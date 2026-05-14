Your mortgage after the 2026 Budget: Three things to check

Key takeaways

• The 2026 Federal Budget includes staged tax cuts from 1 July 2026

• Some households may see higher take-home pay over the next two years

• Extra cash flow may help homeowners review offset accounts , repayments and refinancing options

• The budget does not change interest rates, but it may affect borrowing capacity and serviceability

The 2026–27 Federal Budget made headlines for its proposed changes to property investment tax rules. But for existing homeowners, there is another part of the budget worth paying attention to, the staged tax cuts rolling out over the next two years.

The budget confirmed several tax measures aimed at increasing take-home pay for Australian workers from 1 July 2026 onwards.

Sources: Australian Government Budget 2026–27 - Cost of living and Tax reform | 2026–27 Budget Speech

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in the Budget Speech : “Tonight, we are proud to be delivering another round of ongoing tax cuts for Australian workers.”

The budget does not change interest rates or lender policies directly. But for some households, the increase in after-tax income may create an opportunity to review how their mortgage is structured and whether extra cash flow could be working harder.

Here are three things worth checking.

What the tax cuts could mean for your household

The government confirmed several tax measures that stack progressively over the next two years.

When What Potential benefit 1 July 2026 Tax rate on income between $18,201 and $45,000 reduces from 16% to 15% Up to around $268 per year 2026–27 income year $1,000 instant tax deduction Average saving of around $205 at tax time 1 July 2027 Tax rate reduces again from 15% to 14% Up to around $536 per year total compared with 2024–25 settings 2027–28 income year Working Australians Tax Offset (WATO) begins Up to $250 per year

Sources: Australian Government Budget 2026–27 - Cost of living and Tax reform | 2026–27 Budget Speech | Budget Calculator

According to the government, the combined measures could benefit the average worker by up to $2,816 in 2028, depending on income and circumstances.

For two-income households, the impact may be larger because the tax cuts apply individually to each taxpayer.

The budget does not automatically improve your mortgage. Whether these changes make a meaningful difference will depend on how the extra cash flow is used.

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Check 1: Could extra cash flow work harder in your offset account?

An offset account reduces the interest charged on your home loan by offsetting your loan balance with the money sitting in the account.

Every dollar sitting in an offset account reduces the portion of your loan balance that interest is calculated on.

Because the money remains accessible, some borrowers use offset accounts to manage savings while reducing interest costs at the same time.

Sam Harvey , Senior Aussie Mobile Broker said the key is being intentional about where the extra money goes.

"One of the smartest things clients can do is avoid lifestyle creep and redirect at least part of that extra income toward their mortgage or offset account," she said. "Even small additional repayments can make a meaningful difference over time by reducing interest and building stronger financial flexibility."

The $1,000 instant tax deduction announced in the budget applies from the 2026–27 income year and is generally claimed at tax time rather than through regular pay cycles.

For borrowers with an offset account, a lump sum tax return may become an opportunity to make an additional contribution against the loan balance.

You might also be interested in: 2026 Federal Budget – What borrowers need to know

It is also worth understanding the difference between an offset account and a redraw facility.

An offset account is a separate transaction account linked to the home loan. A redraw facility allows borrowers to access extra repayments already made into the loan itself. Access conditions and features can vary depending on the lender and loan type.

Harvey said the decision about where to direct extra cash flow does not have to be all or nothing.

"A tax cut can disappear quickly into everyday spending but putting that money into an offset account or onto the mortgage can help reduce interest and improve long-term financial outcomes," she said. "Even directing part of it toward the home loan can make a difference over time."

If you already have an offset account, the staged tax cuts may provide extra cash flow to contribute over time. If you are unsure whether your loan includes an offset facility, an Aussie Broker can help explain how your current structure works.

Check 2: Is your current interest rate still competitive?

The budget does not directly affect interest rates.

However, if you have not reviewed your home loan in the past 12 months, it may be worth checking whether your current rate still reflects what is available in the market.

Lenders can offer different rates and features to new and existing customers, and loan structures can change over time as your circumstances change.

The staged tax cuts may also affect borrowing capacity for some households because lenders assess serviceability based partly on net income after tax.

As after-tax income increases across 2026 and 2027, some borrowers may find their assessed servicing position improves as well.

A refinance review does not necessarily mean switching lenders. In some cases, borrowers may simply use the process to better understand their current loan structure, repayment settings, or available features.

An Aussie Broker can help compare what is available and explain whether refinancing, repricing or restructuring may be worth exploring.

Book a free^ home loan health check with an Aussie Broker online or in store.

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Check 3: Are your repayments set up to reduce your loan term?

For borrowers on principal and interest loans, additional repayments generally reduce the loan balance directly, which may lower total interest costs over the life of the loan.

Even relatively small extra repayments can make a difference over time if they are made consistently.

"When a client's take-home pay increases, the smartest thing they can do with that extra money if they have a mortgage is take advantage of compounding interest and get it working for them," Matthew Bulmer , Aussie Mobile Broker, said.

"Pay it into the mortgage and watch it snowball over time, while also building a safety buffer for any emergencies. An extra $100 a month on a $500,000 loan could save you around 2.5 years and almost $60,000 in interest."

The staged tax cuts announced in the budget may give some households an opportunity to revisit how repayments are set up and whether additional cash flow could be redirected toward the loan.

A few things worth checking include:

whether your loan is principal and interest or interest only

when an interest-only period ends and how repayments may change afterward

whether your loan allows additional repayments without penalties

whether your loan includes an offset account or redraw facility

whether fixed-rate restrictions or break costs apply

Most variable-rate loans allow additional repayments, although limits and conditions can vary depending on the lender and loan product.

If you are on a fixed-rate loan with repayment restrictions, an offset account may still provide flexibility if the loan structure supports one.

You might also be interested in: Rates are back near pre-cut levels – How Australians are adapting

A note for homeowners with an investment property

If you own your home and also hold an investment property purchased before 12 May 2026 , the government says existing arrangements remain grandfathered under the proposed negative gearing changes.

That means the proposed changes would not apply retrospectively to existing investment properties under the current proposal.

For existing investors, "nothing changes" in terms of tax treatment, but that does not mean there is nothing to do.

"Keep reviewing and ensuring your home loans are optimised," Matthew Bulmer, Aussie Mobile Broker, said. "Stick to the strategy and maximise your position with the banks."

The tax cuts apply to wages regardless of whether you own an investment property.

If you are reviewing both owner-occupier and investment loans together, it may help to understand how your broader lending position looks under the proposed budget settings.

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Thinking about upgrading?

The staged tax cuts may also affect borrowers considering upgrading to a larger home.

For some households, higher after-tax income may improve borrowing capacity over time, depending on lender servicing calculations and individual circumstances.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government’s housing measures are intended to help address affordability pressures and support more Australians into home ownership over time.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand how your borrowing capacity looks today and what factors lenders may consider as the staged tax cuts roll out across 2026 and 2027.

You might also be interested in: What the tax changes mean for property investors

What homeowners can do next

The 2026 Federal Budget does not directly change home loan rates or mortgage products.

But for many working Australians, the staged tax cuts may create an opportunity to review how their mortgage is structured and whether extra household cash flow could be used more effectively.

Three simple checks: your offset setup, your current rate, and your repayment structure may help you understand whether your loan is still working as efficiently as possible for your circumstances.

With several housing and tax changes now rolling out over the next two years, reviewing your mortgage position sooner rather than later may help you plan ahead with more confidence.

Book a free^ appointment with an Aussie Broker online or in store.

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