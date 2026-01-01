Aussie Everton Park

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Brookside Centre 4053
- Enoggera 4051
- Everton Park 4053
- Gaythorne 4051
- Mitchelton 4053
- Stafford 4053
- Oxford Park 4053
- Grovely 4054
Monday: By Appointment
Tuesday: By Appointment
Wednesday: By Appointment
Thursday: By Appointment
Friday: By Appointment
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Candyce, it is not often you find a team of individuals as motivated, driven and experienced as yourself and your team. Despite the complication of owning my own business and all the liabilities that come with that, the back and forth from the banks and the constant requests for numerous documentation, you continued to push forward and refused to take no for an answer. There were times when we thought it was just not going to happen for us however, you were this strong, reassuring voice, constantly in the background that kept us enthusiastic and hanging on to hope. When you called us at 7:30pm to tell us that we are now the proud owners of our forever home? I instantly felt numb with shock and pure elation. As you know, I cried. Tears of relief, joy, triumph and pure humility. It is probably one of the best moments of my life? up there with the day I said ?I do? to my husband and the births of our two boys?. Your call and that news made the top 5 best moments for sure. BUT, when you cried with me?. I was no longer speaking to our Broker, I was speaking to a friend, someone who was genuinely invested in this with us and more so, someone who wanted this for us as badly as we wanted it for ourselves. This is unheard of in this day and age. Excellent customer service is a feeble way to describe our experience with you and your firm. This is so much more. This is an example, in its purest form, of what it feels like to walk into the doors of a company and feel like we are their only client.
Candice and Alex
We have used Candyce on two occasions now to help us out with our home loans. She has been absolutely brilliant! She has always gone above and beyond our expected level of service and her explanations of things we needed clarified really helped. I cannot recommend her highly enough and when we need another home loan in the future she will be the first person we call.
Karina
Jonathan, Thanks very much for your commitment on this application Jonathan. I really felt like I was 'on the ropes' the day I saw you at that open house. Unlike the person I had dealt with at the bank you generally wanted to help us get this approval over the line. The big difference was you kept us informed about what was going to be needed if we were going to be successful. Once again thanks very much - great service provided.
Damien