Aussie Coolum

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Marcoola 4564
- Mudjimba 4564
- Pacific Paradise 4564
- Twin Waters 4564
- Castaways Beach 4567
- Coolum Beach 4573
- Marcus Beach 4573
- Mount Coolum 4573
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Huge thanks to Trevor and his team at Coolum. They have handled my refinance with absolute professionalism. From start to finish we were kept informed of the process and it all went exactly as we were told, no surprises! I can't thank them enough for helping take the stress out of the process. They are a polished professional team, always happy to help and explain everything that was happening. After unsuccessfully dealing with other brokers on the Sunshine Coast, Trevor and his team were a breath of fresh air. Thanks Trev and the team we can not recommend you highly enough.
Steven S.
Unquestionably, Trevor and his team have the knowledge, experience and guidance to point you in the right direction. Being an active investor himself within the property market gave us the confidence we were in the right place for our purchase. Thank you Trevor and your team, until next time we meet for our next purchase.
Graham S.
Lisa was a pleasure to work with while refinancing our home loan. She made the transition easy and was prompt and reliable with all communication. Lisa answered all of our questions quickly and was always available for updates.
Simone & Brett B.