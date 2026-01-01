Aussie Cronulla

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Cronulla, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Cronulla is a family run and owned business, lead by Vaughan and Fiona Fowler.

Together with their sons, Zac and Samuel Fowler, they have been servicing the Sutherland Shire and beyond for their home loan needs since 2017. As Cronulla locals, team Aussie Cronulla are connected within the local community. This is evidenced by their strong referral reputation from customers and industry peers alike.

Aussie Cronulla is renowned for their professional and comprehensive mortgage broking services. Aussie Cronulla’s goal is to support your financial journey as your trusted broker for the life of your loan. Aussie Cronulla is recognised as one of Aussie’s top tier stores achieving 3 consecutive years of PLATINUM Status – Aussie's Highest level of recognition based on a scorecard incorporating multiple performance measures including customer satisfaction.

Vaughan has many years of industry experience, having previously held the role of General Manager Sales and Distribution for Aussie Corporate. Vaughan is a multi award winning broker having achieved Diamond Status at Aussie as well as being recognised in the MPA Top 100 Brokers across the entire industry.

If you would like to book an appointment, please call (02) 9523 1988, email, or feel free to drop in to our conveniently located store.

We offer extensive after hours and weekend appointments, to suit your busy needs.

Stay connected with us on social media;

https://www.instagram.com/aussiecronulla/

https://www.facebook.com/AussieCronulla/

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Bundeena 2230
  • Burraneer 2230
  • Greenhills Beach 2230
  • Kurnell 2231
  • Maianbar 2230
  • Woolooware 2230
  • Cronulla 2230

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:15 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:15 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:15 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:15 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 04 - 06532123

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Aussie Cronulla

Shop 1, 14 Gerrale Street, Cronulla, NSW 2230

Phone: 04 - 06532123

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What our customers say

Vaughan and the Aussie Cronulla Team set the benchmark other brokers can only aspire to! Do yourself and your mortgage a favour, and speak with them today. I cannot rate their professionalism highly enough. I have referred many friends who have all been ecstatic with the knowledge they have gained. Vaughan is simply the best!

Lisa S.

Vaughan is a very knowledgeable, professional and personable man who has made a complicated and somewhat scary process, much easier for myself and my partner.

Alex A.

Great service and FAST. Thanks to the team, and certainly a better experience than direct. Five Stars!

Chris C.

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