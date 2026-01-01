Aussie Sutherland

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Sutherland, Aussie Store

About us

The team at Aussie Sutherland are passionate about property and providing an exceptional service to our customers. Our goal is to help all of our customers find a suitable home loan, and make the process as stress free and seamless as possible. A large portion of our business is via referrals from many satisfied customers through years of mortgage broking with Aussie. Whether you are buying your first home, are a seasoned property investor or you are refinancing your current loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right solution to suit your needs. One of the key components to our service is working with you to decide which lender and product from Aussie's extensive panel, including all major lenders^, is right for you. Together we will work through what your goals are moving forward and our team will communicate with you, the lender, and all other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one. So, drop by our store at Shop 6, 41-47 Eton Street, Sutherland or give us a call on 9538 1376 to set up a time for an appointment at a location convenient to you. Best of all, our appointments are at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas we service

  • Bonnet Bay 2226
  • Como 2226
  • Jannali 2226
  • Oyster Bay 2225
  • Sutherland 2232
  • Caravan Head 2225
  • Como West 2226
  • Royal National Park 2232

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 9538 1376

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Aussie Sutherland

Shop 6, 41-47 Eton Street, Sutherland, NSW 2232

Phone: 02 9538 1376

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What our customers say

My case was complex. I had almost given up trying to get a mortgage until I went to Aussie at Sutherland. Rade has worked tirelessly in order for me to get finance, and thanks to him I can finally purchase my own home.

Anna F

Rade is a miracle worker. I couldn?t recommend him highly enough. When everything fell apart at the 11th hour, he came in to save the day and ensured we could settle in a tight time frame. If all people could go above and beyond like Rade does, then the world would be a much better place. Not only could Rade get a better valuation, loan approval, and all paperwork done in just a few days, he made sure he could secure me one of the lowest rates on the market. This guy is the superstar of the lending world. You won?t be disappointed! Thank you very much for everything Rade.

Ben M

FANTASTIC! From the very first meeting with Rade we felt comfortable about his knowledge and advice that he was truthful and trustworthy. Rade walked us through the whole process day in and out and took away a lot of stress involved leading up to settlement. Highly recommend his service!

Thomas C

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