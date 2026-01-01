Aussie Cardiff

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Cardiff, Aussie Store

About us

It's Smart to Ask Aussie Cardiff Your Aussie Cardiff store is just across from Woolworths Shopping Centre in Main Road Cardiff where we help locals and non locals alike. The Aussie Cardiff team offers three experienced MFAA professionally accredited Aussie Brokers which means you are dealing with reputable mortgage professionals who will fight to get you the best outcome. At Aussie Cardiff we want our relationship with you to continue past the first transaction and we understand the only way to have you return to us is to continually offer superior lending placement, products and services. Our core belief is "You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want." Is Your Bank on Your Side? Aussie Cardiff deals in all types of residential lending, catering to investors, movers, renovators, first home buyers, refinancing and debt consolidation. Our Aussie Brokers pride themselves on understanding you and your unique financial circumstance so we can take the hassle out of finding you the right solution, taking care of the entire process so you can enjoy your lifestyle and concentrate on reaching your goals. Is Your Loan the Best for You or Your Bank? All banks and lenders have different guidelines, and unless you're familiar with them you can find yourself not getting a loan - just because you haven't crossed a 't' or dotted an 'i'. Aussie Cardiff thrives on understanding a broad set of credit guidelines across the industry so you have the best chance of getting a great solution. Not only do we enjoy finding our customers the right mortgage solution, we also enjoy giving our customers the edge when it comes to purchasing property and negotiating a great property deal. Aussie Cardiff can provide you with up to date market intelligence information via RP Data that gives you the same property comparison knowledge that the selling agent has access to. We can access property data such as: - The sales history of the property - Length of time on the market - What the property compares to - The sale price history of the entire street - Price performance history of the suburb - How much the suburb has been discounted in the past - Current rental values in the surrounding suburbs - How much the property might be worth in the suburb once renovated For your free RP Data property comparison contact us Bringing You a Better Refinancing Solution Aussie Cardiff uses our unique Toolbox software which takes into consideration your unique loan amount and factors in all fees and charges as well as interest rates across our entire panel of lenders to help find a better solution for you. If we are able to find you a better deal with your home loan, we can then take care of the entire process. But our relationship does not stop there, every 18 months we will offer you a home loan health check to ensure the current loan we have placed you with is still the very best for you. Can you imagine your current bank ringing you to tell you another bank has a better deal ? I think not! What We Can Do for You Choose Aussie Cardiff for your borrowing needs. As opposed to going direct to a lender, choosing Aussie Cardiff to deliver your solution means that the process is: - Easy - We do all the hard work for you  - Quick - Compare hundreds of home loans in just minutes  - Comprehensive ? Compare 18 lenders incl. Aussie &major banks - Smart ? Get access to property intelligence - Detailed ? Look at all the features of a loan, not just the rate  - Personal ? Get a service fully personalised to your needs  - Professional - Fully trained and accredited expert brokers Contact us today to arrange a free appointment.  

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Birmingham Gardens 2287
  • Cardiff 2285
  • Cardiff Heights 2285
  • Cardiff South 2285
  • Elermore Vale 2287
  • Glendale 2285
  • Lambton 2299
  • Macquarie Hills 2285

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 49566100

Fax: 02 - 49135351

Follow:

Aussie Cardiff

3/343 Main Road, Cardiff, NSW 2285

Phone: 02 - 49566100

Fax: 02 - 49135351

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What our customers say

I went through Aussie Cardiff to buy my first home recently and am very happy that I did. I first got into contact with them over 6 months ago and they did not stop until they found the best possible home loan for me. They were able to do the impossible and was able to provide me with allot more than I expected. The Cardiff team were quick ... to reply to any questions or concerns I had and remained in contact with me right up until settlement. I would highly recommend the team at Aussie Cardiff to everyone and I will definitely be using them again in the future.

KieranM

"Ben Campbell from Aussie Cardiff impressed us right from the start. He was very knowledgeable and did the research to make sure he found the product that suited our circumstances the best. We have been using Ben for the past four years, he has assisted us with our home mortgage, utilising that equity and remortgaging, and with financing our first investment property.We would highly recommend Ben to everyone, he has a great sense of humour, is more than happy to help, has great ideas and advice in regards to structuring your loans and finance and always gets the best result for you!"

Bel and Laura

Originally I was a first home buyer so it was amazing to have someone who was genuinely wanting to help me rather than just get a commission or sale. Ben always explains other pathways that maybe available to me as well as ways to save on fees. Ben is always so easy to deal with, and seems to make the hassle of borrowing just vanish! He always has time to explain or answer any questions I have, regardless of how silly they are. I am and will continue to be a repeat customer as well as recommend Ben at Aussie Cardiff to all my friends and family.

Amanda

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.