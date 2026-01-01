Aussie Launceston

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Launceston, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Launceston, we believe that home loans should be simple, stress-free, and tailored to you.

You can book a free appointment by contacting us locally on 6337 3333.

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, investing, refinancing, or building your dream home, our experienced local mortgage brokers are here to guide you every step of the way. We take the time to understand your goals and compare a wide range of lending options to help find a solution that suits your needs. Our aim is to educate our clients to help them to understand their options and make informed decisions that align with their financial goals and preferences.

As a locally owned and operated business since 2007, we're proud to support the Launceston community with honest advice, personalised service, and ongoing support long after your loan has settled. Our office has an extensive experience in the finance industry and a deep understanding of the local market conditions in Launceston.

Our administration team: Ali Leonard | Shannon Cassidy | Aziza Snooks | Shane Lappay | Marianne Navarrete

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Apslawn 7190
  • Avoca 7213
  • Cranbrook 7190
  • Interlaken 7030
  • Little Swanport 7190
  • Ross 7209
  • Swansea 7190
  • Tunbridge 7120

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 63373333

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Aussie Launceston

162 Charles Street, Launceston, TAS 7250

Phone: 03 - 63373333

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What our customers say

Dear Robert: Just a note to thank you and your team for the excellent service you provided me with regard to my new home loan. The service provided was exemplary and very much appreciated.In addition to finding the product that met my requirements, the follow up with regard to my satisfaction with things as we went through the process was also excellent. As it turned out the home purchase transaction, through no fault of Aussie, was difficult and time consuming. The communication from you Robert during this period, showing a genuine concern and interest in my situation, made what could have been a very frustrating time much easier to deal with. The checks after everything was finally completed to ensure that automatic payments were operating successfully etc by Kate had all the bases covered. It's not common to receive this level of service now days with everybody being busy and rushed so I can only say thank you once again and I am more than happy to give your business a big tick. Please feel free to use this letter as a testimonial or I am more than happy to give a verbal reference if that's of any benefit. Thanks again Robert

David M.

Chris, thank you and Nicole for your excellent work in organising the funds I required, it has all progressed smoothly and on time with very little fuss. This sort of service makes financial transactions how they should be, professional, efficient and easy for all parties. Again thank you and congratulations on your great service.

Ian, Tas

My husband and I were extremely impressed with Chris at Aussie Launceston, he helped us make an informed decision about which bank and product would suit our needs. As we bought a house before selling we had to apply for two loans of different amounts which wasn't a problem to him, he went ahead and organised both without hesitation. Chris gave us a lot of hints and advice that really helped us, he was always professional and helpfull. Chris fitted us straight in when our Bank told us we would have to wait 1 to 2 weeks which wasn't acceptable to us if we wanted to secure our dream home. We thank him for making our journey to buying our new home so easy and stress free.

Shelley and Tristan

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.