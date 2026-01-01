Aussie Manuka

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Manuka, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Manuka

At Aussie Manuka, we’re passionate about helping our customers achieve their property dreams - whether it’s buying your first home, upgrading, investing, or refinancing to get a better deal.

Led by Franchise Principal and experienced Aussie Broker Scott Bolton, our team includes Home Loan Specialist Catherine Bi, Credit Analyst Evelyn Wang, and our dedicated Administration Lead Christine. We’re all fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and backed by the trusted Aussie brand.

What We Offer

We work with thousands of loans from both bank and non-bank lenders to find the one that best suits your needs — now and into the future. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a seasoned investor, or simply looking to refinance, we’ll guide you every step of the way.

Your Complete Property Journey – Find, Buy, Own

At Aussie Manuka, we make your property goals simple with our full-service approach:

  • Find: Expert home loan advice and comparison to secure the right finance option.

  • Buy: Access to our Aussie Buyers Agent service to help you identify and secure the ideal property in a competitive market.

  • Own: Support with Aussie Conveyancing to ensure a smooth and stress-free transaction.

If you’re selling to buy, we’ve got that covered too with:

  • Aussie Sellers Assist – a structured, independent process to help you select the best local agent.

  • Aussie Bridit – designed to help downsizers and homeowners buy and sell seamlessly.

We can also provide a free home loan health check to make sure your current loan remains competitive.

Your property journey starts here — and the best part? Appointments with us are completely free.

Visit Aussie Manuka today and let’s make your property goals happen.

Drop into Aussie Manuka, today, call us at 02 62 95 2470 , or email manuka@aussie.com.au to arrange an appointment.

Download the Aussie phone app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=au.com.aussie.app

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Barton 2600
  • Causeway 2604
  • Forrest 2603
  • Griffith 2603
  • Kingston 2604
  • Manuka 2603
  • Narrabundah 2604
  • Red Hill 2603

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 62952470

Fax: 02 - 61694843

Aussie Manuka

Unit 1 Endeavour House, 2 Captain Cook Circuit, Manuka, ACT 2603

Phone: 02 - 62952470

Fax: 02 - 61694843

What our customers say

The first thing that impressed me about Aussie Manuka was their ability to explain things to me. I'm a Financial Controller yet, while I have advanced accounting knowledge, I am not a mortgage expert. They were able to put things in terms I could relate to and that professionalism gave me the knowledge and confidence to go away and play with the figures and explore my options. They were also very good at picking up little things that might have caused an issue; they investigated those and returned with options for me to consider. Their data is always accurate and up-to-date so whenever I go to speak to them about the market they are already across it. That means we can have proper discussions and that gives me great confidence. I've been with Aussie Manuka for a few years now and, because they are subject matter experts, I've recommended them to friends, family and work colleagues, safe in the knowledge they will get the same great service I do.

S.Cuffe

Scott was recommended to me by a colleague who he had helped with a mortgage. Scott was extremely patient, accommodating and he explained everything to me thoroughly. I changed my mind about a few things along the way so it took quite a while to get through the process. He just got on and helped with any changes to the paperwork that needed to be done but always made sure that I understood what was going happening. The service was very personal and Scott guided me through everything. It wasn't just Scott that made the whole process easy though. Vicki was wonderfully helpful, and fantastic throughout, and the whole team at Aussie Manuka were always welcoming anytime I visited the office. A big thank you for all your help! I would recommend Scott if you are looking for a mortgage broker who will really take the time to look after you and support you in achieving the best outcome possible.

Ms M. K. Yamamoto

Aussie Manuka helped me secure my first mortgage about 15 years ago. Back then, I had a not so good credit history but I was upfront and honest with Aussie. They just took it all in their stride and helped me. From day one they were fantastic to deal with. 15 years later, they are just the same. Working with Scott and the team to refinance has been fantastic. They did a great job and it meant I didn?t have to worry about anything in the process. They took everything on board, worked with me, kept me informed every step of the way and delivered. They even went above and beyond and introduced to me to a number of people in their network, a financial planner and a realtor, simply because they wanted to help.The team are efficient, up-to-date with what is happening in the market, informative and helpful ? they are the whole package! I?m very happy with the result.

Vic.L

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.