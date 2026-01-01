Aussie Blackburn

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Blackburn, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Blackburn is home to two experienced and successful Franchises, Lee Mundy and Richard Hopper. Lee and Richard have run their home loan business since early 2004. Both principals and all loan writing staff members are fully accredited with Mortgage &Finance association of Australia and all have successfully achieved certificate IV in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage broking). Open 5 days a week Aussie Blackburn caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. Our team of 3 fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Brokers can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that's right for you. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Blackburn can help. The 3rd member of the team, Kelvin Lee Mortgage advisor, originally came from South East Asia and is fluent in several languages, providing a great resource to the local Asian community. Aussie Blackburn also has access to Commercial non ? residential purchases such as shops, warehouses and offices. Drop into Aussie Blackburn today or call 03 9894 7300 to arrange an appointment. Or we can come to you at a time and place that's convenient.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Blackburn 3130
  • Blackburn South 3130
  • Blackburn North 3130

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 98947300

Fax: 03 - 98947400

Aussie Blackburn

79 Railway Road, Blackburn, VIC 3130

Phone: 03 - 98947300

Fax: 03 - 98947400

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.