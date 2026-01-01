Aussie Hampton

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Hampton, Aussie Store

About us

Thank you for visiting our page. We hope your contact with us will save you thousands and make your finance decisions easy. Aussie Hampton is home to experienced and successful Franchise Principals Edward Mitchell and Tony Power, who have a combined 45 years experience in the finance industry. Aussie Hampton is now located in the iconic Hampton  shopping strip - Hampton Street. We are just down from the "Brown Cow" Café. Open 5 days a week, with appointments also available by request, Aussie Hampton  caters for first home buyers, investors, new home purchasers as well as specialising in all types of finance for the small to medium enterprise market. We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. We will even negotiate with the bank on your behalf to get the right deal for you.  Why choose Aussie Hampton? Not all mortgage brokers are the same so what sets Aussie apart is our expertise. Using Aussie's unique software we are able to help you compare hundreds of loans in minutes to find the one that's best for you, and that's another reason why we have been voted Mortgage Broker of the Year for three years running. Our service is fast and completely personalised. To make it as easy as possible we can come to your house OR alternatively you may wish to come to our office. Where do we meet? We're flexible! At your home or office or come visit us in store in Hampton. Drop into Aussie Hampton  today or call 03 9598 7701 to arrange an appointment.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Hampton 3188
  • Sandringham 3191
  • Highett 3190

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 03 - 95987701

Fax: 03 - 95987706

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Aussie Hampton

406 Hampton Street, Hampton, VIC 3188

Phone: 03 - 95987701

Fax: 03 - 95987706

Follow:

What our customers say

I have had my investment loans with Tony for a number of years and he has been fantastic to deal with. He has secured the lowest interest rate in the market for us on each occasion and gone above and beyond in making it all a smooth experience for us. Most recently I made an error when filling in a form, which meant one of my investment loans would have gone from Interest only to P&I which was not at all intended, and Tony managed to get this reversed for me with the Bank against all odds. Highly recommend his services.

Sebastian

Working with Tony over the last 5+ years, he is always highly informative and communicative. It seemed only natural that I would ask him for car finance options too. Everything was sorted quickly, and I knew what was happening every step of the way. Highly recommend.

Corinna

Tony and his team at Aussie Hampton worked tirelessly in supporting our home loan application. Many obstacles later of which all were carefully and thoughtfully navigated through by Tony, we came out the other end all smiles 😁😁as we are now proud owners of our dream property 🤗👌 Once again Tony,thank you for your friendship and professionalism ☺️

Gary

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.