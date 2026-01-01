Aussie Surry Hills

About us
We specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Surry Hills 2010
- Darlinghurst 2010
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
As first-time home buyers, our journey of purchasing land and beginning the construction process has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. We were overwhelmed with uncertainties—whether to choose an existing property, opt for a house-and-land package, or pursue land purchase and construction separately. On top of that came the complexities of the First Home Buyer scheme, understanding how it would apply if we went with separate land and construction, and managing tight settlement timelines right before the year-end break. The only reason everything fell into place seamlessly was because of Justin Kinsey and his incredible team. Justin was consistently available, extremely responsive, and always ahead of the process—clarifying our doubts, coordinating with every stakeholder, and helping us navigate each hurdle with confidence. Despite the tight timelines, he ensured nothing slipped through the cracks. Overall, we’ve had a truly exceptional experience with Justin, and we would highly recommend him to anyone seeking reliable and expert mortgage brokering services.
Yash
As a first-home buyer, I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better mortgage broker. From day one, Felicity guided me through every step of the process and made what I thought would be overwhelming feel clear, structured, and far less complicated than I ever expected. Felicity was always there when I had questions, went out of her way to accommodate my situation, and genuinely had my best interests at heart the entire time. I never felt rushed or left in the dark — just supported and reassured throughout the whole journey. I would highly recommend Felicity Wyldman to anyone looking for their first home loan, refinancing, or a second property. Felicity will absolutely be my broker for life.
Shaun Jacobs
I had an excellent experience with Aussie Home Loans, especially with Rohit Bajracharya. From day one, he gave me clear and honest advice to help me secure a great loan, always looking for the best option for my situation. This was my first home purchase, and they were incredibly patient, explaining every step and answering all my questions. The whole process was managed flawlessly they kept me informed at all times and made everything much easier and far less stressful. I 100% recommend them, and especially Rohit for his professionalism and dedication. Thank you for everything!
Alex Sanchez