How to start buying a home in Australia and why the first step is often the hardest

Many Australians delay buying property simply because they’re unsure where or how to begin the process.¹

Property ownership still rises with age and income, highlighting the importance of understanding your options early.¹

Australia’s median dwelling value reached around $892,000 in 2025, making planning and guidance increasingly important for buyers.²

Speaking with a broker can help you understand borrowing power, deposit options and loan structures before you start searching.

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions many Australians will make. But before the inspections, negotiations and settlement dates, there’s often a simpler challenge that stops people from moving forward: Knowing where to start.

For some buyers, the process feels complicated from the outset. There are new financial terms, unfamiliar steps, and many decisions to consider before even making an offer on a property.

Research into property ownership attitudes suggests that uncertainty about the process itself can delay people from entering the market.

In one national survey, 16% of women said they hadn’t bought property because they didn’t know where or how to start, compared with 6% of men.¹

This suggests that while financial factors like saving for a deposit are important, confidence and knowledge of the process also play a significant role.

For many aspiring buyers, the biggest challenge isn’t deciding they want to buy a home, it’s understanding how the journey actually works.

Where do you start when buying a home?

The first step when buying a home in Australia is usually understanding your financial position, particularly how much you may be able to borrow and what deposit options may be available.

From there, buyers often begin exploring different locations, comparing home loan options and speaking with a mortgage broker to understand lender requirements and the steps involved in purchasing property.

Taking these early steps can make the process feel clearer and more manageable.

Try Aussie's Borrowing Power Calculator Find out how much you might be able to borrow for your home loan See your borrowing power

Understanding the Australian property market before you buy

Another reason many people feel uncertain about starting the home buying process is the size and complexity of the property market itself.

Housing prices vary significantly across Australia depending on location, property type and market conditions.

In 2025, the median dwelling value nationally reached around $892,000, with lower-priced and higher-priced markets performing differently across the country.²

Snapshot of the Australian housing market (2025)

Market indicator National figure Median dwelling value ~$892,000 Lower quartile dwelling value ~$684,000 Upper quartile dwelling value ~$1,119,000 Median weekly rent ~$679 Annual national rent growth ~5%

Source: Cotality ( Best of the Best Property Report 2025 )

These figures highlight why many Australians spend time researching the market before deciding to buy.

Looking to buy with a smaller deposit? From 1 Oct, the 5% option is now available for eligible buyers, with increased maximum home price limits in every state. Find out more

With national home values rising by around 7.7% year-to-date in 2025 alongside ongoing cost-of-living pressures, buying a property has become a high-involvement financial decision that often requires careful planning and research.²

Some may wonder whether prices will continue to rise. Others may want to understand whether saving for longer or adjusting their property search could improve their chances of entering the market.

Understanding the broader property landscape can help buyers feel more confident about their timing and financial plans.

Interest rates can also influence borrowing capacity and demand in the housing market. You can follow recent movements and updates through our Interest Rate Tracker.

Why many Australians don’t know where to start when buying a home

While every buyer’s situation is different, several common factors can make the first step feel difficult.

1. Understanding borrowing power

Many first-time buyers aren’t sure how lenders calculate borrowing capacity.

Lenders typically assess factors such as:

income and employment stability

living expenses

existing debts

credit history

interest rate buffers

Because each lender has slightly different criteria, borrowing estimates can vary.

If you’re unsure how this works, our guide on how borrowing power works explains the factors lenders consider when assessing home loan applications.

Understanding your potential borrowing range can make the property search much clearer.

2. Uncertainty around deposit requirements

Saving a deposit is often seen as one of the biggest barriers to buying property. Many Australians assume they need a 20% deposit, but that isn’t always the case.

Depending on lender policies and eligibility requirements, some buyers may be able to purchase with a smaller deposit. There may also be government initiatives available to eligible buyers.

Understanding these options can help buyers build a realistic savings plan rather than delaying their plans based on assumptions.

You might also be interested in: Buying your first home with a 5% deposit

3. The number of decisions involved

Buying a home involves many decisions, including:

where to buy

what type of property to choose

how much to spend

what loan structure may suit your circumstances

Without a clear roadmap, these decisions can feel overwhelming. Breaking the process into smaller steps often helps make the journey feel more manageable.

Don’t know where to start on your property journey? We’ll compare thousands of loans from 25+ Australian lenders to find suitable options for you. Compare loans

4. Lack of familiarity with the buying process

For many Australians, purchasing property is something they may do only once or a few times in their lives. That means the process can feel unfamiliar.

