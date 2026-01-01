Aussie is the proud winner of Australia's Top Mortgage Broker award by The Adviser for 7 years running. Aussie Caringbah is the longest-established Aussie store in The Shire. Having assisted over 2,000 locals with property finance guidance since 2008 we are a home loan store with a team of friendly Mortgage Brokers & Customer Service staff who together have combined mortgage industry service experience of over 25 years.

HOW WE CAN HELP compare over 3,000 home loans. Using Aussie is like going to several banks in a single appointment. refinance you to a lower interest rate. switch your loan to a fixed rate. guide first home buyers and assist with the first home buyer grant and stamp duty concessions consult with you and your family members about a Family Pledge / Security Guarantee Loan. structure finance to upgrade or downsize your present home including bridging finance. solve complex and/or multi-property finance restructuring requirements. collect and compile all of the necessary paperwork required for a high-quality, well-presented loan application and lodge it for you. liaise with you, the bank assessor & any other relevant stake-holders (e.g. conveyancer/solicitor) throughout the loan application process right through to conditional approval, formal approval and settlement. post settlement stay in regular contact with you to ensure that you are kept up-to-date with relevant information about the property / mortgages / loans markets and advise you on ways to keep your loan at a competitive rate. assist in construction or renovation loans for free-standing or duplex houses. arrange commercial property loans. negotiate great rates for car loans, leases or chattel mortgages. find a competitive business asset finance solution. variable rates, fixed rates, combination / split loans, principle & interest repayments, interest-only repayments, line of credit loans, offset accounts, redraw loans, professional package loans, medico loans.

EASY TO MEET WITH US AT OUR PLACE OR YOURS You are welcome to visit us at our spacious, comfortable office located in the heart of Caringbah on the corner of the big intersection of Kingsway & Port Hacking Road South. Just look for the giant purple Aussie sign.

2 HOURS FREE PARKING available just a short 1 Minute walk away at the Mackay & Hay Street Council Car Park. We can visit you at your home, work-place or anywhere in or outside of Caringbah that is convenient for you to the North, East, South or West of Caringbah and all compass points in-between. WE WORK

TO YOUR SCHEDULE We recognise that not everyone has the flexibility to make an appointment during normal business hours. So, at Aussie Caringbah, we are happy to meet or chat with you during, before or after our advertised open hours on any day of the year, including public holidays. Just call us on 9526 9000 (if we miss your call, leave a voice-message and we'll get back to you).

WE'LL DO THE LEGWORK FOR YOU In the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee, we'll run a report which compares loan products from our portfolio of banks and lenders. We can do this, thanks to Aussie's own Toolbox program, plus save you countless hours of research and meetings with lenders. Our aim is to find the right loan offering to meet your current and future needs and desires.

Please call us on 02 9526 9000 to arrange a free appointment or initial chat.