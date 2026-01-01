Aussie Surry Hills

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Surry Hills, Aussie Store

About us

Your Local Mortgage Broker & Buyers Agent in Surry Hills – Aussie Home Loans

Looking for a trusted mortgage broker in Surry Hills? Whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading your property, refinancing to improve cash flow, or investing in real estate, Aussie Surry Hills is here to help.

We make it easy to connect with an expert broker by offering in-person or online appointments at times that suit you. Our office is conveniently located on Crown Street, just 10 minutes from the Sydney CBD, and we’re open five days a week to assist clients across all circumstances.

Need a Local Buyers Agent?

Are you searching for an experienced Buyers Agent in Surry Hills to assist with your home or investment property purchase? Aussie Surry Hills has a dedicated Buyers Agent – Anthony Ross – who works exclusively under the Aussie brand. Anthony will take the stress out of your property search and help you secure your dream home sooner.

Why Choose Aussie Surry Hills?

  • Access to over 25 lenders and thousands of home loan products

  • We do the legwork to find the most suitable finance for your needs

  • Personalized service with your best interests at heart

  • Exclusive Buyers Agent service for property purchases

Ready to take the next step? Call us today on (02) 9319 1322 or book an appointment online. Experience the difference with Aussie Surry Hills – your local mortgage and property experts.

 

 

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Surry Hills 2010
  • Darlinghurst 2010

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0293191322

Fax: 0293194522

Aussie Surry Hills

551 Crown Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010

Phone: 0293191322

Fax: 0293194522

What our customers say

As first-time home buyers, our journey of purchasing land and beginning the construction process has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. We were overwhelmed with uncertainties—whether to choose an existing property, opt for a house-and-land package, or pursue land purchase and construction separately. On top of that came the complexities of the First Home Buyer scheme, understanding how it would apply if we went with separate land and construction, and managing tight settlement timelines right before the year-end break. The only reason everything fell into place seamlessly was because of Justin Kinsey and his incredible team. Justin was consistently available, extremely responsive, and always ahead of the process—clarifying our doubts, coordinating with every stakeholder, and helping us navigate each hurdle with confidence. Despite the tight timelines, he ensured nothing slipped through the cracks. Overall, we’ve had a truly exceptional experience with Justin, and we would highly recommend him to anyone seeking reliable and expert mortgage brokering services.

Yash

As a first-home buyer, I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better mortgage broker. From day one, Felicity guided me through every step of the process and made what I thought would be overwhelming feel clear, structured, and far less complicated than I ever expected. Felicity was always there when I had questions, went out of her way to accommodate my situation, and genuinely had my best interests at heart the entire time. I never felt rushed or left in the dark — just supported and reassured throughout the whole journey. I would highly recommend Felicity Wyldman to anyone looking for their first home loan, refinancing, or a second property. Felicity will absolutely be my broker for life.

Shaun Jacobs

I had an excellent experience with Aussie Home Loans, especially with Rohit Bajracharya. From day one, he gave me clear and honest advice to help me secure a great loan, always looking for the best option for my situation. This was my first home purchase, and they were incredibly patient, explaining every step and answering all my questions. The whole process was managed flawlessly they kept me informed at all times and made everything much easier and far less stressful. I 100% recommend them, and especially Rohit for his professionalism and dedication. Thank you for everything!

Alex Sanchez

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.