Research shows that 15% of women who had purchased property said understanding the buying process was challenging, compared with 12% of men.¹

While these figures may seem modest, they highlight the importance of clear guidance and education when navigating the property market.

5. Changing market conditions

The housing market itself can also influence how confident buyers feel about starting their property journey.

In 2025:

national home values increased by around 7.7% year-to-date

investor lending reached around 40.6% of new mortgage lending

rent values increased by around 5% nationally²

Source: Cotality (Best of the Best Property Report 2025)

These shifts can affect buyer confidence and competition in different markets.

Property ownership trends across generations

Property ownership also tends to change across different age groups. Research shows that ownership rates generally increase as income and financial stability grow over time.

Property ownership by generation

Generation Approximate ownership rate Baby Boomers ~75% Gen X Higher ownership rates Millennials Moderate ownership Gen Z ~35% ownership

Source: Cotality ( Women and Property Report 2026 )

This suggests that timing, income growth, and financial preparation can influence when people enter the property market.

Learning about the process early, even before buying , can help people feel more prepared when the right opportunity arises.

Discover how the Help to Buy scheme can fast-track your journey to homeownership See if you’re eligible now

The first steps to buying a home in Australia

Although the process can seem complicated at first, many buyers follow a similar set of early steps. Breaking the journey down can make it easier to navigate.

Step 1: Understand your borrowing capacity

Knowing how much you may be able to borrow helps define your price range. A mortgage broker can help estimate borrowing capacity based on lender criteria and your financial circumstances.

Step 2: Explore deposit strategies

Next, it’s helpful to review how much deposit you may need and what options are available.

This may include:

building savings

exploring government programs

reviewing lender deposit requirements

Step 3: Learn about upfront costs

In addition to the deposit, buyers should plan for costs such as:

Planning for these early can help avoid surprises later in the process.

Step 4: Compare home loan options

Home loans can vary widely between lenders. Features such as variable interest rates , fixed rates, offset accounts , and redraw facilities can influence how a loan works over time.

Step 5: Speak with a mortgage broker

Many buyers find that the most helpful step is simply speaking with someone who understands the home loan process.

A mortgage broker can explain the steps involved and compare loan options across multiple lenders.

Compare your options in minutes Looking for a more competitive deal? We'll compare options from 25+ lenders to find the right one for you. See what's out there

How an Aussie Broker can help you start your home buying journey

With over 1,000 Aussie Brokers across more than 200 stores, customers can access local guidance and home loan expertise across the country.

An Aussie Broker can help you:

understand how much you may be able to borrow

compare loan products from a panel of lenders

explore deposit and loan options

explain loan features in simple terms

guide you through the application process

For some people, having a clear explanation of the process can make the entire journey feel far less overwhelming.

If you already have a home loan, reviewing it periodically may also help improve flexibility or reduce repayments.

Our guide on when refinancing may be worth considering explains how borrowers review their loan structure over time.

Where to start when buying a home

Starting your home buying journey doesn’t mean you need to commit to purchasing immediately. Sometimes, the first step is simply understanding your options.

That might mean:

learning how borrowing works

reviewing deposit strategies

speaking with a mortgage broker

exploring property markets

Taking time to understand the process can help you move forward with more confidence when you’re ready.

Buying a home is a significant milestone, and the journey can involve several steps.But often, the hardest part isn’t the paperwork or negotiations, it’s simply knowing where to begin.

Not sure where to start? Book a free^ appointment with an Aussie Broker to talk through your options.

Book a chat with an Aussie Broker Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Why do some Australians delay buying a home? Some Australians delay buying because they feel uncertain about the home buying process, deposit requirements or borrowing capacity. Research suggests knowledge gaps can influence when people enter the property market, with some respondents indicating they are unsure where or how to begin the buying process.¹ Learning about the process or speaking with a mortgage broker can help clarify the steps involved. Do I need a 20% deposit to buy a home in Australia? A 20% deposit is commonly discussed because it may help borrowers avoid lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) . However, some lenders may offer options with smaller deposits depending on eligibility and lending criteria. A mortgage broker can help explain what options may be available. When should I speak with a mortgage broker? Many buyers speak with a mortgage broker early in the process, even before they start searching for property. This can help clarify borrowing capacity, deposit requirements, and loan options before making an offer. What does a mortgage broker do? A mortgage broker helps borrowers compare home loan products from multiple lenders and guides them through the application process. They can explain loan structures, borrowing requirements and the steps involved in purchasing property.