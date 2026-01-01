About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Barton 2600
- Causeway 2604
- Forrest 2603
- Griffith 2603
- Kingston 2604
- Manuka 2603
- Narrabundah 2604
- Red Hill 2603
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
The first thing that impressed me about Aussie Manuka was their ability to explain things to me. I'm a Financial Controller yet, while I have advanced accounting knowledge, I am not a mortgage expert. They were able to put things in terms I could relate to and that professionalism gave me the knowledge and confidence to go away and play with the figures and explore my options. They were also very good at picking up little things that might have caused an issue; they investigated those and returned with options for me to consider. Their data is always accurate and up-to-date so whenever I go to speak to them about the market they are already across it. That means we can have proper discussions and that gives me great confidence. I've been with Aussie Manuka for a few years now and, because they are subject matter experts, I've recommended them to friends, family and work colleagues, safe in the knowledge they will get the same great service I do.
S.Cuffe
Scott was recommended to me by a colleague who he had helped with a mortgage. Scott was extremely patient, accommodating and he explained everything to me thoroughly. I changed my mind about a few things along the way so it took quite a while to get through the process. He just got on and helped with any changes to the paperwork that needed to be done but always made sure that I understood what was going happening. The service was very personal and Scott guided me through everything. It wasn't just Scott that made the whole process easy though. Vicki was wonderfully helpful, and fantastic throughout, and the whole team at Aussie Manuka were always welcoming anytime I visited the office. A big thank you for all your help! I would recommend Scott if you are looking for a mortgage broker who will really take the time to look after you and support you in achieving the best outcome possible.
Ms M. K. Yamamoto
Aussie Manuka helped me secure my first mortgage about 15 years ago. Back then, I had a not so good credit history but I was upfront and honest with Aussie. They just took it all in their stride and helped me. From day one they were fantastic to deal with. 15 years later, they are just the same. Working with Scott and the team to refinance has been fantastic. They did a great job and it meant I didn?t have to worry about anything in the process. They took everything on board, worked with me, kept me informed every step of the way and delivered. They even went above and beyond and introduced to me to a number of people in their network, a financial planner and a realtor, simply because they wanted to help.The team are efficient, up-to-date with what is happening in the market, informative and helpful ? they are the whole package! I?m very happy with the result.
Vic.L