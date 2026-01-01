About us
We specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas we service
- Hampton 3188
- Sandringham 3191
- Highett 3190
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I have had my investment loans with Tony for a number of years and he has been fantastic to deal with. He has secured the lowest interest rate in the market for us on each occasion and gone above and beyond in making it all a smooth experience for us. Most recently I made an error when filling in a form, which meant one of my investment loans would have gone from Interest only to P&I which was not at all intended, and Tony managed to get this reversed for me with the Bank against all odds. Highly recommend his services.
Sebastian
Working with Tony over the last 5+ years, he is always highly informative and communicative. It seemed only natural that I would ask him for car finance options too. Everything was sorted quickly, and I knew what was happening every step of the way. Highly recommend.
Corinna
Tony and his team at Aussie Hampton worked tirelessly in supporting our home loan application. Many obstacles later of which all were carefully and thoughtfully navigated through by Tony, we came out the other end all smiles 😁😁as we are now proud owners of our dream property 🤗👌 Once again Tony,thank you for your friendship and professionalism ☺️
Gary