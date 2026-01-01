Aussie Unley

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Unley, Aussie Store

About us

Why should banks have it all their own way? By getting to know you and what you're looking for, we can help you find a loan to suit your needs - and it could save you money on your home loan. With independence like that, why would you deal with a bank representative paid to offer just one  product? We compare hundreds of different loans from up to 21 lenders, including the big banks. Book an appointment with us at Aussie Unley today, to see how we can help. Why Aussie Unley Your local Aussie store is operated by local father and son combination Jeremy Slater and Benjamin Slater. The team at Aussie Unley is dedicated to providing its clients with the most professional and detailed service to ensure the smoothest possible experience through their home loan application. Given the nature of home lending as an ongoing journey, the team at Aussie Unley is here to support you through the life of your loan, providing guidance and assistance at every stage. We know what it's like, we've been through it all before. So it is our duty to make the process as easy as possible so you can worry about what to do with the carpets, or what colour should you paint the walls! We aim to make you feel safe, secure and updated. And that is our point of difference. Aussie Unley also offers options for Chinese, Mandarin speaking clients, with qualified brokers fluent in English and Mandarin happy to assist. By shopping Aussie's panel of lenders, we will assist you to find a solution for your financial objectives. Located on Unley, Aussie's 150th retail store provides its community with a one-stop shop for all their financial needs. The team at Unley are experienced across a broad range of residential, investment and commercial lending. Whether it is buying your first home, to refinancing that investment portfolio for a better rate or purchasing a self-managed super fund property, we can help. The product suite is not limited to home loans, with Aussie Unley able to offer customers access to competitively priced home and mortgage protection plans.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Clarence Gardens 5039
  • Hyde Park 5061
  • Malvern 5061
  • Unley Park 5061
  • Fullarton 5063
  • Goodwood 5034
  • Hawthorn 5062
  • Kings Park 5034

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0882712001

Fax: 08 - 82714002

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Aussie Unley

Suite 5, 227-235 Unley Road, Malvern, SA 5061

Phone: 0882712001

Fax: 08 - 82714002

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.