Welcome to Aussie Ashfield,

At Aussie Ashfield, we are committed to delivering customer-centric and exceptional service throughout the entire home loan process and beyond. While such claims are often found on various broker/lender websites, we invite you to explore firsthand what our clients have to say about us. Check out our reviews on Google, Facebook, and True Local to gain a genuine understanding of the high level of customer service we consistently provide.

Aussie Ashfield has been home to highly experienced and award-winning mortgage brokers, namely Dean Hammond and Jeffrey Li. With a decade-long presence in Ashfield Mall, our business has thrived through a commitment to customer service that sets us apart. In December 2021, we relocated to a larger site to meet the growing demand for our services.

As a service that incurs no cost to you, we collaborate with over 21 different lenders, including the big four, to tailor a loan that aligns with your needs. We actively review and adjust your loan throughout its lifecycle, ensuring it remains suitable as your circumstances change. Our approach is relationship-driven, emphasizing expert advice during pivotal decisions about your lending circumstances.

We specialize in several areas, including guiding first home buyers through the purchasing process, offering expertise in complex investment lending strategies, facilitating refinancing for better rates or debt consolidation, and assisting self-employed clients with various lender options based on their circumstances.

Our expertise extends to navigating lender policies, post code restrictions, different titles, loan-to-value restrictions on high-density properties, and income and savings restrictions. With nine years in the industry, there's little we haven't encountered.

Our store, situated on level 3 of Ashfield in Ashfield Mall (opposite Kmart), is accessible seven days a week with free parking for two hours. We offer face-to-face or video conference meetings for your convenience, even outside regular store hours. Our brokers' direct mobile and email contacts are available for efficient communication.

Feel free to visit us at Shop 27, Ashfield Mall, 260A Liverpool Road, Ashfield NSW, or call us at 02 9799 8482 to book a free appointment. Jeffrey is fluent in Mandarin, providing additional convenience for our diverse clientele. Stay in touch, and let us help you navigate your home loan journey.