Welcome to Aussie Chermside, and thank you for taking the time to read a little about us. Our friendly team of brokers now operate from two convenient locations in Taigum and Chermside.

With years of experience, we have the expertise to assist you, no matter how unique your circumstances may be. Our mission is to become your trusted lending specialist for life. At Aussie Chermside, we understand there are a multitude of options when looking for a home loan, which can become quite overwhelming. We can provide guidance on any questions you may have throughout this process, such as:

- How the loan could be structured for you to reduce fees, taxes, and interest?

- Which lender’s policies suit your circumstances and will consider approving your loan?

- Which type of loan suits your needs, and helps you achieve your financial goals?

- Whether you have considered relevant asset and income protection (insurance) for your financial situation?

We are proud to bring to you the benefits of being part of a group that has been voted Mortgage Broker of the year for 11 straight years.

Services We Provide

Mortgage Broking

We can find the right loan for you from our panel of over 20 leading lenders. We’ll help you by finding the right loan to suit your circumstances and negotiate a great rate.

Insurances

When entering into a large financial commitment, it is also important to make sure you are protected in case of an unfortunate incident. We can offer you home, contents, landlord, and mortgage protection insurances. These can be arranged in conjunction with your loan application so that you get cover when you require it.

Asset Finance

Looking for car finance, personal loans or other commercial lending facilities? We can help here also with access to a dedicated team that can help find the most appropriate type of funding for your circumstances and find a great deal.

Our Commitment

Client Needs To Come First

At Aussie Chermside, we listen and take time to understand your needs and objectives before offering a solution. We have no lender preference and will recommend the loan that's right for you. If you are looking for assistance on a matter that does not fit with our skill set, we will happily refer you to someone who is better placed to provide that advice.

Reliability

We will do what we say we will do. Issues commonly arise with loan applications as we deal with the credit and settlement teams of our lenders. Our aim is to navigate through this on your behalf, to keep you informed at all times, respond to queries and ensure your loan settles on time.

Add Value

While you may see us to obtain a home loan, we endeavour to provide you with other value adding services. Whether you are a first-time buyer, or experienced property investor, we will happily provide free RP Data reports helping you find the right property and offer property and mortgage protection insurances to ensure you protect your lifestyle.

How We Can Help You

First Home Buyer

This can be daunting. We answer your questions and make sure you know what’s involved, and whether you are in a position to purchase a home. It’s important to make sure you have as large a deposit as possible, and that you are comfortable with the minimum repayments you will be required to make, even if interest rates rise in the future. In assessing your financial readiness, we will discuss all options with you, including use of government grants and any potential family equity assistance. If you are not ready now, we will help put you on the path to purchasing a home in the future. If you are ready, we will assist you in obtaining pre-approved finance before you purchase a property. This will provide clarity on what you can afford to spend on a home and make obtaining finance simpler once you do sign a contract to purchase.

The Property Investor

For you, we can assist not only in obtaining a deal on your financing, but also provide free RP Data property reports to assist you research potential properties and areas that you are interested in. When purchasing an investment property, it will also be critical to review how your financing is structured to maximize your financial returns. Factors to consider include how to best preserve debt for tax deductibility purposes, interest only loans, and the use of offset accounts. The advice of an accountant could also be valuable at this point.

Looking to Re-finance

It is important to find you a suitable deal when refinancing. At Aussie Chermside, we contact lenders on our panel directly, which can often be better than if you went directly to the bank. We will assist you to evaluate the different options available, looking not only at the rate, but re-finance and discharge fees, ongoing fees, and the features and benefits of different loans before recommending a solution. We will only recommend a re-finance solution if it is in your interests.