Aussie Belmont

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Belmont, Aussie Store

About us

With over eighty years of combined experience, history, and vision in financial services, we know how important it is to 'speak with someone.' Reach us on mobile: 0431 828 262, 0425 728 132, or 0403 561 773. If we don’t answer, we will return your call promptly. We promise.

Since joining Aussie in 2006, franchisee Peter Sykes has centred his business on the belief that “People don’t care how much I know until they know how much I care,” a principle he still adheres to today.

Peter is lucky to have Murray Hyde as his "trusted guy". Murray, an experienced mortgage broker, maintains a dedicated, independent focus on both new and returning clients. He owned Aussie Belmont until 2023 and remains hawkish.

Helen Callinan, Murray and Peter’s assistant at Belmont Vic, handles client relations and manages their home loan applications. With two decades of industry experience and a dedicated work ethic, she earns the respect and appreciation of clients.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas we service

  • Belmont 3216
  • Highton 3216
  • Wandana Heights 3216
  • Waurn Ponds 3216

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0431 828 262

Aussie Belmont

155 High Street, Belmont, VIC 3216

Phone: 0431 828 262

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.