Aussie Port Macquarie

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
Areas we service
- Bago 2446
- Ballengarra 2441
- Batar Creek 2439
- Beechwood 2446
- Bellangry 2446
- Black Creek 2439
- Blackmans Point 2444
- Bobs Creek 2443
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
We have used Aussie exclusively for over 15 years now. They have been amazing to deal with. We have bought, built, cars, consolidation loans and investment properties. Nothings ever been too much trouble. We recommend Aussie to everyone
Vicki
We cannot recommend Becci and the team at Aussie Home Loans Port Macquarie highly enough! From start to finish, the entire process was quick, easy and completely stress-free. Our situation wasn’t straightforward, but Becci worked incredibly hard to find us a lender that suited our needs and secured us a fantastic interest rate that was far better than what we had been offered elsewhere. Communication was outstanding throughout the whole process. Becci always kept us updated, answered every question we had promptly, and made everything easy to understand. Nothing ever felt like too much trouble. We are so grateful for all the time, effort and dedication that Becci and the team put into helping us refinance our home loan. Their professionalism, knowledge and genuine care made such a difference. Thank you again for everything you’ve done for us. We will definitely be recommending Becci and the Aussie Home Loans Port Macquarie team to all of our family and friends!
Jack & Amy H.
Daryl and Becci have made the process of refinancing a stress free and easy process. Highly recommend!
Danielle G.