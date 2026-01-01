Aussie Ormeau

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Ormeau, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Ormeau, we’re proud to be led by Franchise Director Jackie Laverty, who is committed to delivering trusted lending advice and exceptional service to the local community. Our experienced team of brokers — Clinton MacRitchie, Jessica Perry, Harrison Runje and Johannes Kaese — are supported by a dedicated administration team to ensure every client experiences a smooth, structured and stress-free process from enquiry to settlement.

As active members of the northern Gold Coast corridor, we understand the local property market, growth trends and lending needs of families, investors and business owners in the area. We specialize in a wide range of lending solutions, including:

  • First Home Buyer Loans

  • Refinancing & Debt Consolidation

  • Investment Property Loans

  • Construction Loans

  • Commercial & Business Lending

  • Asset & Equipment Finance

With access to 25 lenders, we compare competitive products and structure tailored finance strategies designed to suit your goals — whether you’re purchasing your first home, upgrading, investing or expanding your business. We operate five days a week and offer after-hours appointments on request, because we understand that finance needs to work around your schedule.

At Aussie Ormeau, we focus on clear communication, strategic advice and long-term relationships. When you work with us, you’re not just securing a loan — you’re partnering with a team dedicated to helping you build wealth and achieve your property goals with confidence.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Cedar Creek 4207
  • Gilberton 4208
  • Jacobs Well 4208
  • Kingsholme 4208
  • Luscombe 4207
  • Norwell 4208
  • Steiglitz 4207
  • Wongawallan 4210

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: (07) 3445 6480

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Aussie Ormeau

Ormeau Village, 37-59 Eggersdorf Rd, Ormeau, QLD 4208

Phone: (07) 3445 6480

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.