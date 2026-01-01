Aussie Port Macquarie

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Port Macquarie, Aussie Store

About us

Whether you're looking to purchase your first home, next home, invest or simply wish to refinance your existing loan - your local Aussie Mortgage Broker is here to help.

Aussie Port Macquarie services the Mid North Coast and works with a panel of lenders to find the right one for you.

Our appointments are at no cost to you, and once settled we will support you for the life of the loan.

So call us on 02 65845500 or drop in to 5/111 Wiliam St, Port Macquarie to take control of your home loan journey!

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas we service

  • Bago 2446
  • Ballengarra 2441
  • Batar Creek 2439
  • Beechwood 2446
  • Bellangry 2446
  • Black Creek 2439
  • Blackmans Point 2444
  • Bobs Creek 2443

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61265845500

Aussie Port Macquarie

5/111 William Street, Port Macquarie, NSW 2444

Phone: +61265845500

What our customers say

We have used Aussie exclusively for over 15 years now. They have been amazing to deal with. We have bought, built, cars, consolidation loans and investment properties. Nothings ever been too much trouble. We recommend Aussie to everyone

Vicki

We cannot recommend Becci and the team at Aussie Home Loans Port Macquarie highly enough! From start to finish, the entire process was quick, easy and completely stress-free. Our situation wasn’t straightforward, but Becci worked incredibly hard to find us a lender that suited our needs and secured us a fantastic interest rate that was far better than what we had been offered elsewhere. Communication was outstanding throughout the whole process. Becci always kept us updated, answered every question we had promptly, and made everything easy to understand. Nothing ever felt like too much trouble. We are so grateful for all the time, effort and dedication that Becci and the team put into helping us refinance our home loan. Their professionalism, knowledge and genuine care made such a difference. Thank you again for everything you’ve done for us. We will definitely be recommending Becci and the Aussie Home Loans Port Macquarie team to all of our family and friends!

Jack & Amy H.

Daryl and Becci have made the process of refinancing a stress free and easy process. Highly recommend!

Danielle G.

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