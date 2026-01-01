Aussie Croydon

About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Boronia 3155
- Croydon 3136
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Thank you Paul for arranging our re-financing to a much better deal than we were on with our previous lender. You saved us from having to deal direct with any banks, secured us a great rate and the process was so smooth. Very grateful for your hard work and great communication, wish we had contacted you sooner.
Michelle - Croydon
Thank you Paul and your staff for all your help in getting me into my beautiful new home. You made the mortgage process very easy and explain things to me that I really had no idea about. The whole process went so smoothly. I will definitely be recommending you and your company to my family and friend. Again thank you for all your hard work and your wonderful service I am truly one happy lady.
Allison, Kilsyth
We enlisted the help of Iggy from Aussie Home Loan Croydon when purchasing our second home. Iggy was a great source of information and was available to answer any questions we had at any time of day or night. He was also available to liaise with the real estate and our conveyancer to answer any question on our behalf. Iggy really helped take the stress out of getting a home loan and provided us with great financial advice.
Lisa, Boronia