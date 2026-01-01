Aussie Baulkham Hills

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Baulkham Hills, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Baulkham Hills is owned, managed and operated by Rupam Banerji & Millind Garg who are both accredited by the Finance Association of Australia. Our team consists of qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers that can search through hundreds of loans from lenders and banks to find the one that matches your individual needs. Even if you have a unique circumstance or don't have full supportive documentation yet, Aussie Baulkham Hills can help. Aussie Baulkham Hills caters for first home buyers, investors, new home purchasers and construction loans. Get in touch to arrange a free appointment today!

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Baulkham Hills 2153

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Saturday: 9:30 AM-1:00 PM

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: 02 - 8098 5988

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    Aussie Baulkham Hills

    Shop 58-59, Grove Square Shopping Centre. 373-383 Windsor Road,, Baulkham Hills, NSW 2153

    Phone: 02 - 8098 5988

    Follow:

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
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    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.