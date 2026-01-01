Aussie Lane Cove

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Lane Cove, Aussie Store

About us

Call the award-winning mortgage broking team! We have collectively received the MPA Top 100 Brokers Award 4 years in a row and The Adviser's 50 Elite Loan Writers Award two years in a row. Are you a First Home Buyer needing the experience and assistance of our dedicated team, or an experienced Investor looking for a broker you can rely on? The team at Aussie Lane Cove is here to help. We can also assist you  refinance , by providing customers with a quick "home loan health check", to ensure you still have a competitive interest rate on existing loans. Next steps? Book a free appointment with us today! We can compare thousands of loans from our panel of over 20 lenders. We are open 6 days a week and after hours by appointment for your convenience. Why go to a Mortgage Broker? There are so many lenders and loans available on the market, with different interest rates, approval policies and lending criteria. Using Aussie's sophisticated mortgage software and repayment calculators we take the guessing away, and show you the right options, explain how much the rate is, how much you could save by choosing different repayments options and the fees and charges which are applicable to each loan. As each credit enquiry shows up on your personal credit history, it is important to get it right, first time. This is also a very important factor if you are purchasing, and have contractual deadlines to meet.   What can we assist with?   Home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Next Home Buyers, and Investors)  Self Managed Super Fund loans (SMSF loans) Refinancing, including debt consolidation   Company Title properties are a particular area of expertise   Loans for non-Australian residents   Self-employed & PAYG ?Low Doc? loans for clients who cannot fully verify their income Commercial loans for shops, warehouses, offices etc  Land Loans and Construction Loans Why choose Aussie Lane Cove? Principals Adam Parsons (JP B.Comm Dip FMBM) & Jon Somers (JP Dip FMBM), and broker Sean Greene (Dip FS) are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our client's expectations. We also provide a yearly free home loan health check. We offer free RP Data property appraisal reports for prospective buyers and can also provide yearly updates post settlement. Aussie Lane Cove can assist in processing First Home Owner Grants. With a Justice of the Peace on-site, we offer free witnessing and certifying of documents. Drop into Aussie Lane Cove today or call 8084 9733 to book a appointment today.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Lane Cove 2066
  • Lane Cove West 2066
  • Linley Point 2066
  • Longueville 2066
  • Riverview 2066
  • Lane Cove North 2066
  • Lane Cove National Park 2067

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 80849733

Fax: 02 - 93044219

Aussie Lane Cove

137 Longueville Road,, Lane Cove, NSW 2066

Phone: 02 - 80849733

Fax: 02 - 93044219

What our customers say

Sean Greene went above and beyond to secure us financing under tricky terms. We spoke to 3 other mortgage brokers who portray themselves as specialists in their field and none came close to the effort that Sean put into our situation and assisting us to secure our new place. He kept things simple and was always there to help us through the process. Myself and my wife would not hesitate to recommend Sean for your mortgage needs and will definitely be our recommended broker for friends and family. Thanks again Sean!

Daniel C.

Jon was wonderful from start to finish. As nervous new home buyers, we were unaware of what needed to be done and Jon walked us through every step and addressed all of our concerns. We were happy that he was able to secure a low interest rate and terms for us that none of the big banks could match. I would highly recommend Jon and his team here at Aussie Bondi Junction for all your mortgage needs. We will certainly be in touch again when it is time for us to think about an investment property within the year. Thank you again Jon!

Hsing T.

Fantastic Service...I was messed around terribly by another bank and left with 2 weeks to organise a home loan. Jon Somers gave great advice, navigated me through the process, and expedited a high value loan application and approval under very tight time circumstances. I would highly recommend Jon and his team to anyone seeking a home loan.

Michael S.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.