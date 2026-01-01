About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Birmingham Gardens 2287
- Cardiff 2285
- Cardiff Heights 2285
- Cardiff South 2285
- Elermore Vale 2287
- Glendale 2285
- Lambton 2299
- Macquarie Hills 2285
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I went through Aussie Cardiff to buy my first home recently and am very happy that I did. I first got into contact with them over 6 months ago and they did not stop until they found the best possible home loan for me. They were able to do the impossible and was able to provide me with allot more than I expected. The Cardiff team were quick ... to reply to any questions or concerns I had and remained in contact with me right up until settlement. I would highly recommend the team at Aussie Cardiff to everyone and I will definitely be using them again in the future.
KieranM
"Ben Campbell from Aussie Cardiff impressed us right from the start. He was very knowledgeable and did the research to make sure he found the product that suited our circumstances the best. We have been using Ben for the past four years, he has assisted us with our home mortgage, utilising that equity and remortgaging, and with financing our first investment property.We would highly recommend Ben to everyone, he has a great sense of humour, is more than happy to help, has great ideas and advice in regards to structuring your loans and finance and always gets the best result for you!"
Bel and Laura
Originally I was a first home buyer so it was amazing to have someone who was genuinely wanting to help me rather than just get a commission or sale. Ben always explains other pathways that maybe available to me as well as ways to save on fees. Ben is always so easy to deal with, and seems to make the hassle of borrowing just vanish! He always has time to explain or answer any questions I have, regardless of how silly they are. I am and will continue to be a repeat customer as well as recommend Ben at Aussie Cardiff to all my friends and family.
Amanda