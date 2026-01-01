Aussie Carnegie

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Carnegie, Aussie Store

About us

Discover Your Perfect Home Loan with Aussie Carnegie.

Aussie Carnegie is home to experienced brokers, Aaron Richards and Glenn English. We prioritise customer service, with a commitment to meeting all your needs. Our team ensures every enquiry is handled efficiently and professionally. We specialise in first home buyers, investors, and new home purchasers. We're dedicated to securing the best outcome tailored for you.

Our specialised offerings include:

• Accredited brokers with extensive industry knowledge & experience

• Wide range loan search capabilities across over 20 different lenders

• Quick home loan health checks to ensure you’re getting the best deal

• Expertise in small to medium enterprise finance

• Award winning service with personalised attention

Let Aussie Carnegie be your guide to a seamless home loan solution. Available 6 days a week, visit us today or call 03 9573 4044 to arrange an appointment and take the first step toward your dream home.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Carnegie 3163
  • Murrumbeena 3163

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 95734044

Fax: 03 - 95734050

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Aussie Carnegie

69 Koornang Road, Carnegie, VIC 3163

Phone: 03 - 95734044

Fax: 03 - 95734050

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What our customers say

Aaron Richards from Aussie Home Loans, Carnegie, was a delight to work with from start to finish! Aaron worked tirelessly to assist me in refinancing my mortgage - despite the complexities of my circumstances, Aaron was always professional, honest and responsive. I am very grateful that I had the benefit of Aaron's expertise throughout the process. Thank you, Aaron!!

Catherine

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.