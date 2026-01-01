About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Glenfield 2167
- Minto Heights 2566
- Long Point 2564
- Macquarie Fields 2564
- Ingleburn 2565
- Bardia 2565
- Macquarie Links 2565
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
After 25 years of dealing with banks directly, we have been disappointed with deterioration of their customer service. Lately we engaged Mohammad Alauddin from Aussie to arrange finance for an investment property and his service was 10 out of 10. Mohammad brings back the good old fashion personalised service which some banks used to have before they became robotic in their dealings with customers. We highly recommend Mohammad from Aussie Ingleburn because he is knowledgeable, pays attention to details, follows up, very responsive, finds best deals to his customers & very professional. Who needs to deal with banks directly and gets the run-around if we have Aussie and brokers like Mohammad to deliver better results with superior service? Thanks Aussie & Mohammad Alauddin for the good job.
Paul Y
The best broker we have come across! so professional and friendly! quick and responsive -Thank you MO you have been exceptional!
N Suthandrarajah
Hasi has been amazing to work with. He has gone above and beyond in helping us refinance and purchase our dream home. I have recommended him to close friends and family and would recommend him to anyone looking for a helpful and trustworthy broker.
Billy C