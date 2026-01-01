Aussie Tamworth

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Tamworth, Aussie Store

About us

**Aussie Tamworth – Where Local Expertise Meets Exceptional Service!**

At Aussie Tamworth, you're not just another customer; you're part of the community! Owned and operated by father-and-son duo, Brett and Matthew Davies, we’ve called Tamworth home all our lives. With our deep local roots and unrivaled knowledge of the Northwest, we’re here to help you navigate the complex world of home loans with confidence.

**Our Mission?** Simple. To find *your perfect loan* from thousands of options across Australia’s top banks and lenders. Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, investing, or looking to refinance, our team of expert Aussie Mortgage Brokers will find a loan that suits your unique needs. And here’s the best part: we don’t just stop at settlement! Our Customer Service team will keep an eye on your rate, ensuring you always get the best deal in the market—**something the banks just won’t do**.

We’re not just mortgage brokers, we’re your partners in homeownership. Open 5 days a week, Aussie Tamworth offers a friendly, no-pressure environment for **first home buyers**, **new home buyers**, **investors**, and anyone seeking to **refinance**, **access equity** or **consolidate debt**. Want to make sure your current home loan is still a winner? We’ll do a quick and easy **home loan health check** for free!

**Ready to take the next step?** Pop into Aussie Tamworth, right at the corner of Bourke and Peel Streets, or call **02 6766 5163** to book your **free, no-obligation** appointment today. Let’s find your dream loan together!

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Ashford 2361
  • Attunga 2345
  • Barraba 2347
  • Bendemeer 2355
  • Bingara 2404
  • Breeza 2381
  • Croppa Creek 2411
  • Currabubula 2342

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 67665163

Fax: 02 - 67665180

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Aussie Tamworth

12A Bourke Street, Tamworth, NSW 2340

Phone: 02 - 67665163

Fax: 02 - 67665180

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.