When you come to Aussie Coolum, you will not just be meeting a broker. You will be meeting a whole team whose sole purpose is to make your lending experience as smooth and as easy as possible. We will inform, support and guide you through the whole process, liaising with both the banks and your conveyancer along the way. We aim to take the hassle out of the home loan process and if there are any hiccups along the way, we can work out what needs to be done and keep your loan moving.

Our Team:

Trevor Ryan, our franchisee and senior broker, has been with Aussie for the past 22 years. Over the years he has won many awards, most notably Aussie’s top national broker and then for several years running he was Aussie Queensland’s broker of the year. Trevor has achieved this by going the extra distance with every loan. His years of experience and knowledge means that he can often get a loan through where other less experienced brokers may struggle. By knowing the ins and outs of the industry he will be able to find the loan that’s right for you. This determination and commitment is what keeps his clients coming back.

Christine Rees and Tali Styles are the brokers’ assistants who will help you move through the loan process smoothly. Their job is to keep you up to date with the progress of your loan and help you understand what is happening at each stage. They will be able to identify any issues along the way, make sure they get resolved, and keep the bank on track to getting your loan through as efficiently as possible.

Denise Ryan, on reception, will be your first point of contact when you enter or call the store. She will always greet you with a smile and will do whatever it takes to help you with your enquiry.

Why Choose Aussie Coolum:

Booking an appointment is completely free and easy

We do all the legwork for you – liaising with the bank, your agent and your solicitor

We can access a wide range of lenders to make sure we find the right loan for you

We can meet at our place or yours

With our years of experience we can make it a smooth and easy process

We look forward to helping you find the right loan! You can contact us on 07 5446 2480 or email coolum@aussie.com.au. Or, if you’re in the area, you can simply pop in to our store in Birtwill Street, Coolum Beach to arrange a free appointment with one of our experienced brokers.