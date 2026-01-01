Aussie Forest Lake

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Forest Lake, Aussie Store

About us

Searching for a better way to finance your home? Look no further than Aussie’s Forest Lake team. Whether you're looking to buy, refinance, invest, or secure asset finance, our locally based mortgage brokers have your back. Drawing from a wide panel of 25+ lenders, we’ll help you compare and secure the right loan that suits your needs.

As part of Aussie, a trusted national financial services leader, our Forest Lake brokers bring both local know-how and broad industry experience straight to you. Expect expert, tailored assistance, free consultations, and guidance that’s grounded in real understanding of your financial goals.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Doolandella 4077
  • Ellen Grove 4078
  • Forest Lake 4078
  • Heathwood 4110
  • Pallara 4110
  • Richlands 4077

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0735685656

Aussie Forest Lake

235 Forest Lake Boulevard, Forest Lake, QLD 4078

Phone: 0735685656

What our customers say

Kit Johnson and Tracy Zheng , your high level of professionalism and attention to detail greatly contributed to a seamless and stress-free homeownership experience. A big thank you for all your support and guidance!

Billy and Glenda

I had a fantastic experience working with Kit Johnson. He was incredibly patient, always taking the time to answer my questions and explain everything clearly without any pressure. He truly went above and beyond at every step, kept me well-informed, and made the whole process feel smooth and stress-free. I'm very grateful for his support and would highly recommend his services.

Meeling

We are so happy with the service we received. The entire process was smooth, but we want to give a special shout-out to Rebecca. She was absolutely fantastic—professional, helpful, and made us feel completely supported. Highly recommend this team to anyone looking for a home loan!

Yeshi

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.