Aussie Raymond Terrace

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Raymond Terrace, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Raymond Terrace is owned, managed and operated by Stephen & Denise Sillett

Together they have over 30 years in the finance industry and bring a wealth of knowledge to the franchise.  

Our team consists of 3 fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers that can search through thousands of loans from lenders to find the one that matches your individual needs.

Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria Aussie Raymond Terrace may be able to help.

All our brokers are fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management.  

Aussie Raymond Terrace specialises in taking the frustration and confusion out of the loan process

Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our client's expectations in service standards and professionalism. 

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Alison 2420
  • Allworth 2425
  • Allynbrook 2311
  • Anna Bay 2316
  • Balickera 2324
  • Bandon Grove 2420
  • Bendolba 2420
  • Bingleburra 2311

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 49873283

Fax: 02 - 49831832

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Aussie Raymond Terrace

19A William Street, Raymond Terrace, NSW 2324

Phone: 02 - 49873283

Fax: 02 - 49831832

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What our customers say

Just wanted to say thanks to you for all your help with our loans. We just got word everything has settled. It was great dealing with you, we appreciate how simple and straight forward you made the transaction. Thanks again,

Jess & Mitch

Just a quick email to say thanks once again, to you and all your team for helping us with the refinance of our mortgage. This was again without issue and the process made extremely simple. Appreciate your help

Nick and Kathy

To Everyone at Aussie Raymond Terrace, Thank you for taking the stress out of our home loan. We will always use your services in the future. We recommend you to everyone we know who is after a home loan.

Dan, Irene & Greg

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.