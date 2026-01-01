Aussie Coolum

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Coolum, Aussie Store

About us

When you come to Aussie Coolum, you will not just be meeting a broker. You will be meeting a whole team whose sole purpose is to make your lending experience as smooth and as easy as possible. We will inform, support and guide you through the whole process, liaising with both the banks and your conveyancer along the way. We aim to take the hassle out of the home loan process and if there are any hiccups along the way, we can work out what needs to be done and keep your loan moving.

Our Team:

Trevor Ryan, our franchisee and senior broker, has been with Aussie for the past 22 years. Over the years he has won many awards, most notably Aussie’s top national broker and then for several years running he was Aussie Queensland’s broker of the year. Trevor has achieved this by going the extra distance with every loan. His years of experience and knowledge means that he can often get a loan through where other less experienced brokers may struggle. By knowing the ins and outs of the industry he will be able to find the loan that’s right for you. This determination and commitment is what keeps his clients coming back.

Christine Rees and Tali Styles are the brokers’ assistants who will help you move through the loan process smoothly. Their job is to keep you up to date with the progress of your loan and help you understand what is happening at each stage. They will be able to identify any issues along the way, make sure they get resolved, and keep the bank on track to getting your loan through as efficiently as possible.

Denise Ryan, on reception, will be your first point of contact when you enter or call the store. She will always greet you with a smile and will do whatever it takes to help you with your enquiry.

Why Choose Aussie Coolum:

  • Booking an appointment is completely free and easy

  • We do all the legwork for you – liaising with the bank, your agent and your solicitor

  • We can access a wide range of lenders to make sure we find the right loan for you

  • We can meet at our place or yours

  • With our years of experience we can make it a smooth and easy process

We look forward to helping you find the right loan! You can contact us on 07 5446 2480 or email coolum@aussie.com.au. Or, if you’re in the area, you can simply pop in to our store in Birtwill Street, Coolum Beach to arrange a free appointment with one of our experienced brokers.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Marcoola 4564
  • Mudjimba 4564
  • Pacific Paradise 4564
  • Twin Waters 4564
  • Castaways Beach 4567
  • Coolum Beach 4573
  • Marcus Beach 4573
  • Mount Coolum 4573

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 07 5446 2480

Fax: 07 5443 8969

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Aussie Coolum

Shop 13, Coolum Village 8-26 Birtwill Street, Coolum Beach, QLD 4573

Phone: 07 5446 2480

Fax: 07 5443 8969

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What our customers say

Huge thanks to Trevor and his team at Coolum. They have handled my refinance with absolute professionalism. From start to finish we were kept informed of the process and it all went exactly as we were told, no surprises! I can't thank them enough for helping take the stress out of the process. They are a polished professional team, always happy to help and explain everything that was happening. After unsuccessfully dealing with other brokers on the Sunshine Coast, Trevor and his team were a breath of fresh air. Thanks Trev and the team we can not recommend you highly enough.

Steven S.

Unquestionably, Trevor and his team have the knowledge, experience and guidance to point you in the right direction. Being an active investor himself within the property market gave us the confidence we were in the right place for our purchase. Thank you Trevor and your team, until next time we meet for our next purchase.

Graham S.

Lisa was a pleasure to work with while refinancing our home loan. She made the transition easy and was prompt and reliable with all communication. Lisa answered all of our questions quickly and was always available for updates.

Simone & Brett B.

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