Aussie Launceston

About us
We specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Apslawn 7190
- Avoca 7213
- Cranbrook 7190
- Interlaken 7030
- Little Swanport 7190
- Ross 7209
- Swansea 7190
- Tunbridge 7120
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Dear Robert: Just a note to thank you and your team for the excellent service you provided me with regard to my new home loan. The service provided was exemplary and very much appreciated.In addition to finding the product that met my requirements, the follow up with regard to my satisfaction with things as we went through the process was also excellent. As it turned out the home purchase transaction, through no fault of Aussie, was difficult and time consuming. The communication from you Robert during this period, showing a genuine concern and interest in my situation, made what could have been a very frustrating time much easier to deal with. The checks after everything was finally completed to ensure that automatic payments were operating successfully etc by Kate had all the bases covered. It's not common to receive this level of service now days with everybody being busy and rushed so I can only say thank you once again and I am more than happy to give your business a big tick. Please feel free to use this letter as a testimonial or I am more than happy to give a verbal reference if that's of any benefit. Thanks again Robert
David M.
Chris, thank you and Nicole for your excellent work in organising the funds I required, it has all progressed smoothly and on time with very little fuss. This sort of service makes financial transactions how they should be, professional, efficient and easy for all parties. Again thank you and congratulations on your great service.
Ian, Tas
My husband and I were extremely impressed with Chris at Aussie Launceston, he helped us make an informed decision about which bank and product would suit our needs. As we bought a house before selling we had to apply for two loans of different amounts which wasn't a problem to him, he went ahead and organised both without hesitation. Chris gave us a lot of hints and advice that really helped us, he was always professional and helpfull. Chris fitted us straight in when our Bank told us we would have to wait 1 to 2 weeks which wasn't acceptable to us if we wanted to secure our dream home. We thank him for making our journey to buying our new home so easy and stress free.
Shelley and Tristan