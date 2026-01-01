Aussie Tewantin

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Tewantin, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Tewantin our mission is to help you achieve your goals. With access to 22 lenders, Aussie Tewantin is the place to visit when you are looking for the right loan. We understand that finding the right loan is quite often time consuming and overwhelming which is why we offer exemplary service to eliminate stress. Aussie Tewantin takes the time to get to know you so that we can search hundreds of loans within minutes to find a great loan to suit your individual needs. Using Aussie Tewantin provides: · Excellent customer service. · Extensive knowledge. · Flexible loan features. · Online and phone access. · A free appointment at a time and place that suits you. · Free property buyers guides. The Tewantin team embraces all. First home buyers, investors, new home buyers, people looking to refinance, people interested in asset finance or people simply looking for expert advice. Our experienced principal, Diana Andrew, can assist you in: · Home Loans · Property Investment · Bridging Loans · Mortgage Broking · Insurance · Debt Consolidation · Asset Finance · Home Loan Health Check Why Choose Aussie? · Aussie is a multi-award-winning recipient for the Best Mortgage Broker Award (2008 to 2014), the Top Mortgage Broker of the Year (2013 to 2015) and for the Best Non-Bank Lender Award (2008), Innovative Product of the Year Award (2009) and for our own Aussie Classic mortgage product (2010). · All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). · We have access to Aussie?s exclusive Toolbox technology saving your precious time. · Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our clients' expectations in service standards and professionalism. If you are happy with our service, please feel free to leave a review on our Aussie Tewantin Facebook page or simply head over to follow us. If you would like to get your next loan stress free, drop by to Shop 8A, 86 Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin or call us on 07 5415 1161, to see how we can save you.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Black Mountain 4563
  • Cooran 4569
  • Cooroibah 4565
  • Cooroy 4563
  • Cooroy Mountain 4563
  • Federal 4568
  • Lake Macdonald 4563
  • Noosaville 4566

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 5415 1161

Aussie Tewantin

Shop 8a/86-94 Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin, QLD 4565

Phone: 07 5415 1161

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.