Key takeaways

Lower investment loan repayments: The Evans family reduced their investment property loan repayments by around $400 a month after reviewing their lending with their Aussie Broker.

Different loan choices: They fixed their investment loan for two years and kept their home loan variable for flexibility.

More budget room: Jessica-Lee said lower repayments helped cover other expenses and build a financial buffer.

Suitability matters: Their decision considered lender familiarity and features alongside the rate. Fees and loan terms also affect overall costs.

As their family grew, so did Mi’chele and Jessica-Lee Evans' financial responsibilities.

With two young children, an owner-occupied home and an investment property to manage, the couple wanted to make sure their home loans still suited their changing circumstances.

Having worked with Aussie Broker Stephen Dunn of Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt since 2017, the couple turned to him again to review their lending options.

This time, they were looking for greater certainty around their investment property repayments, particularly as interest rates continued to rise.

After reviewing both loans, Stephen helped the family secure a lower fixed rate on their investment loan, reducing their monthly repayments by around $400.

For the Evans family, the decision wasn't just about the numbers. It was about finding a lending arrangement that better suited their family, their budget and their plans for the future.

When did you last review your home loan? If your interest-only period is coming to an end, reviewing your rate, repayments and loan structure can help you prepare for what comes next. Book a free^ chat

Why they chose different arrangements for their two properties

With an owner-occupied home loan and an investment property loan held with different lenders, Mi’chele and Jessica-Lee had two sets of repayments to consider.

Stephen reviewed both loans, looking at their existing interest rates , property equity and what the family wanted to achieve.

While Stephen couldn't secure a lower rate from their existing lender, he found a competitive fixed-rate option for their investment loan that better suited their priorities.

“We were unable to get a better interest rate in terms of getting the bank to lower their rate, but we were actually able to secure a good, fixed rate, which was really well timed,” he said.

The couple decided to fix their investment loan for two years, reducing their monthly repayments by around $400 while keeping their owner-occupied home loan on a variable rate.

Jessica-Lee said their investment loan rate was lower when they fixed it. Stephen said that although their chosen lender was not the cheapest option considered, it was the best fit for their circumstances. Familiarity with the lender and its loan features helped shape a decision that reduced their investment loan repayments.

You may also be interested in: Financing options for your investment property

Alongside those everyday features, repayment certainty was a priority for the couple in a year when the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate four times in 2026, taking it to 4.60% following its September decision.

Mi’chele said fixing that loan helped them feel more comfortable about their arrangements.

“With interest rates having risen so many times this year, having a fixed rate has definitely given us the peace of mind moving forward, so we aren’t going to get stung with massive increases over the next two years,” he said.

Jessica-Lee described the practical value of that certainty.

"It's just that overall security of knowing exactly what our repayments are for a period of time without any fluctuation added to it,” she added.

Of course, fixing a loan comes with trade-offs. Depending on the lender and product, fixed-rate loans may restrict additional repayments or offset features, and break costs may apply if you refinance or exit early. Your rate also won't decrease during the fixed period if market rates fall.

That's why it's worth looking beyond the interest rate alone. An Aussie Broker can help you understand how fixed and variable options compare, including the features, restrictions and potential repayment changes when a fixed-rate period ends.

Work out your monthly repayments in seconds Input a few key numbers and we’ll calculate your home loan repayments. Calculate now

How $400 in lower repayments helped their family budget

The lower investment loan repayments also made a difference to the family's everyday budget.

With an investment property to manage, the couple still had expenses such as council rates, insurance and water bills to consider. Reducing their loan repayments gave them more breathing room to manage those ongoing costs.

“So for us personally ... it meant that we were able to put that money into other house utilities,” Jessica-Lee said.

The couple also used some of the money freed up by their lower repayments to build a financial buffer.

“We put some of it into an offset account just for security, I guess, if anything changed on the property, and we had that little bit of a backup plan,” she added.

Why changing family circumstances called for a fresh loan review

A lot had changed for Mi’chele and Jessica-Lee since they first started working with Stephen in 2017.

As their family grew, so did their financial responsibilities. Becoming parents also meant navigating changes to their household income, including a period when Jessica-Lee worked reduced hours.

“We found as we got older and as we had kids, my wife obviously couldn't work as much,” Mi’chele said.

Those changes made borrowing more challenging, highlighting the importance of reviewing their lending arrangements as their circumstances evolved.

Having worked with the couple over several years, Stephen was familiar with their property journey and could take their changing circumstances into account when exploring suitable loan options.

“I think it's important to work with someone that you trust. And I think it's important that you work with someone that is accommodating your personal needs as a family,” Jessica-Lee said.

If your household finances have changed, an Aussie Broker can review your current position and compare suitable options from participating lenders, including whether keeping your existing arrangements is appropriate.

Not sure if your current loan is still the best fit? An Aussie Broker can review your existing loan and model estimated repayments, switching costs and the potential break-even period. Book a free^ chat

Could refinancing make a difference to your repayments?

For another household, the useful comparison is how a proposed loan would affect both monthly repayments and the cost of borrowing over time.

Mi’chele encouraged other homeowners to explore their options.

“It's definitely worth having a look at it. Whether it benefits you or not, it's definitely worth reviewing it every year, just to see if there is a better rate, because there might be,” he said.

A note on the example The $400 savings figure describes the family’s investment loan repayment reduction. Fees and any changes to the balance, remaining term or repayment type also matter when assessing overall borrowing costs. A longer loan term may lower required repayments while increasing total interest. An interest-only period can also reduce repayments initially without paying down the balance. Switching costs need to be weighed against any benefit.

You may also be interested in: Home Loan refinancing process and timeline

Could a home loan review make a difference for you?

For Mi’chele and Jessica-Lee, reviewing their lending helped them reduce their investment loan repayments and gain greater certainty over part of their household budget.

And while every homeowner's circumstances are different, their experience shows why it can be worth checking whether your current home loan still suits your needs.

Whether your family has grown, your income has changed or you're simply wondering if there's a more suitable rate or loan structure available, an Aussie Broker can help you explore your options.

Your local Aussie Broker can review your existing loan arrangements, compare options from participating lenders and help you understand the rates, features, fees and potential refinancing costs involved.

You can also use Aussie's Mortgage Repayments Calculator to explore how different rates and loan terms may affect your repayments before speaking with a broker.