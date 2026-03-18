How to start buying a home in Australia and why the first step is often the hardest

Many Australians delay buying property simply because they’re unsure where or how to begin the process.¹
Property ownership still rises with age and income, highlighting the importance of understanding your options early.¹
Australia’s median dwelling value reached around $892,000 in 2025, making planning and guidance increasingly important for buyers.²
Speaking with a broker can help you understand borrowing power, deposit options and loan structures before you start searching.
Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions many Australians will make. But before the inspections, negotiations and settlement dates, there’s often a simpler challenge that stops people from moving forward: Knowing where to start.
For some buyers, the process feels complicated from the outset. There are new financial terms, unfamiliar steps, and many decisions to consider before even making an offer on a property.
Research into property ownership attitudes suggests that uncertainty about the process itself can delay people from entering the market.
In one national survey, 16% of women said they hadn’t bought property because they didn’t know where or how to start, compared with 6% of men.¹
This suggests that while financial factors like saving for a deposit are important, confidence and knowledge of the process also play a significant role.
For many aspiring buyers, the biggest challenge isn’t deciding they want to buy a home, it’s understanding how the journey actually works.
Where do you start when buying a home?
The first step when buying a home in Australia is usually understanding your financial position, particularly how much you may be able to borrow and what deposit options may be available.
From there, buyers often begin exploring different locations, comparing home loan options and speaking with a mortgage broker to understand lender requirements and the steps involved in purchasing property.
Taking these early steps can make the process feel clearer and more manageable.
Understanding the Australian property market before you buy
Another reason many people feel uncertain about starting the home buying process is the size and complexity of the property market itself.
Housing prices vary significantly across Australia depending on location, property type and market conditions.
In 2025, the median dwelling value nationally reached around $892,000, with lower-priced and higher-priced markets performing differently across the country.²
Snapshot of the Australian housing market (2025)
Market indicator
National figure
Median dwelling value
~$892,000
Lower quartile dwelling value
~$684,000
Upper quartile dwelling value
~$1,119,000
Median weekly rent
~$679
Annual national rent growth
~5%
Source: Cotality (Best of the Best Property Report 2025)
These figures highlight why many Australians spend time researching the market before deciding to buy.
With national home values rising by around 7.7% year-to-date in 2025 alongside ongoing cost-of-living pressures, buying a property has become a high-involvement financial decision that often requires careful planning and research.²
Some may wonder whether prices will continue to rise. Others may want to understand whether saving for longer or adjusting their property search could improve their chances of entering the market.
Understanding the broader property landscape can help buyers feel more confident about their timing and financial plans.
Interest rates can also influence borrowing capacity and demand in the housing market. You can follow recent movements and updates through our Interest Rate Tracker.
Why many Australians don’t know where to start when buying a home
While every buyer’s situation is different, several common factors can make the first step feel difficult.
1. Understanding borrowing power
Many first-time buyers aren’t sure how lenders calculate borrowing capacity.
Lenders typically assess factors such as:
income and employment stability
living expenses
existing debts
credit history
interest rate buffers
Because each lender has slightly different criteria, borrowing estimates can vary.
If you’re unsure how this works, our guide on how borrowing power works explains the factors lenders consider when assessing home loan applications.
Understanding your potential borrowing range can make the property search much clearer.
2. Uncertainty around deposit requirements
Saving a deposit is often seen as one of the biggest barriers to buying property. Many Australians assume they need a 20% deposit, but that isn’t always the case.
Depending on lender policies and eligibility requirements, some buyers may be able to purchase with a smaller deposit. There may also be government initiatives available to eligible buyers.
Understanding these options can help buyers build a realistic savings plan rather than delaying their plans based on assumptions.
You might also be interested in: Buying your first home with a 5% deposit
3. The number of decisions involved
Buying a home involves many decisions, including:
where to buy
what type of property to choose
how much to spend
what loan structure may suit your circumstances
Without a clear roadmap, these decisions can feel overwhelming. Breaking the process into smaller steps often helps make the journey feel more manageable.
4. Lack of familiarity with the buying process
For many Australians, purchasing property is something they may do only once or a few times in their lives. That means the process can feel unfamiliar.
Research shows that 15% of women who had purchased property said understanding the buying process was challenging, compared with 12% of men.¹
While these figures may seem modest, they highlight the importance of clear guidance and education when navigating the property market.
5. Changing market conditions
The housing market itself can also influence how confident buyers feel about starting their property journey.
In 2025:
national home values increased by around 7.7% year-to-date
investor lending reached around 40.6% of new mortgage lending
rent values increased by around 5% nationally²
Source: Cotality (Best of the Best Property Report 2025)
These shifts can affect buyer confidence and competition in different markets.
Property ownership trends across generations
Property ownership also tends to change across different age groups. Research shows that ownership rates generally increase as income and financial stability grow over time.
Property ownership by generation
Generation
Approximate ownership rate
Baby Boomers
~75%
Gen X
Higher ownership rates
Millennials
Moderate ownership
Gen Z
~35% ownership
Source: Cotality (Women and Property Report 2026)
This suggests that timing, income growth, and financial preparation can influence when people enter the property market.
Learning about the process early, even before buying , can help people feel more prepared when the right opportunity arises.
The first steps to buying a home in Australia
Although the process can seem complicated at first, many buyers follow a similar set of early steps. Breaking the journey down can make it easier to navigate.
Step 1: Understand your borrowing capacity
Knowing how much you may be able to borrow helps define your price range. A mortgage broker can help estimate borrowing capacity based on lender criteria and your financial circumstances.
Step 2: Explore deposit strategies
Next, it’s helpful to review how much deposit you may need and what options are available.
This may include:
building savings
exploring government programs
reviewing lender deposit requirements
Step 3: Learn about upfront costs
In addition to the deposit, buyers should plan for costs such as:
stamp duty (where applicable)
loan establishment fees
Planning for these early can help avoid surprises later in the process.
Step 4: Compare home loan options
Home loans can vary widely between lenders. Features such as variable interest rates, fixed rates, offset accounts, and redraw facilities can influence how a loan works over time.
Step 5: Speak with a mortgage broker
Many buyers find that the most helpful step is simply speaking with someone who understands the home loan process.
A mortgage broker can explain the steps involved and compare loan options across multiple lenders.
How an Aussie Broker can help you start your home buying journey
With over 1,000 Aussie Brokers across more than 200 stores, customers can access local guidance and home loan expertise across the country.
An Aussie Broker can help you:
understand how much you may be able to borrow
compare loan products from a panel of lenders
explore deposit and loan options
explain loan features in simple terms
guide you through the application process
For some people, having a clear explanation of the process can make the entire journey feel far less overwhelming.
If you already have a home loan, reviewing it periodically may also help improve flexibility or reduce repayments.
Our guide on when refinancing may be worth considering explains how borrowers review their loan structure over time.
Where to start when buying a home
Starting your home buying journey doesn’t mean you need to commit to purchasing immediately. Sometimes, the first step is simply understanding your options.
That might mean:
learning how borrowing works
reviewing deposit strategies
speaking with a mortgage broker
exploring property markets
Taking time to understand the process can help you move forward with more confidence when you’re ready.
Buying a home is a significant milestone, and the journey can involve several steps.But often, the hardest part isn’t the paperwork or negotiations, it’s simply knowing where to begin.
Not sure where to start? Book a free^ appointment with an Aussie Broker to talk through your options.