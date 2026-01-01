Aussie Cronulla is a family run and owned business, lead by Vaughan and Fiona Fowler.

Together with their sons, Zac and Samuel Fowler, they have been servicing the Sutherland Shire and beyond for their home loan needs since 2017. As Cronulla locals, team Aussie Cronulla are connected within the local community. This is evidenced by their strong referral reputation from customers and industry peers alike.

Aussie Cronulla is renowned for their professional and comprehensive mortgage broking services. Aussie Cronulla’s goal is to support your financial journey as your trusted broker for the life of your loan. Aussie Cronulla is recognised as one of Aussie’s top tier stores achieving 3 consecutive years of PLATINUM Status – Aussie's Highest level of recognition based on a scorecard incorporating multiple performance measures including customer satisfaction.

Vaughan has many years of industry experience, having previously held the role of General Manager Sales and Distribution for Aussie Corporate. Vaughan is a multi award winning broker having achieved Diamond Status at Aussie as well as being recognised in the MPA Top 100 Brokers across the entire industry.

If you would like to book an appointment, please call (02) 9523 1988, email, or feel free to drop in to our conveniently located store.

We offer extensive after hours and weekend appointments, to suit your busy needs.

Stay connected with us on social media;

https://www.instagram.com/aussiecronulla/

https://www.facebook.com/AussieCronulla/