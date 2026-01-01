Aussie Everton Park

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Everton Park, Aussie Store

About us

Our mission is to become your trusted lending specialist for life. There are a multitude of options out there for people to consider when looking for a home loan and it can become overwhelming. Some of the questions people typically face are where do I start and how much can I borrow?   At Aussie Everton Park, we can help you answer these questions, but also aim to add value by providing guidance on other important factors, like: - How the loan could be best structured for you to reduce fees, taxes and interest? - Which lenders? policies best suit your circumstances and will consider approving your loan? - Which type of loan best suits your needs, and helps you achieve your financial goals? - Whether you have considered relevant asset and income protection (insurance) for your financial situation?   At Aussie Everton Park we have developed, over 25 years, a wealth of experience and expertise to assist you, no matter how unique your circumstances are. We are proud to wear the Aussie brand and bring you the benefits of being part of a group that has been voted Mortgage Broker of the year for 8 straight years.   Candyce and Jonathan have a genuine desire to connect with their customers and ensure they are made to feel welcomed, relaxed and cared for.   How We Can Help You - Home loans  - Mortgage Broking - Insurance - Debt Consolidation - Asset Finance - Home Loan Health Check   Services Home Loans We can search hundreds of loans from a huge range of lenders and banks ? all aimed a fit for you. Even if you don?t fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Everton Park can help. Insurance Insurance is a must have to protect yourself, your loved ones and your biggest assets.  We offer a great range of Aussie Insurance solutions that are affordable and easy to understand. We explain it all in plain English! - Home and Contents Insurance - Landlords? Insurance Debt Consolidation Relieve the pressure of having multiple credit cards, store cards and personal loans to manage, with different rates, payments, due dates and conditions. Grouping some of your debts together into one, affordable repayment, can free you of the stress and help you to get ahead.  It is simpler than you think. Home Loan Health Check By administering a quick ?home loan health check?, we can ensure you are still getting a great deal on your existing home loan.  Would your bank tell you if a competitor had a better home loan? Aussie Everton will.   Our Team   Candyce Johnson ? Franchise Principal : Driven by her desire to give her customers the loan that works best to suit their needs, making the whole process as easy as possible, with no stress and a bit of fun along the way it?s no wonder Candyce has been recognised as one of Australia?s leading Senior Brokers since 2004.  She has won a number of State and National awards and has a very professional and dynamic approach to looking after her customers.   Jonathan Marshall ? Franchise Principal :Jonathan?s consistency, diplomatic and professional approach has made him highly sought after by his customers as they trust his mature manner in getting things done.  Since becoming a Mortgage Broker in 2003, Jonathan has ample experience in the mortgage industry and property markets, and has also been recognised in the Top 10 sales achievers in Queensland on a number of occasions.   Opening Hours The Everton Park Aussie branch is open 5 days a week, Monday to Friday.  After hours and weekend appointments are also available.   It?s not over ? VIP Client Once you become a valued Aussie Everton Park customer, we don?t just disappear.  You will be placed on our VIP Client for Life Program.  We will keep you abreast of market by way of newsletters and important information updates. We will keep in regular contact to answer any questions you may have.   Keep up to date with the latest It?s a good idea to keep up to date with market updates.  From time to time, Aussie Everton Park will conduct workshops and seminars on property and investment topics, and run competitions. To stay in touch and to be kept up to date with events, offers and competitions, go to our Facebook page and ?Like? us.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Brookside Centre 4053
  • Enoggera 4051
  • Everton Park 4053
  • Gaythorne 4051
  • Mitchelton 4053
  • Stafford 4053
  • Oxford Park 4053
  • Grovely 4054

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 38550054

Fax: 07 - 33550478

Aussie Everton Park

P6 Everton Plaza, 527 South Pine Rd, Everton Park, QLD 4053

Phone: 07 - 38550054

Fax: 07 - 33550478

What our customers say

Candyce, it is not often you find a team of individuals as motivated, driven and experienced as yourself and your team. Despite the complication of owning my own business and all the liabilities that come with that, the back and forth from the banks and the constant requests for numerous documentation, you continued to push forward and refused to take no for an answer. There were times when we thought it was just not going to happen for us however, you were this strong, reassuring voice, constantly in the background that kept us enthusiastic and hanging on to hope. When you called us at 7:30pm to tell us that we are now the proud owners of our forever home? I instantly felt numb with shock and pure elation. As you know, I cried. Tears of relief, joy, triumph and pure humility. It is probably one of the best moments of my life? up there with the day I said ?I do? to my husband and the births of our two boys?. Your call and that news made the top 5 best moments for sure. BUT, when you cried with me?. I was no longer speaking to our Broker, I was speaking to a friend, someone who was genuinely invested in this with us and more so, someone who wanted this for us as badly as we wanted it for ourselves. This is unheard of in this day and age. Excellent customer service is a feeble way to describe our experience with you and your firm. This is so much more. This is an example, in its purest form, of what it feels like to walk into the doors of a company and feel like we are their only client.

Candice and Alex

We have used Candyce on two occasions now to help us out with our home loans. She has been absolutely brilliant! She has always gone above and beyond our expected level of service and her explanations of things we needed clarified really helped. I cannot recommend her highly enough and when we need another home loan in the future she will be the first person we call.

Karina

Jonathan, Thanks very much for your commitment on this application Jonathan. I really felt like I was 'on the ropes' the day I saw you at that open house. Unlike the person I had dealt with at the bank you generally wanted to help us get this approval over the line. The big difference was you kept us informed about what was going to be needed if we were going to be successful. Once again thanks very much - great service provided.

Damien

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