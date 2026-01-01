Aussie Newtown

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Newtown, Aussie Store

About us

The team at Aussie Newtown understands that choosing a loan not right for your current situation can prove costly, which is why it is so crucial to find one that is tailored to you and your future aspirations. At Aussie, we have access to thousands of products from our large panel of over 20 leading lenders^. Best of all, an appointment with Aussie Newtown is at no cost to you. We can present you with a wide range of solutions from both bank and non-bank lenders, and together we can find a suitable home loan for you. Aussie Newtown is committed to helping you find a solution suited to your needs. Please contact the office today to arrange an appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Newtown 2042
  • Erskineville 2043
  • Enmore 2042

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 95572500

Fax: 02 - 95572522

Aussie Newtown

106 King Street, Newtown, NSW 2042

Phone: 02 - 95572500

Fax: 02 - 95572522

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.