Aussie Forest Lake

About us
We specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas we service
- Doolandella 4077
- Ellen Grove 4078
- Forest Lake 4078
- Heathwood 4110
- Pallara 4110
- Richlands 4077
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Kit Johnson and Tracy Zheng , your high level of professionalism and attention to detail greatly contributed to a seamless and stress-free homeownership experience. A big thank you for all your support and guidance!
Billy and Glenda
I had a fantastic experience working with Kit Johnson. He was incredibly patient, always taking the time to answer my questions and explain everything clearly without any pressure. He truly went above and beyond at every step, kept me well-informed, and made the whole process feel smooth and stress-free. I'm very grateful for his support and would highly recommend his services.
Meeling
We are so happy with the service we received. The entire process was smooth, but we want to give a special shout-out to Rebecca. She was absolutely fantastic—professional, helpful, and made us feel completely supported. Highly recommend this team to anyone looking for a home loan!
Yeshi