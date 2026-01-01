Are you looking for a Mortgage Broker in Croydon? Then look no more! The Aussie Croydon team can find you the home loan that's suits your needs from the hundreds available on our panel of lenders. Why spend weeks running around to dozens of lenders to get the best deal, when we can search home loans from Aussie's lender panel in just minutes. Our mortgage broking service is fast and an appointment is at no cost to you. About us. If you are looking to work with an experienced mortgage broker to assist you with your financial situation, then you?ve come to the right place. The team at Aussie Croydon has a wealth of experience in the finance industry; with our team acquiring over 50 years of combined service. We have been operating in Boronia since 2009, and in May 2016 we re-located to a bigger and better office in Croydon. We?d love to help you buy your next home or refinance your current mortgage. Email or call today on 03 97231433 or croydon@aussie.com.au How quick is it to find your loan? In less than a few minutes, an experienced Aussie Croydon mortgage broker will compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders and can find the loan that suits you from our panel of lenders. As your local home loan specialists we can help you get into your dream home sooner. Have you ever wondered if your current home loan is still the right one for you? Our qualified mortgage brokers can help you find out. By completing a free ?Home Loan Health Check?, we can discover if your current home loan is still the right one for you or if you can get a better deal. Guarantors, Housing Affordability & First Home Buyers. Most first time borrowers aren't aware their family members, usually their parents, can act as guarantors for a home loan. This is an option that allows family members to provide a guarantee in support of a borrower's home loan application by using equity in their own property as security for the loan. It is targeted at those with good ability to repay a home or investment property loan but who lack the sufficient equity to secure the additional funds they need to meet up-front loan costs and associated expenses. We can also assist in processing the First Home Owners Grant on your behalf. First time investors keen to make the most of it. First time and seasoned investors are starting to make the most of the current market. Rising rents, limited vacancies, competitive interest rates and relatively stable property prices all spell good news for those wanting to climb the property ladder. To create wealth through investment, first time investors need to do their homework. A few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property, include: - Suburb reputation and location e.g. close to the city, waterways, parks; - Proximity to transport, shops, cafes and other entertainment; - Proximity to child minding facilities, schools, or other educations institutions; - If it needs any repairs or renovations now or in future, for tenant's comfort and for resale; - If it is a unit, the trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level; - The type of neighbours; - Infrastructure planned for the area How can I use the equity I've built up in my home? As you pay off your home loan your debt decreases and over the years the value of your property may increase. If you find yourself in this situation, as many living in the local area do, you may have equity which you can draw upon for a range of reasons. These can include investing in property, upgrading to a bigger place, or renovating your existing home. If any of these sound interesting to you, you'll need to sit down and assess your home loan. We've helped hundreds of clients through this exact process. Give us a call today and we'll review your current home loan to make sure it's working hard for you. It makes sense to review your loan when moving home. If you're considering moving home, then you'll need to review your finances. The home loan that you first took out when you purchased your current home may have been right for your situation at the time. However, with so many new products entering the market all the time, you'll want to make sure your home loan is still working hard for you in the future. Reassessing your situation will give you peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes. How Come? Aussie's Toolbox software saves hours of research. No need to try making appointments at banks ? we bring their products to you in minutes. Why choose Aussie? - Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our client's expectations in service standards and professionalism. - Exclusive Aussie ?Toolbox? technology - All brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia - Aussie has won The Adviser?s Top Brokerage award three years in a row (2013-2015), the Australian Broking Awards? Major Brokerage of the Year ? Franchise two years running (2014-2015) and the Australian Banking and Finance Magazine?s Best Career Development Program in 2015. Where do we meet? We're flexible! - At your home, work, or our office at 108 Main Street, Croydon, VIC, 3136 - Day or in the Evening - 7 Day Service