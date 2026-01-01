Aussie Wollongong

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Wollongong, Aussie Store

About us

Some people may already know me from my previous business, however I am now operating an Aussie franchise at the same location on Crown Street in Wollongong. I?m fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and operate as a fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Broker service for the Wollongong and South Coast region. The team and I can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that's right for you. We?re flexible at Aussie Wollongong, the store is open Monday to Friday and we can arrange an appointment during the weekend or after hours at a time and place to suit you if required. We cater for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help you with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. How quickly can we find the right loan for you? We can find a loan to suit your needs in less time than you may think, and can compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders ensuring we find the loan that suits you from our panel of lenders. As your local home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner. What does it cost? Booking an appointment with us if free. We also do not charge you a fee for the service we provide. Contact us today! Aussie Wollongong is your local mortgage broker for the Wollongong area. You can drop into our store on Crown Street Wollongong, email us at wollongong@aussie.com.au or phone our office on 02 4210 7944 to book a free appointment. Emma is also available on her mobile 0432 233 459.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Coniston 2500
  • Gwynneville 2500
  • Mangerton 2500
  • Mount Saint Thomas 2500
  • North Wollongong 2500
  • Wollongong 2500

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 02 - 42107944

Aussie Wollongong

Level 1 Shop N101 Wollongong Central, North Building 200 Crown Street, Wollongong, NSW 2500

Phone: 02 - 42107944

What our customers say

Emma was extremely helpful and explained everything with great confidence which made our decision an easy one. Would happily recommend her to anyone who is looking to go through a broker.

Casey H

Couldn?t have dealt with a better person! Goes above and beyond and we could not be happier. We have used Emma before and will continue to use her. Amazing.

Kevin C

Emma has been extremely helpful had everything ready for me to simply walk in and sign she made applying for a loan very easy

Tracey W

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.