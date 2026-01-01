About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Ashfield 2131
- Croydon 2132
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Since 2018 we have used Aussie Home Loans Ashfield to purchase multiple properties and refinance existing properties. Each time Jeffery and his team have gone above and beyond to make the whole process as seamless as possible. His attention to detail, communication, responsiveness and advice has been critical along every step of our property journey. We will be using Aussie Home Loans Ashfield for any future property financing.
Kane H
My partner and I had an excellent experience with Aussie Ashfield buying our first home, which was a daunting process. After having issues dealing directly with the bank, we went into Aussie Ashfield and from the moment we walked through the door everything was easy. Since our original review Aussie Ashfield also helped us with our next home purchase and were as helpful and efficient as the first time, finding us an excellent rate and making the process easy. Not only that, they contacted us about a year later to see how we were going and were able to secure a better interest rate for us. Talk about amazing service.
Daniel B
Dean and his team have been great during the home buying process. They've been with me every step of the way and have taken the time to explain everything about the process in detail (super helpful as a first home buyer). I'd highly recommend Dean and his team to anyone looking for a mortgage broker.
Joyce L