Aussie Ashfield

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Ashfield, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Ashfield,

At Aussie Ashfield, we are committed to delivering customer-centric and exceptional service throughout the entire home loan process and beyond. While such claims are often found on various broker/lender websites, we invite you to explore firsthand what our clients have to say about us. Check out our reviews on Google, Facebook, and True Local to gain a genuine understanding of the high level of customer service we consistently provide.

Aussie Ashfield has been home to highly experienced and award-winning mortgage brokers, namely Dean Hammond and Jeffrey Li. With a decade-long presence in Ashfield Mall, our business has thrived through a commitment to customer service that sets us apart. In December 2021, we relocated to a larger site to meet the growing demand for our services.

As a service that incurs no cost to you, we collaborate with over 21 different lenders, including the big four, to tailor a loan that aligns with your needs. We actively review and adjust your loan throughout its lifecycle, ensuring it remains suitable as your circumstances change. Our approach is relationship-driven, emphasizing expert advice during pivotal decisions about your lending circumstances.

We specialize in several areas, including guiding first home buyers through the purchasing process, offering expertise in complex investment lending strategies, facilitating refinancing for better rates or debt consolidation, and assisting self-employed clients with various lender options based on their circumstances.

Our expertise extends to navigating lender policies, post code restrictions, different titles, loan-to-value restrictions on high-density properties, and income and savings restrictions. With nine years in the industry, there's little we haven't encountered.

Our store, situated on level 3 of Ashfield in Ashfield Mall (opposite Kmart), is accessible seven days a week with free parking for two hours. We offer face-to-face or video conference meetings for your convenience, even outside regular store hours. Our brokers' direct mobile and email contacts are available for efficient communication.

Feel free to visit us at Shop 27, Ashfield Mall, 260A Liverpool Road, Ashfield NSW, or call us at 02 9799 8482 to book a free appointment. Jeffrey is fluent in Mandarin, providing additional convenience for our diverse clientele. Stay in touch, and let us help you navigate your home loan journey.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Ashfield 2131
  • Croydon 2132

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 97998482

Fax: 02 - 97998476

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Aussie Ashfield

Shop 27 Ashfield Mall Shopping Centre, 260A Liverpool Road, Ashfield, NSW 2131

Phone: 02 - 97998482

Fax: 02 - 97998476

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What our customers say

Since 2018 we have used Aussie Home Loans Ashfield to purchase multiple properties and refinance existing properties. Each time Jeffery and his team have gone above and beyond to make the whole process as seamless as possible. His attention to detail, communication, responsiveness and advice has been critical along every step of our property journey. We will be using Aussie Home Loans Ashfield for any future property financing.

Kane H

My partner and I had an excellent experience with Aussie Ashfield buying our first home, which was a daunting process. After having issues dealing directly with the bank, we went into Aussie Ashfield and from the moment we walked through the door everything was easy. Since our original review Aussie Ashfield also helped us with our next home purchase and were as helpful and efficient as the first time, finding us an excellent rate and making the process easy. Not only that, they contacted us about a year later to see how we were going and were able to secure a better interest rate for us. Talk about amazing service.

Daniel B

Dean and his team have been great during the home buying process. They've been with me every step of the way and have taken the time to explain everything about the process in detail (super helpful as a first home buyer). I'd highly recommend Dean and his team to anyone looking for a mortgage broker.

Joyce L

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.