Aussie Lane Cove

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Lane Cove 2066
- Lane Cove West 2066
- Linley Point 2066
- Longueville 2066
- Riverview 2066
- Lane Cove North 2066
- Lane Cove National Park 2067
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Sean Greene went above and beyond to secure us financing under tricky terms. We spoke to 3 other mortgage brokers who portray themselves as specialists in their field and none came close to the effort that Sean put into our situation and assisting us to secure our new place. He kept things simple and was always there to help us through the process. Myself and my wife would not hesitate to recommend Sean for your mortgage needs and will definitely be our recommended broker for friends and family. Thanks again Sean!
Daniel C.
Jon was wonderful from start to finish. As nervous new home buyers, we were unaware of what needed to be done and Jon walked us through every step and addressed all of our concerns. We were happy that he was able to secure a low interest rate and terms for us that none of the big banks could match. I would highly recommend Jon and his team here at Aussie Bondi Junction for all your mortgage needs. We will certainly be in touch again when it is time for us to think about an investment property within the year. Thank you again Jon!
Hsing T.
Fantastic Service...I was messed around terribly by another bank and left with 2 weeks to organise a home loan. Jon Somers gave great advice, navigated me through the process, and expedited a high value loan application and approval under very tight time circumstances. I would highly recommend Jon and his team to anyone seeking a home loan.
Michael S.