It's Smart to Ask Aussie Cardiff Your Aussie Cardiff store is just across from Woolworths Shopping Centre in Main Road Cardiff where we help locals and non locals alike. The Aussie Cardiff team offers three experienced MFAA professionally accredited Aussie Brokers which means you are dealing with reputable mortgage professionals who will fight to get you the best outcome. At Aussie Cardiff we want our relationship with you to continue past the first transaction and we understand the only way to have you return to us is to continually offer superior lending placement, products and services. Our core belief is "You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want." Is Your Bank on Your Side? Aussie Cardiff deals in all types of residential lending, catering to investors, movers, renovators, first home buyers, refinancing and debt consolidation. Our Aussie Brokers pride themselves on understanding you and your unique financial circumstance so we can take the hassle out of finding you the right solution, taking care of the entire process so you can enjoy your lifestyle and concentrate on reaching your goals. Is Your Loan the Best for You or Your Bank? All banks and lenders have different guidelines, and unless you're familiar with them you can find yourself not getting a loan - just because you haven't crossed a 't' or dotted an 'i'. Aussie Cardiff thrives on understanding a broad set of credit guidelines across the industry so you have the best chance of getting a great solution. Not only do we enjoy finding our customers the right mortgage solution, we also enjoy giving our customers the edge when it comes to purchasing property and negotiating a great property deal. Aussie Cardiff can provide you with up to date market intelligence information via RP Data that gives you the same property comparison knowledge that the selling agent has access to. We can access property data such as: - The sales history of the property - Length of time on the market - What the property compares to - The sale price history of the entire street - Price performance history of the suburb - How much the suburb has been discounted in the past - Current rental values in the surrounding suburbs - How much the property might be worth in the suburb once renovated For your free RP Data property comparison contact us Bringing You a Better Refinancing Solution Aussie Cardiff uses our unique Toolbox software which takes into consideration your unique loan amount and factors in all fees and charges as well as interest rates across our entire panel of lenders to help find a better solution for you. If we are able to find you a better deal with your home loan, we can then take care of the entire process. But our relationship does not stop there, every 18 months we will offer you a home loan health check to ensure the current loan we have placed you with is still the very best for you. Can you imagine your current bank ringing you to tell you another bank has a better deal ? I think not! What We Can Do for You Choose Aussie Cardiff for your borrowing needs. As opposed to going direct to a lender, choosing Aussie Cardiff to deliver your solution means that the process is: - Easy - We do all the hard work for you - Quick - Compare hundreds of home loans in just minutes - Comprehensive ? Compare 18 lenders incl. Aussie &major banks - Smart ? Get access to property intelligence - Detailed ? Look at all the features of a loan, not just the rate - Personal ? Get a service fully personalised to your needs - Professional - Fully trained and accredited expert brokers Contact us today to arrange a free appointment.