Welcome to Aussie Manuka

At Aussie Manuka, we’re passionate about helping our customers achieve their property dreams - whether it’s buying your first home, upgrading, investing, or refinancing to get a better deal.

Led by Franchise Principal and experienced Aussie Broker Scott Bolton, our team includes Home Loan Specialist Catherine Bi, Credit Analyst Evelyn Wang, and our dedicated Administration Lead Christine. We’re all fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and backed by the trusted Aussie brand.

What We Offer

We work with thousands of loans from both bank and non-bank lenders to find the one that best suits your needs — now and into the future. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a seasoned investor, or simply looking to refinance, we’ll guide you every step of the way.

Your Complete Property Journey – Find, Buy, Own

At Aussie Manuka, we make your property goals simple with our full-service approach:

Find: Expert home loan advice and comparison to secure the right finance option.

Buy: Access to our Aussie Buyers Agent service to help you identify and secure the ideal property in a competitive market.

Own: Support with Aussie Conveyancing to ensure a smooth and stress-free transaction.

If you’re selling to buy, we’ve got that covered too with:

Aussie Sellers Assist – a structured, independent process to help you select the best local agent.

Aussie Bridit – designed to help downsizers and homeowners buy and sell seamlessly.

We can also provide a free home loan health check to make sure your current loan remains competitive.

Your property journey starts here — and the best part? Appointments with us are completely free.

Visit Aussie Manuka today and let’s make your property goals happen.

Drop into Aussie Manuka, today, call us at 02 62 95 2470 , or email manuka@aussie.com.au to arrange an appointment.

Download the Aussie phone app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=au.com.aussie.app