Aussie Ingleburn

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Ingleburn, Aussie Store

About us

The team at Aussie Ingleburn are passionate about property and providing exceptional service to each one of our customers. Our goal is to help all of our customers find the right home loan for their individual circumstances, and to make the process as stress free and seamless as possible. A large portion of our business is via referrals from our many satisfied customers through years of mortgage broking with Aussie.  Whether you are buying you first home, a seasoned property investor or refinancing your current loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right lending solution to suit your needs. One of the key components to our service is working with you to decide which lender and product from Aussie's extensive panel, including all major lenders, is right for you.  Together we will work through what your needs and goals are moving forward and our team will communicate with you, the lender, and all other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one. Best of all, an appointment with Aussie Ingleburn is free!  Drop by our store at '1B/31 Oxford Road, Ingleburn, NSW 2565' or give us a call to set up a time for an appointment.   Ian Heldt: 0428 539 364 Mohammad Alauddin: 0402 125 614 Hasibul Anwar: 0402 002 521 Office: 02 72046954

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Glenfield 2167
  • Minto Heights 2566
  • Long Point 2564
  • Macquarie Fields 2564
  • Ingleburn 2565
  • Bardia 2565
  • Macquarie Links 2565

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 72046954

Aussie Ingleburn

1B / 31 Oxford Street, Ingleburn, NSW 2565

Phone: 02 - 72046954

What our customers say

After 25 years of dealing with banks directly, we have been disappointed with deterioration of their customer service. Lately we engaged Mohammad Alauddin from Aussie to arrange finance for an investment property and his service was 10 out of 10. Mohammad brings back the good old fashion personalised service which some banks used to have before they became robotic in their dealings with customers. We highly recommend Mohammad from Aussie Ingleburn because he is knowledgeable, pays attention to details, follows up, very responsive, finds best deals to his customers & very professional. Who needs to deal with banks directly and gets the run-around if we have Aussie and brokers like Mohammad to deliver better results with superior service? Thanks Aussie & Mohammad Alauddin for the good job.

Paul Y

The best broker we have come across! so professional and friendly! quick and responsive -Thank you MO you have been exceptional!

N Suthandrarajah

Hasi has been amazing to work with. He has gone above and beyond in helping us refinance and purchase our dream home. I have recommended him to close friends and family and would recommend him to anyone looking for a helpful and trustworthy broker.

Billy C

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.