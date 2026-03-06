What an RBA rate hold really means for homeowners

• An interest rate hold means the RBA cash rate is unchanged, but lender rates can still move.

• Your mortgage rate may change even if the RBA holds.

• Lenders can adjust fixed rates, policies and borrowing capacity at any time.

When the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces an interest rate hold, it means the official cash rate has stayed the same.

For many homeowners and buyers, that can feel like a pause in the market. But while the benchmark rate hasn’t moved, that doesn’t mean everything else stands still.

Lenders can still adjust their rates, update policies, and change pricing at any time. That’s why understanding the interest rate hold meaning, and what does RBA hold mean for mortgages, remains important.

A rate hold does not mean the market stands still.

What happens when the RBA holds rates?

The RBA’s cash rate is the target rate for overnight loans between banks. It influences variable home loan rates, savings rates, and broader borrowing costs across the economy.

When the RBA holds rates:

The official cash rate remains unchanged.

Lenders are not required to change their variable rates.

Fixed rates are not automatically impacted.

For borrowers on variable home loans, a hold means your lender may leave your rate as is. If your rate remains unchanged, your minimum repayments generally stay the same. However, lenders can still make independent pricing decisions, which could affect your repayments.

For borrowers on fixed rates, pricing is influenced by wholesale funding costs and market expectations, not just the cash rate. Fixed rates can rise or fall even when the RBA does nothing.

So, if you’re wondering, will my mortgage rate change if RBA holds? The answer is: it might not, but it could.

What can still change even when rates hold?

Even during a rate hold, lenders can adjust other parts of the lending landscape.

For example:

Variable rates: A lender may increase, decrease or reprice variable rates independently of the RBA.

Fixed rate pricing: Fixed rates can move based on funding costs and market competition.

Borrowing capacity calculations: Lenders can change serviceability buffers or assessment rates.

Credit policy updates: Eligibility criteria for certain borrowers or property types may shift.

Cashback or pricing incentives: Limited-time offers may be introduced, reduced or withdrawn.

These changes can affect how competitive your current loan is, or how much you may be able to borrow.

What it means for you

An interest rate hold affects borrowers differently depending on their situation. Here’s how it may apply to you.

If you already have a home loan

A rate hold can be a useful moment to review your current rate. Many borrowers assume their loan remains competitive if rates aren’t rising, but lender pricing can shift quietly over time.

Comparing your rate against current offers may help you understand where you stand. Consider booking a loan health check with an Aussie Broker to review your position.

If you fixed your rate during peak periods

If you locked in a fixed rate when rates were higher, a hold may signal a more stable environment, but fixed rates may already have changed since you secured your loan.

Reviewing your options before your fixed term ends can help you prepare for what comes next. Speak to an Aussie Broker about your upcoming expiry and available pathways.

If you’re thinking about buying

A rate hold can provide a level of short-term certainty around the cash rate. However, borrowing capacity and lender policies can still change.

Understanding how much you may be able to borrow, and which lenders suit your situation, can help you move forward with clarity.

Talk to an Aussie Broker to explore your borrowing capacity and compare home loan rates.

If you’re considering refinancing

Refinancing trends can slow during periods of rate stability, depending on lender competition, pricing changes, and borrower needs. But a steady cash rate does not guarantee your loan remains competitive.

Reviewing your rate during a hold period can help you assess whether your structure, features and pricing still align with your needs.

You can check your rate online or book a chat with an Aussie Broker to explore your options.

Why speak to a broker when rates hold?

It’s common to pay attention to rate rises and cuts. But holds can be just as important.

An Aussie Broker can help by:

Comparing multiple lenders across a panel of over 25+ lenders**

Monitoring changes in lender competition

Explaining policy updates and eligibility criteria

Assessing your borrowing capacity under current rules

Rather than focusing only on the RBA decision, a broker looks at the broader market. Because a rate hold does not freeze the market.

If you haven’t reviewed your loan in some time, a simple check may help you understand where you stand.

Want to stay across future movements? You can follow the latest updates on our Interest Rate Tracker page .

An interest rate hold means the RBA has not changed the official cash rate. It does not mean lender rates, policies, or pricing will remain unchanged.

Whether you already have a mortgage or are preparing to buy, reviewing your position during stable periods can help you make informed decisions.

You don’t need to wait for a rate rise or cut to take action.

Ready to review your position?

Book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker to review your current loan or explore your options. Or check your rate online to see how it compares in today’s market. There’s no obligation, just a clearer understanding of where you stand.

