Aussie Sutherland

About us
We specialise in
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
Areas we service
- Bonnet Bay 2226
- Como 2226
- Jannali 2226
- Oyster Bay 2225
- Sutherland 2232
- Caravan Head 2225
- Como West 2226
- Royal National Park 2232
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
My case was complex. I had almost given up trying to get a mortgage until I went to Aussie at Sutherland. Rade has worked tirelessly in order for me to get finance, and thanks to him I can finally purchase my own home.
Anna F
Rade is a miracle worker. I couldn?t recommend him highly enough. When everything fell apart at the 11th hour, he came in to save the day and ensured we could settle in a tight time frame. If all people could go above and beyond like Rade does, then the world would be a much better place. Not only could Rade get a better valuation, loan approval, and all paperwork done in just a few days, he made sure he could secure me one of the lowest rates on the market. This guy is the superstar of the lending world. You won?t be disappointed! Thank you very much for everything Rade.
Ben M
FANTASTIC! From the very first meeting with Rade we felt comfortable about his knowledge and advice that he was truthful and trustworthy. Rade walked us through the whole process day in and out and took away a lot of stress involved leading up to settlement. Highly recommend his service!
Thomas C