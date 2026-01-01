Aussie Bendigo

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Bendigo, Aussie Store

About us

Welcome to Aussie Bendigo – proudly led by Franchisee Brokers Peter Warcaba and Monica Osewald, who together bring over 35 years of combined mortgage broking experience to the Greater Bendigo region. Located in the vibrant Strath Village community, we're built on integrity, honesty, and genuinely personal service.

We specialise in:

  • First home buyer lending and First Home Owner Grant applications

  • Refinancing to a better rate or structure

  • Property investment and portfolio lending

  • Bridging loans, construction loans, and land purchases

  • Commercial and small business lending

  • Debt consolidation

Open five days a week with appointments available at other times, we compare hundreds of home loans from 25+ leading lenders – and our service is always at no cost to you.

But a great home loan is just the beginning. As part of the Aussie network, we give clients access to a complete property ecosystem through the Aussie Find, Buy & Own strategy:

  • Aussie Buyers Agent – expert help to search, evaluate, negotiate, and secure the right property

  • Aussie Conveyancing – professional legal transfer services, seamlessly coordinated

  • Seller Assist – we connect you with a trusted local real estate agent when it's time to sell

  • Insurance options – home & contents, life, and income protection, all in one place

Whether you're at the very start of your property journey or managing an established portfolio, we're here to support every step of the way.

We're proud to be part of the Bendigo community and look forward to helping you achieve your property goals. Come in and have a chat, or call us to arrange a time.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Wilsons Hill 3515
  • Sandhurst East 3550
  • Laanecoorie 3463
  • Kennington 3550
  • Sutton Grange 3448
  • Sebastian 3556
  • Serpentine 3517
  • Newbridge 3551

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 5445 2000

Fax: 02 4945 4711

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Aussie Bendigo

Strath Village Shopping Centre, Condon Street, Bendigo, VIC 3550

Phone: 03 5445 2000

Fax: 02 4945 4711

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.