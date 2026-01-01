Aussie Belconnen is home to experienced and successful Mortgage Brokers who are fully accredited by the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia.

Meet our team: Greg Perceval, Keith Fiebig, Ashish Soni and Andrew Cameron who can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that's right for you.

Open 5 days a week with after hours appointments available via booking, Aussie Belconnen caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan.

Where can we meet? Aussie Belconnen is flexible! We are located at Belconnen Churches Centre, Suite 7, 54 Benjamin Way, Belconnen, ACT 2617 with parking at Belconnen Westfield. We also offer telephone or online appointments at Book Online.

Drop in today, call 02 6251 7855 or click Book Online to arrange an appointment with one of our brokers.

How quickly can Aussie Belconnen find the right loan for you? Aussie Belconnen can find a loan to suit your needs in a few minutes (depending on what you're after) and can compare hundreds of loans, making sure we find the loan that suits you best from our panel of banks and other lenders. As your local home loan specialists we can help you get into your dream home sooner.

Thinking about Investing? Whether you are a first time or seasoned investor and wanting to make the most of the current market, here are a few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property: - Suburb - Close to public transport, shops, cafes and other entertainment - Close to child minding facilities, schools, or universities - If it need any repairs or renovations now or in the future - If it's a unit, is there trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level - The type of neighbours. Discuss further at Aussie Belconnen.