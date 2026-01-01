At Aussie Richmond, we’re proud to be your trusted local mortgage experts, serving individuals and families across the Hawkesbury for over 25 years. Our franchise owners – Gary Lewis, Danielle Moriarty, and Tim Lewis – bring a wealth of experience in helping customers save on their home loans and achieve their dream of homeownership. With Gary’s extensive background spanning more than 50 years in banking and finance, our team's expertise is unparalleled.

Our team of brokers is fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and holds either a Diploma or Certificate IV in Financial Services (Mortgage Broking), ensuring you receive expert and informed advice. Supporting our brokers is our dedicated customer service team, Cyndy and Jana, who help deliver a seamless experience from start to finish. Friendly, experienced, and committed to your success, we take the time to understand your goals and use our knowledge to compare hundreds of loan options from a wide range of banks and lenders—so you don’t have to.

We can help with a wide variety of financial solutions, including home loans for first home buyers, repeat buyers, and property investors, as well as refinancing, land and construction loans, small business loans, and insurance. Whether you’re building, buying, or simply reviewing your current loan, we’ll help you make confident, informed decisions.

We're proud to offer access to the industry's leading Home Loan Platform. As our customer, you'll have your own personal lending profile, allowing you to explore lender rates, products, repayment and borrowing capacity calculators, property reports and access to your credit report, simply click of the YELLOW 'Apply Now' button to find out more.

Our services are designed to accommodate you virtually, with options for phone or video appointments in the comfort of your own home. However, if you prefer a face-to-face meeting, we're excited to welcome you to our store. Appointments with our team are free, fast, and easy. We’re open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and also offer after-hours and weekend appointments by request. We pride ourselves on our high level of customer service and the long-term relationships we build. In fact, our goal is to impress you enough that you’d feel confident referring us to your friends and family.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news, tips, and customer success stories. If you’ve had a great experience with our team, we’d love for you to share it on Google Reviews, Yellow Pages, or True Local. Your feedback means a lot and helps others find the support they need. Drop into our Aussie Richmond store or call us on 02 4578 0311 to arrange an appointment—we look forward to helping you with your home loan journey.