likely continue to vary between regions, property types, and household circumstances.

For buyers, understanding borrowing capacity, budgeting carefully, and seeking guidance early may help improve confidence when navigating the property market.

How Aussie can help

Interest rates, borrowing power and property prices can all change over time, which is why many borrowers review their home loan regularly to make sure it still suits their needs.

Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing or reviewing your repayments, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your options, including:

borrowing capacity

loan features and repayment options

refinancing opportunities

how rate changes could affect repayments

government schemes and grants that may be available

Aussie provides access to over 25+ lenders** and more than 4,000 home loan products, helping borrowers compare a range of options in one place.

Whether you’re ready to buy now or simply planning, understanding your options early can help you make more informed decisions.

Book a chat with an Aussie Broker Get in touch

Frequently asked questions