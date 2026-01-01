Aussie Southport

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Southport, Aussie Store

About us

We are your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage brokers, servicing residents within the Southport and surrounding suburbs. Why spend weeks running around to dozens of lenders to find the right deal, when we can search home loans from a large panels of leading lenders in just minutes? Our mortgage broking service is fast and appointments is at no cost to you. What we do. In less than a few minutes, our mortgage brokers can compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the right loan that suits your financial needs. Services that we provide: - Home Loans for property purchase (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Property Investors) - Refinance - Land and Construction Loans - Asset Finance - Commercial Lending - Home and Contents Insurance (Mortgage Protection) Why Aussie Southport? Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments at banks ? we bring their products to you in minutes. Let us help you get into your dream home sooner! Speak with us today! Drop into our office at 89 Scarborough Street, Southport QLD or call 07 5528 2821 to arrange an appointment. We are flexible and can also meet you at a location that is convenient to you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Southport 4215
  • Southport Park 4215
  • Australia Fair 4215

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 55282821

Follow:

Aussie Southport

Ground Floor - G05 89 Scarborough Street, Southport, QLD 4215

Phone: 07 - 55282821

Follow:

What our customers say

Jamie Demas and franchise assistant Samantha really went above & beyond to get this over the line for us. I cannot say enough to show our appreciation of your efforts. Thank you so much for all your hard work.

Darren and Louise Parker

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.