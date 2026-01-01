Aussie Engadine

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Engadine, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Engadine, your local Mortgage Broker and Loans Provider, a friendly neighbour you can depend on. For the past 7 years, Aussie has been awarded Mortgage Broker of the Year by the Australian Banking & Finance Magazine. Our team of qualified and experienced Mortgage Brokers are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and hold a Diploma or Certificate IV in Financial Services (Mortgage Broking). Whether you are a first home buyer, property investor or planning to upgrade or downsize your present home, we will provide you with the most up-to-date mortgage offers from Australia?s leading lenders, including the big four Banks to help you make the right choice. Our exclusive comparison software ?Toolbox? compares hundreds of loans with your specific needs saving you countless hours of research and meetings with lenders. In addition to this we specialise in refinancing home loans. Our free home loan health check can ensure your existing home loan is still the right deal for you. Even if you do not fit the normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation traditionally required, we will do our best to help you. And now, we are more than just home loans, we can also help you with affordable insurance. Franchise Principal, Luke Torossian and Mortgage Broker Lisa Coombs are all here to help at every stage making your next loan easy. Appointments are fast and  free  and our Mobile Brokers can come to you at a time and place that?s convenient. So drop into Aussie Engadine today or call  02 8508 4200  to arrange an appointment to see how much you could save.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Engadine 2233
  • Loftus 2232
  • Heathcote 2233
  • Woronora Heights 2233
  • Yarrawarrah 2233

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 85084200

Fax: 02 - 85486161

Follow:

Aussie Engadine

57/972 Old Princes Highway, Engadine, NSW 2233

Phone: 02 - 85084200

Fax: 02 - 85486161

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.